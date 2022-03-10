HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Wagner guides Wolves into first season on diamond

History will be made on Monday when West Ridge softball plays its first game in school history at Dobyns-Bennett. The first home game will be played the following day against Cloudland.

West Ridge head coach Bill Wagner is excited for that first pitch.

“One of the things I really look forward to is that first day when the girls hit the field in their new uniforms and look around and realize they are going to be viewed as the foundation of softball at West Ridge High School,” said Wagner, who spent 17 years coaching softball at Daniel Boone. “I get a big kick out of that.”

It has been a school year of firsts at West Ridge, and softball is no different. Wagner left a program with a storied history for a program with no history at all.

At least one potential hurdle hasn’t been an issue.

“You see girls developing into softball players now and becoming more like a team,” he said. “Thankfully we have never had to face the issue of ‘I went to Central, I went to South or I went to North.’ That has never ever played a role. At least from what I have seen on the field, everybody has been really good about that.”

One of the biggest challenges for Wagner is simply having his athletes understand that playing time won’t be predicated on what happened at their former schools. Of course, Wagner pointed out that those three teams combined last season to win just 12 games.

“The kids just want to play,” said Wagner, who has spoken to other West Ridge coaches on how athletes dealt with the new reality. “I know that is going to be a change for them so it will be interesting to see how those dynamics play out.”

Wagner has seen marked improvement since tryouts were first held last May.

“When we had tryouts, the ball was on the ground more than it was in somebody’s glove. If somebody threw a ball away they would apologize for it and everybody was running for it,” Wagner said. “Now you very seldom see a ball get thrown away even in warmups. Now if we are trying to throw the ball around and working infield and somebody throws one short, somebody just picks it out of the dirt and keeps going with it.”

Softball is all about pitching, and Wagner has at least four to choose from, including Camille Nottingham – whose brother, Will, was the quarterback in 2020 at Sullivan Central – freshmen Madison Chapman (Sullivan South), and Victoria Browder (Sevier Middle School, Kingsport) along with Anna Grove, a transfer from Daniel Boone, who actually never played for the Trailblazers.

All will have to adjust to playing in the highest classification in the state. He is interested how they will react to adversity, which will no doubt come during a long season.

“I can tell you I have got girls who are working very hard and as we go through what we work on to prepare for the season, they are progressing at a normal pace,” he said. “I think they are going to be OK. It is a little different. We are going to be playing at a higher level, we are going to travel and play in tournaments against some of the best teams in the state throughout these regions.

“A lot of these girls playing for us, they have never really been punched in the mouth by a real big team and I don’t know how the pitchers are going to react when somebody lights them up one day.”

Wagner feels like his starting lineup – which includes Bradlie Warner, Lily Frazier, Lauren Richardson and Chapman – is solid, but depth is a definite issue, both at the plate and in the field. Chapman is also a key on defense, playing infield or outfield when not in the circle.

He recalled Daniel Boone hit 61 home runs last season, including eight against David Crockett in a regional game. He isn’t sure the Wolves will hit that many all season.

“There are a lot of similarities in there between people. I don’t think we are going to have one or two bats carry us. We are going to have to have everybody contribute,” said Wagner, who will be assisted by his brother, Rick, a duo that worked together for years at Daniel Boone. Rick has also served as an assistant at East Tennessee State.

“We are going to have to manufacture runs, we are not going to have the power of a lot of the teams we play are going to have so we are going to have to work on the little things of the game.”

Like every coach, Wagner will be looking for his team to limit mental mistakes while showing development throughout the season, with hopes to being prepared when the postseason arrives.

“When you are working from a team aspect the only thing you can really focus on is what you can control,” he said. “Wins and losses are important, but are we developing the right path as we go through the season, that is what I am going to be looking at more than anything.”

Fan support shouldn’t be a problem. West Ridge has developed a reputation for an avid fan base that has filled the stands for football and basketball, and Wagner hopes to do the same on the new softball field that is ready for use on campus.

“We want an atmosphere of excitement, we want the fans to really enjoy coming out and watching softball with the girls,” Wagner said. “These other sports set the bar really high for us. The fans really show up. When you are a player that is all you can ask for, just come out and support us.

“These girls work in hot weather and freezing cold weather and we are outside, we are not hiding in the gym somewhere…Game time for the girls is the smallest part of the year so when they have the fans show up to support them, that gives them such a huge boost.

“It is probably going to make them a little nervous too, but that is a good thing. Nerves can be actually very good for you.”

Wagner knows there could be some pitfalls during a season that will feature four in-season tournaments, including the prestigious Eastman Invitational in Kingsport, along with similar events in Hendersonville, Erwin and Greeneville, in addition to the rugged Big 5 Conference.

He simply wants his team to get better as the season moves forward.

“Sometimes the pathway starts out a little rocky and you kind of get used to the rocks, now the rocks kind of smooth out because you know how to manipulate them and manage through them a little bit better,” he said. “That is how we kind of treat the season. Let’s just manage through it, let’s get through it and let’s keep our focus.

“We have got to do that inning by inning with this team because they just don’t have that experience.”