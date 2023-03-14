Baseball players who step in the batter’s box in the Cumberland District this season will be dealt aces.

All three of the league’s first-team all-district pitchers from a season ago – Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel, J.I. Burton’s Clay Hart and Castlewood’s Ryan Salyers – are back in the fold. Grabeel was the Cumberland’s pitcher of the year.

Two of the three second-team hurlers return as well in the Rye Cove tandem of Dawson Kern and Jon Kern.

It should make for a competitive and compelling race in the coming months.

The following is a look at the six teams in the Cumberland District:

J.I. BURTON

Senior Clay Hart leads the way for the Raiders as he went 8-2 with a 1.60 ERA last season and notched 81 strikeouts in 57 innings of work.

He had 14 Ks in a two-hitter against Castlewood in April and a complete-game, 11-strikeout effort in a win over Lee High in March.

Hart’s batterymate – senior catcher Dauntae Keys – is the reigning Cumberland District player of the year after hitting .429 and driving in 22 runs last season.

Senior second baseman/pitcher Noa Godsey (.384, 15 RBIs; 4-1 record on the mound), junior shortstop Miguel Madrigal (.250), senior outfielder Brayden Dutton (.310, 12 RBIs; 2-0 record on the mound) and senior outfielder Robert Emershaw (.314, 15 RBIs) are the other cornerstones.

Isaiah Sturgill, Maxwell Gilliam and Bryson Keys are expected to step in and step up.

Burton has plenty of motivation after how last year’s 18-5 campaign ended. After winning the Cumberland District regular-season title, the Raiders lost their final two games: A 6-4 decision to Eastside in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament and a 5-4 setback to Rural Retreat in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tourney.

“We are excited to have our core group of guys back with us this year,” said Burton boss Jacob Caudill. “This is my first group as a head coach that I have seen through since they were in the eighth grade. We have some new players that have played in the past that have come back out and we are looking for them to contribute. We as a team and staff feel like we left too much meat on the bone last year in regards to getting put out in the first round of the region and we are hoping to go deeper in the postseason this year.”

EASTSIDE

A perennial postseason participant, the Eastside Spartans should once again have a say when tournament time rolls around with a lineup featuring plenty of varsity veterans and impact players.

Third baseman Tanner Perry and outfielder Christopher Steele (.420, 24 RBIs) were first-team all-Cumberland selections a season ago, while utility man Eli McCoy (.416, 34 RBIs), outfielder Will Johnson and Clay Ward (.405, 19 RBIs, 24 runs) were second-team honorees.

Jeremy Sexton (.451) is another potent bat in the lineup and hit .667 in the postseason last spring as Eastside won the Cumberland District tournament. The Spartans beat Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal contest, while pushing Lebanon to the brink before dropping a 9-7 decision in the regional semis.

Adam Burke, Jaxsyn Collins, Ben Johnson, Luke Trent, Landon Nixon, Steve Moore, Gabe Raymond and Gunner Gross are other names to remember.

McCoy (6-2, 60 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched), Collins, Steele and Perry are the top pitchers for the Spartans.

“We’ll be looking to McCoy and Collins to keep us in ball games from the mound and hope to play our best ball in May,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay.

RYE COVE

The “Brothers K” was a popular 1992 novel that featured a good bit of baseball in the plot.

The Cousins K are the cornerstones for Rye Cove’s baseball squad and racked up plenty of Ks on the mound in 2022.

Dawson Kern and Jon Kern combined for nine wins and 122 strikeouts on the mound last season as the Eagles qualified for the regional tourney and won an opening-round game over Twin Valley. Jon Kern tossed a no-hitter against Thomas Walker, while Dawson Kern also had a .338 batting average.

Sophomore Landon Lane (.359, 23 stolen bases) is among the seven returning starters from last season.

“We have a chance to be really good this year,” said Rye Cove coach Steve Lane. “We lost only two players to graduation, so experience will be on our side. These guys got a taste of what it’s like to play in the region last year and I think they are hungry to get back there this year. Our guys have bought in to what we are selling, which is hard work and more hard work. Everything is earned, nothing is in give in the Cumberland. You gotta bring it every day.”

CASTLEWOOD

Brian Summers is optimistic and the boss of the Blue Devils should be as his squad appears poised for a breakout season.

“I am more excited to compete this year,” Summers said. “We have 20 varsity boys. There’s only nine spots on the field, so we compete for jobs every day in practice. This could be a really great year for the team and for the program. We have 55 kids in middle school, JV, varsity – really good numbers. Looking forward to seeing what we can do and how far we go is up to these boys. They want the district, they want the region and it shows every day in practice. They compete.”

Steady southpaw Ryan Salyers (2.33 ERA, 96 strikeouts) and Austin Kiser are seniors who anchor the pitching staff and they have a reliable catcher in Peyton King.

Third baseman Kayden Lasley was an honorable mention All-Cumberland District pick in 2022, while outfielder Cayden Dishman and designated hitter Brayden Houchens are varsity veterans.

Jasper Salyers, Jayden Clark, Aden Phillips, Jarod Glovier, Sebastian Kiser are talented ninth-graders.

Kaden Robinson, Jacob Lasley, Xavier Sanders, Forrest McConnell and Lucas Cress should contribute as well for a team that has speed and pitching depth.

THOMAS WALKER

The Pioneers will be tough to beat with Cameron Grabeel on the mound as the Cumberland District’s reigning pitcher of the year had a 1.56 ERA last season and rang up 131 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .140 against the left-hander.

He also compiled a .487 batting average as he is one of the best small-school athletes in Southwest Virginia, excelling on the golf course and basketball court too.

Playing solid defense behind Grabeel and providing some run support weren’t always there last season, but Thomas Walker is experience and should improve in those areas.

Outfielder Jacob McCurry (.381) was a first-team all-district player last season, while infielder Adam Hollandsworth (.260), outfielder Jordan Bertram (.327, 20 RBIs) and first baseman Hunter Collins are proven on the varsity level.

Clay Cheek, Aiden Grabeel, Ellis Hoskins, Riley McCurry, Kyler Cheek, Noah Cavin, Austin Golden, Devon Langley, Parker Jackson, Malachi Langley, Adrienne Grabeel and Brennan “Tater” Hensley are also expected to contribute.

“Just like last year, I am excited to get the season started,” said TW coach Joshua Perry. “It’s going to be a tight race in the district this year. I have told my boys from day one that consistency is what will win games – come in to practice each day with the focus of having quality at-bats and defense and the rest will take care of itself. We are ready to get going.”

TWIN SPRINGS

The Titans suffered heavy graduation losses compared to the rest of the league as they have just four starters back in the fold.

Those are solid guys to build around.

Second baseman Tristan Counts is a four-year starter who hit .340 with 18 RBIs last season.

Outfielder Ryan Horne (.351, 19 stolen bases), third baseman Chase Daugherty (.260; 1-4, 7.16 ERA on the mound) and shortstop Will Farmer (.167, two home runs; 1-1, 4.08 ERA on the mound) are the other returning starters.

Clay Ross, Brennon Weddle, Conner Hughes, Andrew Myers, Caden Hall, Kaleb Mullins and Mason Culbertson are other guys who will be counted on to play big roles.

“We have a good group of young kids mixed with a few older guys,” said Twin Springs coach Jared Finch. “Our guys have been very coachable and buying into what we are teaching. We will have some growing pains early on in the year, but if our guys continue to trust the process then come May, I think we will be playing our best baseball.”