HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Eastside molds victory behind freshman Clay

Street had two hits for PH, while Mackinley Ottinger smashed a RBI double. The Rebels started four freshmen as Street and Fallyn Daniels are the only starters still in the fold from the 2019 squad that qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.

PH committed four errors

“I just told them I am really proud of their effort,” said Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts. “They didn’t give up. Like any team that is inexperienced playing together, we have some stuff to work on. It will come together.”

A quality opponent certainly provided a good test.

“That’s why we wanted to play them,” Counts said. “We want a challenge and we want to work and it was good for us.”

It was certainly a good night for Taylor Clay.

Her father, Chris, was a collegiate pitcher at both Coastal Carolina and Lincoln Memorial and has been the head baseball coach at Eastside since the school opened in the fall of 2011.

Chris Clay was among those in attendance on Tuesday to see Taylor Clay’s memorable performance.