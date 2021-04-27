HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Eastside molds victory behind freshman Clay

EMORY, Va. – Taylor Clay is just a ninth-grader, but she plays with a steadiness and self-assurance that belies her inexperience.
Clay went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while playing flawless defense at third base in her varsity debut as the Eastside Spartans posted a 10-4 season-opening softball win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.
She reached on an error and eventually scored Eastside’s first run in the second inning, smacked a RBI single to center field in the fourth inning and then connected for a two-run double during a six-run seventh inning outburst for the Spartans.
Nerves? What nerves?
“Maybe a little bit, because it was the first game,” Clay said. “I try not to get too worked up, because that impacts how you play and I don’t want to do that.”
Perhaps she had worked out all the jitters in the preceding months since the freshman was a major contributor on Eastside’s girls basketball team and was a standout for the volleyball squad that finished as Region 1D runner-up.
“She has an amazing character and everybody loves playing with her,” said Eastside junior pitcher Tinley Hamilton. “She’s a good athlete in every sport she plays, so we knew she would be a great asset to our team and she showed that tonight.”
Eastside led 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but PH pushed across three runs to knot the score. Hamilton had carried a perfect game into the fourth inning.
“They are a good hitting team,” Hamilton said. “We knew they were going to start making contact, because that’s just part of the game.”
Eastside responded in a big way in the top of the seventh, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six times. Hamilton drove in the go-ahead run after getting hit in the ribs by a pitch from Abigail Street with the bases loaded.
Both Street and Hamilton have committed to play at Emory & Henry College and will be future teammates.
“I’ve been hit multiple times over the years,” Hamilton said. “One of my coaches said, ‘I heard that one.’ It didn’t feel good and I have a big red circle there.”
Cloey Hamilton’s RBI single, Leci Sensabaugh’s sacrifice fly, a RBI single via Liz Brace and Clay’s clutch hit also occurred in the fateful seventh.
Brace had three hits and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief. The Spartans struck out just five times against Street, PH’s ace.
“We put the ball in play really well and I was pleased with that,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “It felt good to get those runs against [Street], because she is a fantastic pitcher. We had some mental lapses, but I sort of expected we would.”
Street had two hits for PH, while Mackinley Ottinger smashed a RBI double. The Rebels started four freshmen as Street and Fallyn Daniels are the only starters still in the fold from the 2019 squad that qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
PH committed four errors
“I just told them I am really proud of their effort,” said Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts. “They didn’t give up. Like any team that is inexperienced playing together, we have some stuff to work on. It will come together.”
A quality opponent certainly provided a good test.
“That’s why we wanted to play them,” Counts said. “We want a challenge and we want to work and it was good for us.”
It was certainly a good night for Taylor Clay.
Her father, Chris, was a collegiate pitcher at both Coastal Carolina and Lincoln Memorial and has been the head baseball coach at Eastside since the school opened in the fall of 2011.
Chris Clay was among those in attendance on Tuesday to see Taylor Clay’s memorable performance.
“She just has some poise to her. I think she gets it from her mother [Candace], not her daddy,” Atwood said with a laugh. “As far as her hitting, I was pleased with every at-bat she had today.”