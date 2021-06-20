HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: VHSL Soccer Semifinal Capsules

VHSL Soccer Semifinal Capsules
BOYS
Class 1
Galax (9-3-2) at Honaker (10-2)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Zane Johnson and Nick Goodman have combined for 40 goals and 24 assists in forming a reliable one-two punch for Honaker. “Both of them grew up playing soccer together,” said Honaker coach Wilburn Johnson. “They read each other well and feed off each other’s play.” … Tyler Skeens (11 goals), Austin Barnhart (eight goals), Landon Marsh (six goals) and T.J. Mullins (four goals) have also played well for the Tigers, whose only losses came to Class 2 opponents Ridgeview and John Battle. … The Tigers roster includes just two seniors, while five sophomores start. Sean Gill, Malachi Lowe, Chance Jewell, Paul Osborne and goalkeeper Skylar Miller are other major contributors for the Region 1D champions. … Galax has won five of the last six state titles awarded in the state’s smallest classification. However, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for the Maroon Tide in 2021. A 1-0 win over George Wythe in the finals of the Region 1C tournament avenged three earlier losses to the Maroons. … Galax goalkeeper Josue Solis has 85 saves, while freshman Alberto Vera has scored a team-high 15 goals. … This is Honaker’s second appearance in the state semifinals, having lost 8-1 to Riverheads in 2016.
“It will be a challenge for our young team,” Wilburn Johnson said. “We are really excited to be playing in the final four and we are especially excited to host the game.”
Up Next: The winner plays at either Appomattox Regional Governor’s School or Rappahannock in Wednesday’s state finals.
Class 2
Glenvar (13-0) vs. Graham (14-0)
At East River Sports Complex (Bluefield)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: These two unbeaten squads had to earn their regional titles last week. Graham beat John Battle (5-0) and Lebanon (2-1), before defeating Gate City on penalty kicks (4-2) in the finals of the Region 2D tournament. … Glenvar eked out wins over James River (3-2 in overtime), Radford (3-2) and Appomattox (2-1) en route to the first regional championship in program history. … Juniors Maddox Fisher and Riley Geddes scored second-half goals for Glenvar in the regional finals. Defender/midfielder Matthew Louvet is the only senior on the squad for the Highlanders. .. Fourteen of Graham’s 17 players have scored goals this season with Ben Morgan and Zach Dales setting the tone on offense. Goalkeeper Nic Knowles has been strong as well. Dales also starred on the football and basketball teams at Graham. “There are many things I like about this team,” said veteran coach George Aiello of the G-Men. “Their focus, their engagement and how team-centric they are. Their team bond is deep. I have been around many of these boys for many years coaching them soccer and it has been fun watching them grow and win. This has been one of my favorite teams ever to coach.” … Graham’s previous trip to the state semifinals was 2016, a 7-0 loss to George Mason.
Up Next: Either Nandua or Clarke County hosts the winner in Wednesday’s state finals.
GIRLS
Class 1
Eastern Montgomery (12-0) at Honaker (3-6-1)
Today, 5 p.m.
The Skinny: This is a rare state semifinal that happens to be a regular-season rematch. Eastern Montgomery has beaten Honaker twice already by scores of 8-0 and 12-0. … Honaker automatically advanced to the state semifinals by being the only girls soccer team in Region 1D. The Tigers haven’t played since a 1-1 deadlock with Wise County Central on June 4. … Paige Bostic and Madison Kiser are the top scorers for Honaker, while goalkeeper Shianne Whited has made 124 saves. “The team is young, but they work hard and give a great effort and have improved throughout the season,” said Honaker boss Doug Hubbard, who is also the school’s head football coach. … Eastern Montgomery has experienced a meteoric rise to prominence considering the program was formed in 2018. The Mustangs have outscored the opposition 105-0 this season. … Maddie Bruce (29 goals, 19 assists), Sarah Weatherspoon (14 goals, eight assists), Elli Underwood (12 goals, 11 assists) and defender Jessie Blankenship lead the way for EM.
Up Next: The winner plays at Riverheads or West Point in Wednesday’s state championship match.
Class 2
Radford (10-3) at Virginia High (14-1)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: This is Virginia High’s second state semifinal appearance in program history. The Bearcats lost 5-3 to Goochland in the 2008 Group A semifinals at Radford University when standouts like Caroline Gentry, Abigail Shankel, Hannah Shankel and Carrie Wisman led the way for the bunch from Bristol. Wisman later played goalkeeper at the University of Virginia. … Maria Wilson (30 goals, 10 assists), Mary Katherine Wilson (14 goals, five assists), Adie Ratcliffe (14 goals, three assists), Aly Wright (six goals, three assists) and Myra Kariuki (four goals) have been the offensive leaders for VHS. The squad has outscored the opposition 68-15. “The thing I like best about our team is how excited they get about each other’s successes,” said Virginia High coach Justin Hayden. “The vibe on the team is really good and positive. We don’t have a big number of girls on the team and most of them play one or more other sports, but they’ve come together this spring and really listened in practice and worked hard to make the most of their opportunities.” … Radford coach Nikki Greco will return to her old stomping grounds. The Emory & Henry College graduate coached soccer at VHS from 2012-2015 and was a teacher at Virginia Middle School. “The current seniors were the last group of sixth graders I taught,” Greco said. “So those girls also have a place in my heart.” … Makenzie Page’s 18 goals and five assists lead Radford, while Kat Vinson, Emma McMurray, Maisie Rodgers and senior goalkeeper Caroline Wheeler are cornerstones for the Bobcats. Radford beat Giles (4-0), James River (3-2) and Glenvar (1-0 in overtime) to win the Region 2C tournament. … Maggie Walker and George Mason won every Class 2/2A/Group A girls state soccer title from 2008-2019, but both have since moved up to Class 3. Radford won the 2007 Group A championship with Grecco playing a key role on that squad.