HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: VHSL Soccer Semifinal Capsules

The Skinny: This is Virginia High’s second state semifinal appearance in program history. The Bearcats lost 5-3 to Goochland in the 2008 Group A semifinals at Radford University when standouts like Caroline Gentry, Abigail Shankel, Hannah Shankel and Carrie Wisman led the way for the bunch from Bristol. Wisman later played goalkeeper at the University of Virginia. … Maria Wilson (30 goals, 10 assists), Mary Katherine Wilson (14 goals, five assists), Adie Ratcliffe (14 goals, three assists), Aly Wright (six goals, three assists) and Myra Kariuki (four goals) have been the offensive leaders for VHS. The squad has outscored the opposition 68-15. “The thing I like best about our team is how excited they get about each other’s successes,” said Virginia High coach Justin Hayden. “The vibe on the team is really good and positive. We don’t have a big number of girls on the team and most of them play one or more other sports, but they’ve come together this spring and really listened in practice and worked hard to make the most of their opportunities.” … Radford coach Nikki Greco will return to her old stomping grounds. The Emory & Henry College graduate coached soccer at VHS from 2012-2015 and was a teacher at Virginia Middle School. “The current seniors were the last group of sixth graders I taught,” Greco said. “So those girls also have a place in my heart.” … Makenzie Page’s 18 goals and five assists lead Radford, while Kat Vinson, Emma McMurray, Maisie Rodgers and senior goalkeeper Caroline Wheeler are cornerstones for the Bobcats. Radford beat Giles (4-0), James River (3-2) and Glenvar (1-0 in overtime) to win the Region 2C tournament. … Maggie Walker and George Mason won every Class 2/2A/Group A girls state soccer title from 2008-2019, but both have since moved up to Class 3. Radford won the 2007 Group A championship with Grecco playing a key role on that squad.