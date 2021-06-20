HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Family Affair, Wilson sisters, cousin Adie, leads Virginia High into Class 2 state semifinals

Maria Wilson and Mary Katherine Wilson aren’t twins, but the standout siblings for the girls soccer team at Virginia High certainly have opponents of the Bearcats seeing double.
The Wilson sisters have combined for 44 goals and 15 assists for VHS (14-1) entering today’s 7 p.m. VHSL Class 2 state semifinal showdown with the Radford Bobcats (10-3) at Sugar Hollow Park.
Maria is 18 months older than Mary Katherine, but they are peers on the soccer pitch.
“I would consider my sister my best friend on and off the field,” Maria Wilson said. “We are a lot alike. We have the same drive and we both like to win. One thing we really have in common is our work ethic. I can think of many off days that we have gone and worked on things that we can do better and it’s paid off in games.”
The familial bond doesn’t end there, however. Junior Adie Ratcliffe, who has tallied 14 goals and three assists for the Region 2D champions, is a cousin of the Wilson sisters.
That trio accounted for all of Virginia High’s goals in a 5-0 win over Marion on Friday night in the regional finals.
“It is good to know that I have my sister and my cousin right beside me and they always have my back,” Maria Wilson said. “It is a feeling that I can’t explain.”
A 5-foot-5 junior, Wilson’s 30 goals in 2021 are the most this season among female players in far Southwest Virginia.
“She’s a very serious competitor and she wants the other people around her to be competitive as well,” said VHS coach Justin Hayden said. “She’s fantastic with her feet and is able to get around defenders and place accurate passes out to her wings and forwards as well as finish in the box. She’s a straight-A student and never misses a practice.”
Mary Katherine Wilson has had a fine freshman season.
“It seems like she goes everywhere with her sister,” Hayden said. “She always cracks jokes and is definitely the team clown.”
Ratcliffe excels in basketball and volleyball as well, but came late to the sport of soccer.
“She hadn’t really played soccer before her freshman year, but she’s gone from not even being able to shoot to scoring 14 goals this year,” Hayden said. “She’s also very competitive and there have been several times she’s scored a goal and given the team a spark when they needed a boost.”
The Bearcats will need a boost today against Radford, a traditional power that is coached by former Virginia High boss Nikki Greco.
“There will definitely be nerves going into Monday’s game, but I’m going to soak them all in and make the most of them,” Maria Wilson said. “No matter the outcome, I’m always going to be proud of how far this team has come.”
The state semifinals will also be a family affair for Maria Wilson, Mary Katherine Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe.
“They always lift each other up and I’ve never heard any of them say anything negative about the other two,” Hayden said. “This year they all played basketball together as well as soccer and you can see that there is a real chemistry between them on the field. One of our big slogans this year was big C for communicate. You can tell they communicate on and off the field and that makes them successful.”
