HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Family Affair, Wilson sisters, cousin Adie, leads Virginia High into Class 2 state semifinals

A 5-foot-5 junior, Wilson’s 30 goals in 2021 are the most this season among female players in far Southwest Virginia.

“She’s a very serious competitor and she wants the other people around her to be competitive as well,” said VHS coach Justin Hayden said. “She’s fantastic with her feet and is able to get around defenders and place accurate passes out to her wings and forwards as well as finish in the box. She’s a straight-A student and never misses a practice.”

Mary Katherine Wilson has had a fine freshman season.

“It seems like she goes everywhere with her sister,” Hayden said. “She always cracks jokes and is definitely the team clown.”

Ratcliffe excels in basketball and volleyball as well, but came late to the sport of soccer.

“She hadn’t really played soccer before her freshman year, but she’s gone from not even being able to shoot to scoring 14 goals this year,” Hayden said. “She’s also very competitive and there have been several times she’s scored a goal and given the team a spark when they needed a boost.”

The Bearcats will need a boost today against Radford, a traditional power that is coached by former Virginia High boss Nikki Greco.