HIGH SCHOOL NOTES: Turnaround in progress for Thomas Walker softball

Muncy will continue to improve as well, which isn’t good news for other hitters in the league.

“Eden, I think, is the best pitcher in our [district],” Fannon said. “I’m just glad she’s on our team and not against us.”

Now, for some other observations in regards to some of Tuesday’s other high school sports outcomes in Southwest Virginia:

>>> The baseball team at Richlands has won three straight and those victories have come in thrilling fashion.

“The last three games have been a roller-coaster of emotions,” said Blue Tornado coach Aaron Buchanan. “We have continued to battle and we have a great group of kids. They never get too high or low during the game and keep plugging away. We talk about putting pressure on the other team and let the chips fall where they may.”

Richlands scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 7-6 victory over Virginia High on May 7. The next day, the Blues scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning in earning a 15-13 win at Chilhowie and on Tuesday, Richlands earned a 14-13 triumph over Marion as Drew Simmons drove in the winning run in a contest that was shortened to six innings due to darkness.

The Blues (3-2) have a team batting average of .356.