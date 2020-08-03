HIGH SCHOOL: Jeff Hawkins named girls basketball coach at Tri-Cities Christian

Jeff Hawkins has a new job at a new school, but he is returning to the region where he’s spent most of his life.
The Bristol native and 1987 graduate of John Battle High School was recently appointed as the assistant principal and girls basketball coach at Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, Tennessee.
He spent the previous four seasons leading the boys hoops program at Croatan High School in North Carolina.
Hawkins is excited to be part of a new era at Tri-Cities as the school, which opened in 1973, came under the leadership of officials from Morristown-based Lakeway Christian earlier this year
Britt Stone is the new principal at Tri-Cities Christian Academy, having most recently served as principal and athletic director at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Abingdon, Virginia.
Stone was previously an assistant football coach at Tennessee High and was the head football coach at John Battle from 2015-18.
“God is doing amazing things at Tri-Cities Christian Academy and I am truly humbled and thankful to be a part of it,” Hawkins said. “The leadership team at Lakeway Christian Schools is outstanding. They have a heart for God and they place Him first in all decisions. Their decision to hire Britt Stone as principal was an excellent choice, and I am honored to help him lead our school in the role of assistant principal.
“From the moment Britt contacted me, I knew this was the place for me. First and foremost, to have the opportunity each and every day to serve my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to help build His kingdom in this capacity is a dream come true for me. When you couple that with my love for coaching basketball and being able to work alongside my daughter, Daphne, who is teaching and coaching at Tri-Cities and having my youngest son, Chance, who will be attending TCA as an eighth-grader at the school, I feel truly blessed. I know, without any doubt, I am following God’s path and His plan for me and my family.”
Hawkins was the boys basketball coach at Claiborne County (1994-95 to 1996-97), Honaker (1997-98 to 1999-2000), John Battle (2000-01 to 2005-06) and Croatan (2016-17 to 2019-20), returning to coaching four years ago after a decade in administration.
“I went into administration for several years, but I always missed teaching and coaching,” Hawkins said. “I mostly missed practices, summer camps, etcetera. I truly enjoy teaching the game of basketball. There are so many life lessons that can be taught and learned.”
The girls hoops team at Tri-Cities Christian has not posted many victories in recent seasons.
“We had our first workout last week at Tri-Cities and I thought it went very well. Like I told the girls, God has brought us together for a reason,” Hawkins said. “The good news is I have a lot of experience coaching basketball, however most of that has been with boys. So, I’m sure there will be some adjustment but coaching is coaching. Also, I realize they have struggled as a program recently, but that doesn’t matter to me. I just spent the last four years helping rebuild a program and I enjoy a challenge. So, we are going to work hard each and every day, and try to glorify God in all that we do.
“I truly believe if we do that, we will be successful regardless of the wins and losses. As long as they give their best, that’s all I can ask. You can’t have success without hard work, but it also needs to be enjoyable. I hope to make our program enjoyable for the girls.”
Hawkins had an enjoyable stint in North Carolina, where he lived in Emerald Isle and was also an assistant football coach and American History teacher at Croatan.
“I inherited a basketball team that hadn’t won a game in two years, but they were good kids that worked hard,” Hawkins said. “We lost our very first game in overtime to our rival, Swansboro, but won a couple of games later over Richlands, North Carolina, to break the winless streak. The kids were so excited to have that monkey off their backs. We increased our wins each year and made it to postseason play this past season. It was the first time in about eight or nine years that Croatan had made the playoffs in men’s basketball. We only graduated two kids, my son Major was one of the two this year, and our JV team won our conference, the Coastal 8, so the future is very bright for Croatan basketball.”
Hawkins is looking forward to a future back in the region. His wife, Regina, is returning to her teaching position at Wallace Middle School in Bristol, Virginia, that she held for 16 years previously.
“Our family is very close and we enjoy spending time with one another,” Hawkins said. “We moved to North Carolina after much prayer and seeking God’s guidance and we did the same in our decision to return. We kept praying that God would open doors for each of us if we were supposed to come back home and He certainly did so.”
Meanwhile, former Science Hill High School and University of Tennessee standout Shane Williams was appointed as the boys basketball coach at Tri-Cities Christian. What appealed the most to Williams about the gig?
“Just the opportunity to get back closer to home and work with young people,” Williams said. “And to see if I can build a program that is respected and help our kids both academically and socially.”
