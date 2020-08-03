HIGH SCHOOL: Jeff Hawkins named girls basketball coach at Tri-Cities Christian

“From the moment Britt contacted me, I knew this was the place for me. First and foremost, to have the opportunity each and every day to serve my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to help build His kingdom in this capacity is a dream come true for me. When you couple that with my love for coaching basketball and being able to work alongside my daughter, Daphne, who is teaching and coaching at Tri-Cities and having my youngest son, Chance, who will be attending TCA as an eighth-grader at the school, I feel truly blessed. I know, without any doubt, I am following God’s path and His plan for me and my family.”

Hawkins was the boys basketball coach at Claiborne County (1994-95 to 1996-97), Honaker (1997-98 to 1999-2000), John Battle (2000-01 to 2005-06) and Croatan (2016-17 to 2019-20), returning to coaching four years ago after a decade in administration.

“I went into administration for several years, but I always missed teaching and coaching,” Hawkins said. “I mostly missed practices, summer camps, etcetera. I truly enjoy teaching the game of basketball. There are so many life lessons that can be taught and learned.”

The girls hoops team at Tri-Cities Christian has not posted many victories in recent seasons.