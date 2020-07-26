It’s decision day for the Virginia High School League.
The Executive Committee of the legislative body for the state’s public school athletic programs will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in a Zoom conference call to vote on three models in consideration for the 2020-21 sports calendar, which has experienced upheaval like every other walk of life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The first option would be to keep the schedule as is, but with the current restrictions and protocols in place only low-risk, non-contact sports – golf and cross country – could be played in the fall. That would mean the cancellation of football and volleyball seasons.
The second model would see spring sports (except lacrosse and soccer) shifted to the fall and vice versa.
The third plan would see a truncated sports season spanning from Dec. 14-June 26.
Winter sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (with the first contests being Dec. 28), the traditional fall sports season would run from Feb. 15-May 1 (with the first games scheduled for March 1) and spring sports would be scheduled from April 12-June 26 (with the first play date set for April 26).
None of those possibilities include high school football being played this fall.
The third model seemed to be the most accepted among the athletic directors, principals and superintendents present during the July 15 online meeting in which the three options were proposed.
The opinions across the area have varied on which would work best.
“Option two was my first choice,” said John Battle football coach and athletic director Bradley Ricker. “I was excited to see the possibility for full seasons for all sports. I believe option three will give us the best viable option to have all sports in case of another spike later this year.”
Others would like to see some tinkering and compromises among the current options.
“I wish the VHSL would have had a fourth model,” said Abingdon golf coach Jason Delp. “One that considers all sports as a separate entity and doesn’t group them in their season. To me, this would have made more sense. Golf and tennis, possibly even cross country, could easily be playing now as we begin the school year in many regions of the state.
“I’ve said all along that if it’s not safe enough to host 18 golfers on an 18-hole golf course or two tennis players on a tennis court, then it’s not safe to have a dozen students in a classroom.”
The 2019 high school sports season in far Southwest Virginia began on Aug. 5 with many area golfers hitting the links for the Bank of Marion Invitational at Holston Hills Community Golf Course in Marion. The state golf tournament has traditionally been held in October.
“Models two and three are going to make it extremely difficult for golf,” Delp said. “The VHSL has said for years that obtaining a course for a state championship held in October has been difficult. I would imagine finding one to host in April or May may be even more of a task. Another factor for golf is the length of the days. In spring, it will get dark by 6:30. We are going to have to leave school for every match. I’m not sure how the administration will feel about that. For courses in the spring they may only have five to six hours of warm, sunny weather. They’re not going to want to host a high school tournament on a potential revenue-raising day in March or April.”
In the end, every student and every extracurricular activity will be affected by the ramifications of the pandemic. The number of confirmed cases statewide listed on the Virginia Department of Health website as of Sunday at 5 p.m. was 81,393
Twin Valley athletic director and girls basketball coach Brian Moore started a Facebook page “Let Va Play” two months ago as he would like to see things proceed as normal, but with some precautions in place.
“We do not hold the VHSL to blame, but rather see them as a victim of circumstance,” Moore said. “The restrictions and guidelines mandated by [Gov. Ralph Northam] has created a situation that makes it nearly impossible for the VHSL to resume things as normal in the fall. They are only working within the parameters that they have been given. Our goal is to encourage our state, local and federal representatives to persuade the governor to lift these restrictive guidelines which would free the VHSL to resume sports as usual in the fall.”
Moore is not overly optimistic.
“In regards to my concerns with option three, I fear and highly suspect that we are only kicking the can down the road with this option,” Moore said. “I could see the seasonal flu creating uncertainty and leading to another shut down, which could extend into the spring and possibly summer. If this happens, we would have an entire academic year without athletics.”
Jenny Gose is a physical education teacher at Yuma Elementary School in Scott County and her son, Matt, is a rising senior athlete at Gate City High School. When the three options were unveiled less than two weeks ago, she was a vocal critic and started a private Facebook group under the name “Return of VA High School Sports Regular Schedule 2020-21” that has nearly 3,000 members from across the Commonwealth.
“I wanted basically to see if others in my area felt like they should’ve asked us if we – as parents and guardians – were comfortable with having a regular schedule of sports and would be willing to sign a waiver releasing the state and school system if any athlete, or immediate family member in the house contracted the virus,” Gose said. “I also do think the group is making a difference. It may not give us what we initially wanted, but is changing the fact that we are starting to be heard. How else are we to apply pressure on our governor if we just sit back and do nothing?”
Whatever decision is made today will have its share of proponents and detractors.
Countless details will have to be ironed out and accounted for too such as schedules, stadium and gym capacities, transporting athletes to away games and much more.
Ricker has his own approach that he is passing along to his pupils.
“Stay positive,” he said. “Things are going to be thrown at you inside and outside of football. How do you react to that?”
