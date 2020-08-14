HIGH SCHOOL: Grundy names Crigger (baseball), Kendrick (softball) as new coaches

Tommy Crigger has always been a man for many seasons, but he’s long held a preference for the spring thanks to one primary reason.
“A lot of people don’t know this except my wife [Coty], but baseball is my favorite sport,” Crigger said. “It was in high school, college and it still is today.”
Crigger will be preaching his passion in 2021 as he is the new head baseball coach at Grundy High School. Meanwhile, the Golden Wave’s softball program will be guided by ex-Honaker High School and Emory & Henry College ace pitcher Emily Kendrick.
A 1996 graduate of Grundy and a 2000 alumnus of Emory & Henry College, Crigger played baseball and football at both schools.
He was a quarterback for Grundy’s 1995 VHSL Region IV, Division 4 title-winning football team and was the ace pitcher – striking out 100 batters in 77 innings – for a baseball squad that reached the state tournament in 1996.
After graduating from E&H, Crigger had assistant-coaching stints at Magna Vista, Virginia High and Patrick Henry. He then spent nearly a decade at Twin Valley and was the head baseball, girls basketball and football coach for the Panthers.
He directed the girls hoops team to a state runner-up finish in 2015.
“I loved my time at Twin Valley,” Crigger said. “The players and fans made my time there so great. I will cherish all the memories that were made at Twin Valley.”
After four years out of the coaching profession, Crigger got a chance to return to his alma mater.
“I really hadn’t given any thought of coaching anytime soon,” Crigger said. “But I started getting a few phone calls wanting me to coach baseball. I told myself no at first, but the more I thought about it I just talked myself into it.”
Grundy had seven seniors on its 2020 roster prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Crigger will not be the only new face on the field when the Golden Wave suit up in the spring of 2021.
“You know me. I love challenges and I love being the underdog,” Crigger said. “I’m very excited to coach again. I enjoy coaching no matter the sport. I can’t wait to get back around the kids. I have not met any of the players yet. Hopefully, I can do that when school starts. … I have no idea what this season holds and have no clue if we will even get to play due to the virus, but I will meet with the players, try to get new players out and we will go from there and see what happens.”
Kendrick was supposed to serve as the head softball coach of the Council Cobras in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out the season, so she will now make her debut leading another Buchanan County program in 2021.
Kendrick was a star on Honaker’s 2013 VHSL Group A, Division 1 championship squad, hitting a three-run homer and pitching a three-hitter as the Tigers took a 3-1 triumph over Madison County in the title game.
After two seasons at Walters State Community College, Kendrick played at E&H and helped the Wasps reach the 2017 NCAA Division III national tournament.
Coaching has become her calling.
“I am very excited for this awesome opportunity,” Kendrick said. “Coaching is something I’ve always wanted to do to be able to pour back into something that has always been such a big part of my life. I hope to be a role model for these girls and have a great season.”
