HIGH SCHOOL: Grundy names Crigger (baseball), Kendrick (softball) as new coaches

After four years out of the coaching profession, Crigger got a chance to return to his alma mater.

“I really hadn’t given any thought of coaching anytime soon,” Crigger said. “But I started getting a few phone calls wanting me to coach baseball. I told myself no at first, but the more I thought about it I just talked myself into it.”

Grundy had seven seniors on its 2020 roster prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Crigger will not be the only new face on the field when the Golden Wave suit up in the spring of 2021.

“You know me. I love challenges and I love being the underdog,” Crigger said. “I’m very excited to coach again. I enjoy coaching no matter the sport. I can’t wait to get back around the kids. I have not met any of the players yet. Hopefully, I can do that when school starts. … I have no idea what this season holds and have no clue if we will even get to play due to the virus, but I will meet with the players, try to get new players out and we will go from there and see what happens.”

Kendrick was supposed to serve as the head softball coach of the Council Cobras in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out the season, so she will now make her debut leading another Buchanan County program in 2021.