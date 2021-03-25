HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for 11 Friday games

This is one of the night’s marquee games as Patrick Henry can move closer to clinching a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Chilhowie must prevail if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive. … PH currently holds the top spot in the VHSL playoff power points rating scale. … The two teams have become accustomed to meeting in big games: Chilhowie rolled past the Rebels in the 2018 Region 1D championship game, while PH posted a close win in a highly-anticipated regular-season showdown in 2019. … Patrick Henry head coach Seth Padgett and defensive coordinator Billy Testerman were both former assistants at Chilhowie. … Daniel Hutton has booted three field goals this season for Chilhowie, while 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end/defensive end is one of the top ninth-graders in Southwest Virginia. Jonathan Gilley will be back in the lineup for the Warriors after a 15-day absence due to contact tracing protocols. …Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail have combined to rush for more than 700 yards for Patrick Henry. “Patrick Henry is starting to settle into their new offensive system,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “They execute well and have three very good running backs. I don’t see many weaknesses on film. We will have to play our best game of the year to have a chance against them.”