HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for 11 Friday games

FRIDAY PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Black Diamond District
Twin Valley at Grundy
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Grundy 28, Twin Valley 8 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
First place in the Black Diamond District is on the line for these teams, both of who are on the outside looking in as far as the VHSL Region 1D playoffs go. … Twin Valley topped Honaker for just the second time in program history last Saturday. The Panthers will try to knock off Grundy for just the second time as well with their only other previous victory over the Golden Wave coming in 2014. … Xzavier Ward and Isaiah Boyd have been an impressive one-two punch when carrying the ball for Twin Valley. Will the Panthers be able to move the ball against Grundy’s rugged defense?
Prediction: Grundy 18, Twin Valley 16
Cumberland District
Rye Cove at Castlewood
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 6 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Clinchport, Va.)
Castlewood is coming off a crucial 36-14 win over Eastside last week and gave a major boost to its Region 1D playoff chances. The Blue Devils have tons of tenacity.. “I really like how our guys are mentally and physically tough,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “We’ve had some injuries and our guys are next man up and filling whatever role we need.” … Jeremiah Allen has rushed for 651 yards and eight touchdowns to pace Castlewood, while 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore Brad Steffey has emerged as a defensive force with 42 tackles. … Mason Hardin (147 rushing yards per game) and Zach Baker (52.3 rushing yards per game) have been the leaders for Rye Cove, which didn’t play last week while following COVID-19 protocols. … Castlewood held a 287-124 edge in total offense in the 2019 encounter. The Blue Devils will be too powerful this time around as well.
Prediction: Castlewood 36, Rye Cove 6
Eastside at Thomas Walker
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastside 37, Thomas Walker 12 (Oct. 25, 2019 in Coeburn, Va.)
It will be interesting to see how Eastside bounces back from its first loss, a 36-14 thumping at the hands of Castlewood last week. … Jordan Gray, Blake Jones, Jaxsyn Collins and Nick Hayes have stepped up and played well this season for Eastside. … The Spartans are 8-1 all-time against Thomas Walker. … Riley McCurry has anchored the line for TW, while Jason Cowden has played well defensively for the Pioneers. … Thomas Walker has been outscored 86-26 this season and hasn’t reached the end zone in its last two games. The tough times will continue tonight for the Pioneers.
Prediction: Eastside 40, Thomas Walker 12
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: J.I. Burton 41, Twin Springs 0 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Nickelsville, Va.)
Twin Springs will be playing with heavy hearts tonight as Tyler Tipton, a popular student and supporter of the sports teams at the school, passed away earlier this week. “Tyler had a heart of gold and taught myself, our coaches and all our sports teams at Twin Springs the true meaning of believing in yourself and love everybody, every day,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “This is a hard one for our school and community.” … The Titans earned their first triumph of the season last week, a 20-0 victory over Thomas Walker. Mason Elliott had 134 receiving yards, 21 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, one interception and three solo tackles for the Titans in that win. Freshman Abel Dingus also saw varsity action for the first time for Twin Springs and was 5-of-8 passing for 186 yards. … J.I. Burton’s game last week was ruled as a no contest as Rye Cove was following COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols and couldn’t play. The Raiders held a 348-146 edge in total offense in the previous matchup with Twin Springs as Esau Teasley needed just four carries to rack up 127 yards on the ground.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 33, Twin Springs 8
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 19, Chilhowie 13 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Emory, Va.)
This is one of the night’s marquee games as Patrick Henry can move closer to clinching a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Chilhowie must prevail if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive. … PH currently holds the top spot in the VHSL playoff power points rating scale. … The two teams have become accustomed to meeting in big games: Chilhowie rolled past the Rebels in the 2018 Region 1D championship game, while PH posted a close win in a highly-anticipated regular-season showdown in 2019. … Patrick Henry head coach Seth Padgett and defensive coordinator Billy Testerman were both former assistants at Chilhowie. … Daniel Hutton has booted three field goals this season for Chilhowie, while 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end/defensive end is one of the top ninth-graders in Southwest Virginia. Jonathan Gilley will be back in the lineup for the Warriors after a 15-day absence due to contact tracing protocols. …Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail have combined to rush for more than 700 yards for Patrick Henry. “Patrick Henry is starting to settle into their new offensive system,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “They execute well and have three very good running backs. I don’t see many weaknesses on film. We will have to play our best game of the year to have a chance against them.”
Prediction: Patrick Henry 22, Chilhowie 21
Holston at Rural Retreat
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Rural Retreat 37, Holston 28 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Damascus, Va.)
The Hogoheegee District holds three of the top four spots in the VHSL Region 1D playoff power points rating scale (Patrick Henry sits in first, Rural Retreat is second and Holston is fourth) and a first-place showdown in the league takes place tonight. … Holston has won three straight since a season-opening setback to Grayson County. “I love the fire and competitiveness we bring to every game,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “Our focus in practice has improved every week and we seem like we are headed in the right direction because of that.” Quaheim Brooks (456 passing yards, 296 rushing yards), Trent Johnson (243 receiving yards) and Jordan Ezzell (201 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards) lead the offense. Lane Blevins, Brycen Sheets, Dustin Bott and Dillon Bott are the defensive stalwarts for the Cavaliers. … Rural Retreat rolled up 373 rushing yards in a 2019 win over Holston. The Cavaliers pulled within 30-28 with 3:39 remaining and received three touchdown passes from Brooks. … Brooks is back and the challenge for the Rural Retreat defense will be containing the dynamic dual-threat QB, something other teams in the Hogoheegee District haven’t been able to do this season.
Prediction: Holston 30, Rural Retreat 29
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview at Abingdon
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Ridgeview 41, Abingdon 0 (Oct. 25, 2019 in Rose Ridge)
Abingdon has generated 43 points per game behind a balanced offense fronted by a powerful line led by 285-pound sophomore Dasean Lucas. Junior quarterback Cole Lambert (6-foot-1, 176) has thrown for 11 scores and over 520 yards, while junior receivers Haynes Carter (6-1) and Peyton McClanahan (6-3) have combined for 12 TD receptions. … Senior quarterback Nick Phillips has been the key for Ridgeview, throwing for nine scores and over 355 yards. Philips overcame a shoulder injury last week at Gate City to pass for four touchdowns. Ridgeview fans are waiting for a breakout game from star running back Trenton Adkins, who has not topped the 120-yard mark in three games. …Ridgeview rushed for 329 yards in the 2019 meeting against AHS, with Adkins accounting for 243 yards and five touchdowns. With Lucas sidelined by injury, AHS managed just 18 yards rushing.
Prediction: Abingdon 35, Ridgeview 7
Wise County Central at Union
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Wise Central 21, Union 13 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Wise)
Behind the senior tandem of fullback Noah Bolling and wingback C.J. Crabtree, Wise Central averages 26 points and over 245 yards rushing. Bolling and Crabtree have combined for eight touchdowns, while senior receiver Ben Brickey has added three TD receptions. … After opening the season with three comfortable wins, Union allowed 358 yards in a 41-6 home loss to Abingdon last week. Malachi Jenkins has been productive in the secondary, while several newcomers such as freshman linebacker Keyshawn Anderson and sophomore linebacker Gabe Sneed have played well in spots. … Wise Central rushed for 270 yards and crafted a 21-0 halftime advantage in the 2019 matchup. Crabtree contributed 128 yards rushing as Central collected only its second win against Union.
Prediction: Wise Central 21, Union 7
Lee High at John Battle
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: John Battle 41, Lee High 7 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Ben Hur)
John Battle features a power-based running attack led by running back Shannon Wohlford. The 5-11, 190-pound senior has rushed for 191 yards in two games, while 5-10 senior Nick Lail has been productive at receiver. Junior lineman Miguel Blanco is a force on offense and defense. … Lee High has been outscored 170-3 and has not rushed for over 75 yards in any of its four losses. The Generals have allowed an average of 229 yards rushing the past three games. … In the 2019 meeting, John Battle quarterback Jack Thurston passed for 171 yards and three scores. Battle led 34-0 at halftime.
Prediction: John Battle 28, Lee High 6
Non-District
Hurley at Northwood
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Hurley 47, Northwood 0 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Hurley, Va.)
Northwood, Rye Cove, Lee High and Gate City are the only winless teams currently in far Southwest Virginia. … None of Northwood’s four opponents have a losing record. … Robert Burkett, Zack Puckett, Tyler Waddle and Justin Zhang are the cornerstones of Northwood’s defense. … Hurley held Northwood to 47 yards of total offense, recorded four sacks and returned two interceptions for scores in last year’s matchup. The Panthers will produce some points this time around.
Prediction: Northwood 26, Hurley 12