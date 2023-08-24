THURSDAY

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

NON-DISTRICT

Honaker at Lebanon

Last meeting: Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Aug. 25, 2022 in Honaker)

The 59th edition of the Coal Bowl last year at Fuller Field developed into a night to remember for Lebanon fans. Powered by the freshman combination of quarterback Mike Reece and receiver Toby Baker, the Pioneers opened the Coach Darrell Taylor era in style…Baker supplied two scores last week at Lebanon downed Twin Springs 23-20 in in a VHSL Benefit Game. Carter Dillon added a field goal for Lebanon…Hogoheegee District co-favorite Honaker is coming off a 35-26 Benefit Game victory over Lee High as Peyton Musick threw for three scores and the tandem of Parker Bandy and Aidan Lowe each scored twice.

Prediction: Honaker 28, Lebanon 14

FRIDAY

TENNESSEE

NON-CONFERENCE

Tennessee High at Sullivan East

Last meeting: Tennessee High 42, Sullivan East 0 (Aug. 27, 2010)

While Sullivan East is still looking for elusive first win over the Vikings in what will be the first meeting between the schools since 2010, the Patriots have been close in the past, including a 20-14 decision in 2008. The Patriots, which defeated Johnson County last Friday, is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2016, while the Vikings, which lost to Greeneville 28-7, haven’t started 0-2 since 1994...Drake Fisher threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, as the Patriots rolled up 518 total yards and then held on to beat the Longhorns 28-24. Tyler Cross caught two of scoring passes, while Corbin Laisure had the other one, while Matt Geisinger kicked a pair of field goals...Josh Bell’s fourth quarter 5-yard run got Tennessee High on the board after first-year quarterback Corbin Cannon threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came in a 28-0 first half for the Greene Devils...It will be the Air Raid vs. ground-and-pound. It should be a fun night in Bluff City. Just get there early.

Prediction: Tennessee High 27, Sullivan East 26

West Ridge at Daniel Boone

Last meeting: Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0 (Aug. 26, 2022).

Expectations were for West Ridge quarterback Trey Frazier to throw the ball more often this season, but he led the Wolves to a 40-0 win at Volunteer by rushing for four touchdowns...Ethan Amyx and Bryson Horne also scored for West Ridge, which will try to keep the Trailblazers off the board for a second straight game. Daniel Boone was blanked 7-0 by Clyde A. Erwin (NC) last Friday...West Ridge lost to the Trailblazers in their lone meeting last season. The clubs were slated to play in 2021, but COVID reared its ugly head, and the Wolves were credited with a win...Daniel Boone, which lost 25 seniors to graduation, last started a season with a pair of shutout losses in 2002...They should score in this one, but not enough against the Wolves.

Prediction: West Ridge 23, Daniel Boone 12.

VIRGINIA

MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT

John Battle at Abingdon, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Abingdon 47, John Battle 6 (Aug. 26, 2002 in Bristol)

This Washington County clash was not pretty last season. Abingdon opened a 41-0 halftime lead and rushed for 232 yards while holding Battle to negative 25 yards on the ground…Relying on a group of 16 seniors, John Battle defeated Fort Chiswell 14-7 last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. Senior quarterback Braxton Emerson scored on offense and defense, while senior receiver Broadie Bailey added a touchdown. Linebacker Gavin Chappell and end Noah Sills led the Battle defense…Abingdon quarterback Lucas Honaker makes the difference here.

Prediction: Abingdon 17, John Battle 7

Union at Lee High

Last meeting: Union 48, Lee High 7 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Big Stone Gap)

The Union offense dominated this matchup last season as the Bears rushed for 413 yards. Peyton Honeycutt set the pace with 260 yards and three scores…Lee High allowed 35 points and 127 yards passing last week in a Benefit Game loss to Honaker. Three-year starting quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft was the bright spot for the Generals with 130 yards passing. Sophomore receiver Konnor Early compiled 105 yards receiving, while powerful senior running back Grayson Huff ran for 88 yards…Union defeated George Wythe 19-7 and lost 7-6 to Northside in last week’s George Wythe jamboree….The Bears have too much size and speed for Lee High.

Prediction: Union 35, Lee High 14

NON-DISTRICT

Gate City at Richlands

Last meeting: Richlands 27, Gate City 13 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Gate City)

Richlands running back the Dylan Brown made headlines last year in this one by rushing for a school record 345 yards and three scores at Legion Field. Gate City trailed 27-0 at halftime, but did manage 332 total yards...With GC senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe on the sidelines, Dobyns-Bennett transfer Jackson Jones passed for 135 yards in last week’s Benefit Game win against Virginia High. Sophomore linebacker Mason Hickman, senior receiver Eli McMurray and sophomore receiver Corey Byrd also played well…Richlands posted a 32-14 against Grundy last week with a balanced offense…Hickman stars on offense and defense as Gate City rolls in this one.

Prediction: Gate City 28, Richlands 7

Patrick Henry at Virginia High

Last meeting: Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry 8 (Sept. 9, 2002 in Emory)

With quarterback Brody Jones directing the show, VHS compiled 196 yards rushing and 153 passing against Patrick Henry last season. PH did manage 136 yards on the ground…Virginia High fell 14-0 at Gate City last Thursday in a VHSL Benefit game. The Bearcats struggled on offense, but powerful junior running back Alijah Burks (6-0, 207) and speedy freshman Jarae Bryant played well in spots…PH, which features junior lineman Tyler Barrett and senior running back Cam Goodspeed, dropped a 13-0 decision to Rye Cove and tied Thomas Walker 14-14 in last week’s J.I. Burton jamboree…Offensive line play and team speed propel VHS to this win.

Prediction: Virginia High 21, Patrick Henry 7

Graham at Bluefield, W.Va. (7:30 p.m.)

Last meeting: Graham 29, Bluefield 25 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Bluefield, W.Va.

Graham running Ty’Drez Clements took the first step in a 2,894 yard rushing season by accounting for 235 yards on 27 carries against Bluefield…Following an historic 2022 season, expectations remain high for Graham. The G-Men tuned up last week with a 36-7 victory over James Monroe (W.Va.) in a VHSL Benefit Game at Mitchell Stadium…Bluefield, which looked impressive against Abingdon in the pre-season, features new quarterback Sencere Fields…Despite some key graduation losses, Graham has all sorts of speed, size and talent. Look for another big night from Clements.

Prediction: Graham 35, Bluefield 21

J.I. Burton at Ridgeview

Last meeting: Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Ridgeview rushed for 170 yards, Ryan O’Quinn passed for 170 and Brandon Beavers supplied three touchdowns in last year’s matchup. J.I. Burton managed just 17 total yards as the game was stopped at halftime due to lightning and fog…Burton is in transition mode with injuries and inexperience. The injury list features quarterback Drew Culbertson (torn ACL), Braxton Coffey (broken foot) and Ian Tate. Just one starter returned on offense, while the Raiders are relying on a quarterback that has never played the positon before…Ridgeview compiled 230 total yards en route to a 35-6 win over Eastside in last week’s VHSL Benefit Game matchup. O’Quinn threw for 118 and Gabe Hackney ran for three scores. Burton dropped a 28-13 decision to Wise County Central and tied Hurley 7-7 in last week’s jamboree in Norton…O’Quinn will shine tonight.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, J.I. Burton 0

Marion at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Marion 29, Chilhowie 0 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Marion, Va.)

Reid Sturgill will make his debut as Chilhowie’s head coach in this Smyth County rivalry game as one of these squads will get a long-awaited victory. … Marion has lost nine in a row since beating Chilhowie last year, while the Warriors have dropped 14 straight and last prevailed on Oct. 28, 2021. … Chilhowie returns 15 starters and dudes like Ian Sturgill, Greg Fullen, Ezra Taylor, Noah Hill, Asher Chapman, Marcos Silverio, Conner Castle, Cayden Castle, Daniel Hutton, Rylan Williams and Drake Grinstead will be counted on to fill big roles. “I’m pleased with the effort of our players this preseason,” Reid Sturgill said. “We have had leaders emerge on and off the field. I’m optimistic moving forward.” … Marion was held to fewer than 14 points on six occasions last season, so it will be interesting to see if the Scarlet Hurricanes have made any strides offensively. … Chilhowie beat Marion in a 7-on-7 session this summer, but that means nothing. Besides, this game always tends to be intense and interesting. In fact the teams have split the previous 30 matchups. “Marion has talent and experience on both sides of the ball,” Sturgill said. “We are going to have to play a disciplined and fundamentally sound football game.”

Prediction: Marion 16, Chilhowie 15

Carroll County at Grundy

Last meeting: Carroll County 20, Grundy 0 (Oct. 22, 2010 in Grundy, Va.)

Grundy is the defending VHSL Region 1D champions, while Carroll County is coming of a second straight disappointing 2-8 showing. … The Cavaliers lost their quarterback (Elijah Cox) and leading rusher (Josh Taib) from a season ago. Junior Cody Reece is the new QB, Bryce Smoot (282 receiving yards, 202 rushing yards in 2022) is versatile and 6-foot-3, 245-pound middle linebacker Mason Crockett is a stud on defense for Carroll County, which posted a 16-14 win over Martinsville last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. … Grundy lost its entire starting offensive line to graduation, while Keegan Bartley will make his official debut as the Golden Wave’s head coach Friday. … Grundy suffered a 32-14 loss at Richlands last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. Ethan Roberts had 36 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards in the setback. … Shaiem Gordon is a budding defensive standout for Grundy and that defensive unit will be seriously tested this evening. “Carroll County is a much better team than their record showed last year,” Bartley said. “They run a very effective form of the triple option that will become a nightmare for us if we can’t stop it. We have to be prepared in every aspect of the game.” … These two teams used to be Southwest District rivals and Carroll County won the last meeting 13 years ago when Jacob Mollet and Jordan Lamb led a dominant defensive effort.

Prediction: Carroll County 31, Grundy 22

Hurley at Sherman (W.Va.)

Last meeting: First meeting

Hurley makes the long trip to Seth, West Virginia, in Boone County to face the Tide. … The preseason favorites in the Black Diamond District, Hurley has had mixed results in their tune-ups for Friday. “We have shown flashes of something special then all of sudden we have a bobbled snap, fumble, bad pass, dropped pass, missed tackle, bad coverage, etcetera, and we get in a funk,” said Rebels coach John Paul Justus. “We can’t figure out how to have short-term memory and go on to the next play. We dwell on the last play too much.” … Hurley quarterback Landon Bailey is a dual threat, running back Payton Hurley has put on some muscle and Kevin Looney is dynamic for the Rebels, who face four teams from the state of West Virginia this season. … Quarterback Trey Lester, defensive lineman Jackson Foster and linebacker Dawson Green are among the standouts for head coach Kevin Buzzard’s Sherman squad. The Tide went 2-8 last season. According to Bluefield historian Rick Baker’s online high school football database, this is the first time Sherman has played a VHSL opponent. … “The Dancing Outlaw” Jesco White is a native of Boone County. Hurley hopes to cut a rug Friday in wild and wonderful West Virginia.

Prediction: Hurley 22, Sherman 20

Phelps (Ky.)

at Twin Valley

Last meeting: Twin Valley 27, Phelps 22 (Sept. 23, 2016 in Phelps, Ky.)

Following the sting of a season which came to an end after one game when the roster size dwindled to unsafe numbers, Twin Valley is giving it another try and faces the Phelps Hornets. … Twin Valley’s roster numbered 16 at last check and the Panthers had some positive moments last week in an 18-6 loss to Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game. The running of Nathanial Deel and defense of Connor Clevinger were among the highlights. “I am really excited about this team,” said TV coach Tommy Crigger. “We have small numbers, but the kids I’ve got have a lot of heart and it has shown in our two scrimmages.” … Phelps has lost 11 straight games. … Whoever prevails Friday enjoy a well-deserved celebration.

Prediction: Phelps 12, Twin Valley 8

North Greene at Castlewood

Last meeting: Castlewood 49, North Greene 20 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Baileyton, Tenn.)

Castlewood racked up 465 yards of total offense in winning at North Greene last season, giving Bubba Edwards a victory his debut as the head coach of the Blue Devils. It remains his only triumph at the helm too as Castlewood has lost nine in a row. … Quarterback Brayden Houchins has looked sharp and he has some talented receivers in Kaleb Taylor, Xavier Sanders and Gabe Jones. Taylor and Jones are converted offensive linemen. Jimmy Shouse, Seth Farmer, Lucas Cress and Mason Long lead the way on defense. “Preseason was a blast,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “We had smaller numbers than last year, but no one seemed to notice. The environment and attitudes were positive. Kids worked hard and we got better every day.” … Former Emory & Henry College player and assistant coach Eric Tilson is in this third season as North Greene’s boss. The Huskies dropped a 26-0 season-opening decision to West Greene last week and managed just 153 yards of total offense. … Eric Vaughn is the offensive coordinator at North Greene. He previously held that position at Castlewood and will experience a homecoming of sorts on Friday.

Prediction: Castlewood 30, North Greene 28

Wise County Central at Eastside

Last meeting: Wise County Central 41, Eastside 7 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Norton, Va.)

Wise County Central had a good showing in last Friday’s jamboree hosted by J.I. Burton and the Warriors have several players to keep an eye on. Transfer Sincere Haggins has been sincerely impressive on both sides of the ball, while erstwhile basketball star Ethan Collins has emerged as a playmaker. Noah Trent, Marshall Dingus and Austin Clevinger are doing the dirty work up front, while Nate West and Shawn Collier can play a variety of positions. … Eastside went 1-9 last season and the Spartans will have plenty of youngsters on the field this evening. Freshmen Keldan Hamilton, Noah Hamilton and Landry Carico fared well in the preseason. …Central has dominated this rivalry and will continue that trend on Friday in Coeburn.

Prediction: Wise County Central 36, Eastside 16

Twin Springs at Northwood

Last meeting: Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Nickelsville, Va.)

Head coach Keith Warner has a good thing going as his Twin Springs Titans won the Cumberland District title in 2021, shared the league crown last season and hosted first-round playoff games both years. … Some preseason developments that could make Twin Sprints tough again is the game-changing abilities of playmaker Colten Kilgore, the reliability of Colten Gilmer, the continued aggressiveness and physicality of lineman Chase Daugherty and the improvement of quarterback Abel Dingus, who has gotten bigger, stronger and faster. “My guys are ready to get started,” Warner said. “They have a lot to prove. We are going to take it one week at a time and let the chips fall where they may. It’s going to be fun.” … Northwood is no pushover and guys like Austin Graber, Gabe Frye, Will Brown and Eli Williams are standouts for the Panthers.

Prediction: Twin Springs 27, Northwood 19

Hancock County at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Rye Cove 36, Hancock County 34 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Clinchport, Va.)

Rye Cove will be rocking Friday as the Eagles are the Cumberland District preseason favorite and have nearly their entire starting lineup back from a squad that won seven games and earned a share of the league title. “We have worked hard all summer and are excited to get back to playing under the lights on Friday nights,” said second-year Cove coach Gary Collier … The Eagles looked impressive last week at a jamboree in Norton. Rye Cove recorded a 21-0 win over Hurley as Luke Jessee, Payton Darnell and Logan Barnette reached the end zone. Landon Lane and Barnette then scored TDs in a 13-0 victory over Patrick Henry. … Linemen Trevor Darnell, Koty Meade, Jay Bowen, Clayton Austin and Ethan Lawson – along with fullback Will Rollins – are strong. … Hancock County was hammered 46-6 by Harlan (Kentucky) last week in a game that got a tad rowdy. The Indians are fielding a varsity team for the first time since 2020 as a lack of participation caused the hiatus. … Rye Cove should roll.

Prediction: Rye Cove 49, Hancock County 6

Eastern Montgomery at Holston

Last meeting: Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Elliston, Va.)

Holston has won 27 of its last 34 games and the Cavaliers have high expectations again in 2023. “I thought everyone had a good preseason,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We were looking for team improvement and we have seemed to improve as a team from last year at this point.” … The Cavaliers have won all six of the previous matchups. The Mustangs managed just 104 yards of total offense in last year’s game, which was mired by rain and lightning. …Neither team has a ton of depth. “The first day of camp we only had 18 players,” said Eastern Montgomery coach Jordan Stewart. “We continued to make phone calls and recruit more kids and finally have finalized our roster with 28 athletes. Scrimmages went well; seeing a lot of young guys step up to fill critical roles.” ... Quarterback Gage Akers, fullback Xavier Brown and running back Chase Beirman are among the leaders for Stewart, a former Emory & Henry College wide receiver. … Keeping dynamic Holston quarterback Noah Tweed in check and preventing Tristan Hess from wreaking havoc are the tough tasks for the Mustangs. “For the past few years Holston has been a well-oiled program who keeps having success in the regular season and postseason,” Stewart said. “Always a very physical team and well-disciplined. To have success against them you must play turnover free football and avoid penalties.”

Prediction: Holston 22, Eastern Montgomery 7

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Max Meadows, Va.)

After a disappointing end to the 2022 season – two straight losses that kept them out of the playoffs – the Rural Retreat Indians try to begin the season with a win over a Wythe County rival. … Rural Retreat fared well in a victory over Marion last week in a VHSL Benefit Game. “I was pleased overall [with the preseason],” said Indians coach Jamey Hughes. “We definitely have some things to fix, but we played good competition that exposed some things that we need to get cleaned up, so I feel like it was good preparation for the regular season.” … Sophomore running back/linebacker Hunter Vaught, junior lineman Brandon Smith and sophomore tight end/linebacker Hunter Rollyson emerged in the preseason as guys who can make major contributions for Rural Retreat. … Zane Quesenberry is Fort Chiswell’s fifth head coach in the last five seasons. A Pulaski County High School graduate who played at Maryville College, Quesenberry was previously an assistant at Knoxville Bearden, Auburn and Pulaski County. His wife, Nancy Olinger Quesenberry, was a former softball, volleyball and basketball standout at Patrick Henry. … Running back/linebacker Weston Stoots, wide receiver/linebacker Jacob Goins, lineman Zach Morris (not a transfer from Bayside High School in California in case you were wondering), H-back/linebacker Carter Bailey, wide receiver/defensive back Layton Kennedy and lineman Brendon Mabry are among the players to watch for the Pioneers. “I am pleased with our growth and maturity over the last several weeks,” Zane Quesenberry said.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 24, Fort Chiswell 8

Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Ewing, Va.)

This is a hard game to predict and could go either way. … Thomas Walker’s strength lies in its offensive and defensive lines. Quarterback Darin Gulley and running back Dylan McCurry have looked strong in the preseason. “We are much further along than we were at this point last year,” said second-year TW coach Tanner Hall. “Our kids have a much better understanding of our scheme and expectations.” … Cumberland Gap dropped a 28-14 decision to Cosby last week and went 2-9 last season. Former Grayson County head coach Brett McPherson is at the helm of the program. “Cumberland Gap is a physical football team,” Hall said. “They line up in the T and run the ball right at you, so we will have to play disciplined and physical football to win the game. Coach McPherson does a good job having his guys ready to play.”

Prediction: Thomas Walker 20, Cumberland Gap 19

George Wythe at Radford, 8 p.m.

Last meeting: Radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Aug. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, Va.)

Fresh off a Region 1C championship and state runner-up finish, George Wythe can begin the season with a major achievement. The Maroons haven’t beaten Radford since 2017. … Radford rode a couple of big plays to dispatch the Maroons a season ago. … Former Virginia High boss Michael Crist is in his third season as Radford’s head coach. He has an 18-6 record with the Bobcats. … There will be plenty of playmakers on the field in this one. Quarterback Tandom Smith and running back Laden Houston are dynamic for GW, while senior QB Landen Clark threw for 2,972 yards and 44 touchdowns with just one interception in 2022. … This should be one of the week’s best games.

Prediction: George Wythe 23, Radford 20