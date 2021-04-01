HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday high school games

Union was originally supposed to play Ridgeview this week, but the Wolfpack had an individual within the program test positive for COVID-19. Eastside was scheduled to play J.I. Burton this week, but the Raiders are in quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure. So, that led to these two teams getting together. “With all that our student-athletes have missed out on this year, I just wanted to make sure our players were able to play as many games as they could and not miss out on any more opportunities,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. … Rhodes was a former assistant on head coach Travis Turner’s staff at Union. … Eastside (4-1) is currently fifth in the Region 1D playoff points rating scale and could make a big leap with an upset win tonight. Quarterback Will Stansberry, running back Nick Raymond and wide receiver Eli McCoy are the leaders on offense for Eastside. Blake Jones and Jordan Gray have stepped up on both sides of the ball for the Spartans this spring as well. … Union (3-2) will be hard for the Spartans to stop with Zavier Lomax toting the pigskin. … Current Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell and Cameron Fannon, now a defensive back at Concord University, scored touchdowns for Union in the Bears’ last encounter with Eastside five years ago. The Bears are 2-0 all-time against the crew from Coeburn.