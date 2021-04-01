HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Predictions for Friday high school games

Friday Prep Football Predictions
Cumberland District
Castlewood at Thomas Walker
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 14, Castlewood 12 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Castlewood, Va.)
Castlewood can secure a playoff berth tonight with a win and the Blue Devils (4-1) have played solidly all season. “Castlewood is big, fast, and physical,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “They do what they do very well and are playing at a very high level. We are going to have to play the best game of the season to compete.” … Chris Lark has done an exceptional job as head coach since taking over at Castlewood. He has won 10 of his 16 games over the course of the last two seasons. … Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen needs 189 more yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Brandon Beutler, Peyton Couch, Kadan Lasley, Hunter Neece and Jacob Allen have paved the way up front for Allen. … Special-team gaffes cost Castlewood in a narrow loss to Thomas Walker in 2019. That will not be the case this time.
Prediction: Castlewood 33, Thomas Walker 12
Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie at Holston
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Chilhowie 30, Holston 16 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Chilhowie, Va.)
This is the marquee contest on the docket as Holston can clinch its first outright Hogoheegee District championship since 1984. Meanwhile, Chilhowie is trying to play spoiler. … Holston has won four straight behind a balanced attack, rugged defense and persistent play. The Cavaliers overcame a 14-0 and 21-8 deficit to post a 30-27 road win over Rural Retreat last Friday. … Quaheim Brooks has led Holston with 449 rushing yards and 564 passing yards. Lane Blevins is tops on the team with 67 tackles. Sophomore Brack Stamper has also put his stamp on some victories with improved play all over the field. … Chilhowie has won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Cavaliers with Holston’s lone win in that stretch coming in 2014. … Chilhowie (2-3) is averaging just 11.2 points per game. … Seniors Colby Crutchfield and Eli Hancock have held down both sides of the line for the Warriors. Senior Jordan Williams leads the team with 37 ½ tackles and has played defensive end, linebacker and strong safety. Junior lineman Hunter Powers has emerged as a steady presence for Chilhowie. … Chilhowie ripped off 30 unanswered points to overcome a 16-point halftime deficit in 2019 against the Cavaliers. Look for a dramatic scene to unfold once again this evening in Damascus
Prediction: Holston 22, Chilhowie 17
Non-District
Union at Eastside
Today, 5:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Union 65, Eastside 20 (Oct. 21, 2016 in Coeburn, Va.)
Union was originally supposed to play Ridgeview this week, but the Wolfpack had an individual within the program test positive for COVID-19. Eastside was scheduled to play J.I. Burton this week, but the Raiders are in quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure. So, that led to these two teams getting together. “With all that our student-athletes have missed out on this year, I just wanted to make sure our players were able to play as many games as they could and not miss out on any more opportunities,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. … Rhodes was a former assistant on head coach Travis Turner’s staff at Union. … Eastside (4-1) is currently fifth in the Region 1D playoff points rating scale and could make a big leap with an upset win tonight. Quarterback Will Stansberry, running back Nick Raymond and wide receiver Eli McCoy are the leaders on offense for Eastside. Blake Jones and Jordan Gray have stepped up on both sides of the ball for the Spartans this spring as well. … Union (3-2) will be hard for the Spartans to stop with Zavier Lomax toting the pigskin. … Current Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell and Cameron Fannon, now a defensive back at Concord University, scored touchdowns for Union in the Bears’ last encounter with Eastside five years ago. The Bears are 2-0 all-time against the crew from Coeburn.
Prediction: Union 41, Eastside 10