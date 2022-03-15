HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No interim tag this time for Prater at Northwood

Greg Prater served as the interim head football coach at Northwood High School on two previous occasions and he’s now getting the job on a permanent basis.

Prater was officially named the new gridiron boss of the Panthers during Tuesday night’s Smyth County School Board meeting.

Prater coached the final two games of the 2018 season after Chris Duble stepped down as head coach and was at the helm of the Panthers for the last five games of the fall 2021 season after Tim Johnson resigned the position due to personal reasons.

He’ll be no midseason or late-season replacement this time.

“ I thought about putting in for it a couple of years back, but didn’t feel it was the time,” Prater said. “I thought maybe I should give it a shot this time and after talking to my wife about it, decided to go for it.”

Prater is a 1995 graduate of Northwood and has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2006. He is not a member of the school’s faculty as he works for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“ Greg has been an assistant for the last five head coaches at Northwood and he was the interim head coach on two occasions and did a fantastic job both times,” said Northwood principal Stacy Poston. “We just felt Greg is a great fit for our kids and a great fit for our school and our community. He’ll work hard for our kids and with our kids and I think he’ll do a great job. We’re proud to have him as our coach.”

The 45-year-old Prater will certainly have familiarity with the returning players and the program.

“ I think that will be a real positive,” Prater said. “Knowing the kids and knowing how they play and what position best fits those kids is really an advantage.”

Northwood had a roster numbering less than 20 players last season and finished 1-9.

A 37-0 victory over Rye Cove in the second week of the season was the squad’s only victory and there was a stretch when the Panthers went 18 quarters without scoring.

However, Northwood made some strides late in the season, dropping a hard-fought 7-0 decision to archrival Chilhowie and the Panthers led 21-0 before dropping a 28-21 decision to eventual Region 1D runner-up Patrick Henry.

“ I think we did take some giant steps,” Prater said. “The main thing for me this year is to get some more kids out and involved in football. I think that would help us a lot. Having just 19 guys playing as hard as they can, I know they get tired. I was happy with the way they played and the heart they showed last year.”