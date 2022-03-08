HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mullins returns to role as head coach at Wise County Central

In hiring a new head football coach, Wise County Central High School went back to the future.

Jason Mullins – the man who led the Warriors to their first-ever victory and first playoff appearance more than a decade ago – is back at the helm of Central’s program as he was approved for the job on Tuesday night during the Wise County School Board meeting.

Mullins was the interim head coach for Wise County Central’s inaugural season in the fall of 2011 after the school was born from the consolidation of Pound and J.J. Kelly. The Warriors went 6-5 that year and lost to Wilson Memorial in the first round of the playoffs.

Mullins took over just a few weeks before practice began after the resignation of B.I. Salyers. He returned to the role of assistant coach following that 2011 season and has been on the sideline for all 116 of Wise County Central’s games.

He takes over for Luke Owens, who resigned in January after eight seasons calling the shots.

“I had talked to Luke when he was ready to walk away and he asked if I would be interested in taking over and I just told him I would do what’s best for the program,” Mullins said. “I know there are a lot of guys who would do a very good job with the program, but I don’t think you’ll find anybody as dedicated to it as I am. … I never really wanted to leave and go anywhere else.”

A 50-year-old who played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (when it was known as Clinch Valley College), Mullins was 17-33 as the head coach of the Pound Wildcats from 2002-2006.

He also had a stint at J.J. Kelly before his one-year run at Wise County Central.

“At that time, I didn’t want to be the head coach,” Mullins said. “I was content to being the offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator … This past year was my youngest son Logan’s senior year and I figured that would be it for me and I would get out of coaching completely.

“As the year went on, the desire to stop didn’t go away. I thought about it and prayed about it and it just wasn’t time to walk away from the game and I still had that hunger. I started thinking about it and realized I would like to get back in it as far as head-coaching standpoint.”

The familiarity Mullins has with the program should make the transition seamless.

“Most of the [coaching] staff from last year is willing to come back,” Mullins said. “I’ve always been a player’s coach and have a good relationship with the kids. We lost a lot, but we’ve got a good group coming back and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Central must replace Region 2D defensive player of the year Tyson Tester along with several other standouts from last season’s 8-4 squad.

That Mullins is getting a second shot to be a head coach at Central was a popular move among many associated with the team.

“I think it’s a good move,” said Brandon Hobbs, an offensive lineman and rising senior for the Warriors. “Coach J understands the game and his kids very well. The guys have been around him for years and I personally think he is a perfect fit. He establishes a good connection with all his players.”