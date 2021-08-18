HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mountain Lakes football race up for grabs

Notes: Morristown West won its first two games last season, and then lost the next eight against a brutal 6A schedule, with the final decision being a COVID loss to Hardin Valley…The Trojans have dropped from 6A to 5A to join the five-team league…Morristown West has gotten the best of Tennessee High, winning nine of 12 decisions, with the teams last meeting in 2016, the last time the Trojans finished with a winning record.

Comment: “I challenge them every day we are going to take care of the Tennessee High Vikings, we are going to be disciplined and we are going to be tough. That is our goals, and by discipline I mean we can’t have silly penalties and we can’t be out there running our mouth. We have got to take care of the football, we have got to be tough. Our schedule is tough, every week. Every week is going to be a dogfight and we had better be able to be tough.”