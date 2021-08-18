HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mountain Lakes football race up for grabs

Thanks to the changes made from TSSAA reclassification, the revamped Mountain Lakes Conference – also known as District 1-5A – has just five teams for the 2021 football season, meaning only one of them will be excluded from the postseason.
“It is weird. We are in a five-team league so the top four of us go to the playoffs,” Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said. “Obviously, you want to be in that top four, you don’t want to be that one left out of the playoff.”
Who is left out or even who finishes on top is anyone’s guess. David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley calls it a “toss-up”, and Chandler feels much the same.
“I truly believe it could go anyway and we will be right in the mix,” Chandler said. “I think we are five evenly matched teams.”
Four teams are back, including Tennessee High, David Crockett, Daniel Boone and Cherokee. Morristown West, which last played the Vikings in 2016, has joined the fray, while Volunteer, Morristown East and Cocke County have changed classes, regions or both.
“To be honest where we didn’t play Morristown West last year, that is probably who I know the least about,” Chandler said. “Cherokee, we didn’t get to play because of COVID so it has been a couple of years since we actually saw them.
“Crockett and Boone, we were able to play last year and obviously those are two strong programs that is always going to be a big challenge for us. Everything that I am hearing about Cherokee and Mo West, I think it is a wide open league this year.”
Tennessee High won the Mountain Lakes title in 2019, David Crockett took top honors last season.
Here is a brief look at the five-time league.
Cherokee
Location: Rogersville
Nickname: Chiefs
Head coach: Joshua Hensley
2020 record: 2-8, 1-5
Key returnees: (5 offense, 6 defense). QB Micah Jones; ATH Will Price; OL/DL Dalton Pearson, Taylor Sharpless, Devan Carpenter; RB/LB Landon Jackson, Isaac Williams; WR/DE Brayden Collins; WR/DB Preston McNally, Matt Newton; K/P Nick Sumpter.
Coach comment: “Looking forward to getting the season started.”
Daniel Boone
Location: Gray
Nickname: Trailblazers
Head coach: Jeremy Jenkins
2020 record: 5-6, 4-2
Key returnees: OL Peyton Ford (all-Class 5A); LB Hagan Edwards (all-MLC, 102 tackles in ‘20), Bo Newton; ATH Kaleb Worley; HB/TE: Clayton Moorhouse; DL Will Hamlin (all-MLC), Luke Scott, Manny Dunlap; DB Rylan Trout (all-MLC); K/P Ben Shrewsbury (all-MLC).
Coach Comment: “Several new faces on offense, we want to be physical and take care of the ball on offense and sustain drives…More returners on defense, we want to be able to run to the ball and be active on that side.”
David Crockett
Location: Jonesborough
Nickname: Pioneers
Head coach: Hayden Chandley
2020 record: 9-3, 6-0
Key returnees: RB/S/RET Brenden Reid (‘Mr. Do it All’); OL Parrish Combs (all-MLC); RB/S Jordan Williams; WR/CB John Rucker, Isaiah Lang; FB/LB Gabe Ferrell; QB Jake Cox (6-1, 210).
Coach Comment: “We will be more ‘by committee’ than any of the previous three years. We have a lot of experienced skill players as we return the entire receiving corps and the entire defensive backfield. Replacing players like Prince (Kollie) and Tony (Davis) aren’t easy, but returning 7 starters back on defense is a good start. We have some young guys playing in some critical positions and it will be crucial for them to pick up the offense and defense quickly as the season progresses in order for us to have success.”
Note: Kollie is now playing at Notre Dame. Davis inked with Murray State.
Morristown West
Location: Morristown
Nickname: Trojans
Head coach: Alvin Sanders
2020 record: 2-7, 1-5
Key returnees: No information received.
Notes: Morristown West won its first two games last season, and then lost the next eight against a brutal 6A schedule, with the final decision being a COVID loss to Hardin Valley…The Trojans have dropped from 6A to 5A to join the five-team league…Morristown West has gotten the best of Tennessee High, winning nine of 12 decisions, with the teams last meeting in 2016, the last time the Trojans finished with a winning record.
Tennessee High
Location: Bristol
Nickname: Virginia
Head coach: Matt Chandler
2020 record: 5-6, 4-2
Key returnees: QB Steven Johnson; WR/DB Nysaiah Foote; RB/DB Levon Montgomery, Micah Montgomery; DL Grant Ferrell; OL Sam Weddington, Connor Mullins, Justice Musser; RB/LB Micah Kennedy; RB/DE Marquis Phelps.
Comment: “I challenge them every day we are going to take care of the Tennessee High Vikings, we are going to be disciplined and we are going to be tough. That is our goals, and by discipline I mean we can’t have silly penalties and we can’t be out there running our mouth. We have got to take care of the football, we have got to be tough. Our schedule is tough, every week. Every week is going to be a dogfight and we had better be able to be tough.”
Note: Departed Jaden Keller is now playing at Virginia Tech.
