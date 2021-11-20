HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Graham rolls past Union in Region 3D semifinals, 48-13

“We had to shuffle things around,” Turner said. “Graham took advantage.”

“I thought Graham played really well, offensively and defensively,” Turner said. “They’ve got a lot of speed, all over the field. Our offensive line did a good job; I think we just ran out of gas.”

Trailing 20-6, Union drove 44 yards to the Graham 31 in the second quarter, and went for a first down on fourth and 12. Bunch’s pass to Corbin Jenkins gained 11, and the ball went over to Graham on downs.

The G-Men followed that up with a 62-yard march ending with Blevins’ third rushing touchdown of the day.

The Bears responded in the final two minutes of the half. Consecutive pass completions to senior Malachi Jenkins moved the ball to the Graham 11, and Lomax zipped into the corner of the end zone from 2 yards out with 7 seconds left to set up a 27-13 halftime score.

Graham found paydirt on its first three possessions of the second half to wrap up the scoring. Brayden Meadows notched the final touchdowns with runs of 20 and 8 yards.

Substitutes took over for Graham from there.

Union punted four times in the game for an average of less than 18 yards per kick. Graham did not have to punt once.