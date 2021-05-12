HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Football schedules released for 2021; 6 home games for Vikings

It was a matchup several seasons in the making.

“We reached out to them,” Mays said. “In the past, they have reached out to us and we just couldn’t work our schedules out. Pulaski County’s got a great tradition and it will be a good gate. They are right up the interstate from us.”

Karns went 2-7 last year.

“We literally called almost everybody I could think of looking for a game,” Mays said. “That was a game I wanted to go up there and play, but they needed to play away, so I told them to come on up. They’re going to be a lot better and have an all-state running back.”

Wade and Mays both agreed it’s a challenge finding six non-conference games as the Vikings are now a member of a five-team league.

“We try to play at least one of the bigger schools in the area and we got two in West Ridge and Dobyns-Bennett,” Wade said. “Trying to find a non-conference game with schools our own size can be tough. Volunteer is in our conference in everything but football and they wanted to play us in that as well.”

Volunteer will be the first-ever opponent for the West Ridge Wolves – formed from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South – on Aug. 20 in Church Hill.