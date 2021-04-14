HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

Trevor Culbertson had just ripped off a nice run in J.I. Burton’s 32-17 Cumberland District win at Castlewood on March 5 when he urgently made a bee-line to the visiting sideline after picking up positive yardage.
“We were all worried to death he was hurt,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “He said, ‘Coach, this thing just fell out of my helmet.’ Come to find out he was running and his ear pad fell out.”
The equipment malfunction occurred to a gridiron neophyte of sorts, a kid playing football for the first time since the eighth grade and basically learning on the fly.
Culbertson has proven to be a quick study.
He’s rushed for 382 yards on 32 carries – 11.9 yards a clip – and scored five touchdowns in four games for the Raiders and has contributed as a running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety. He will be counted on to make plays on Friday night when Burton (4-1) travels to Holston (6-1) in the VHSL Region 1D championship game.
Culbertson had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of last week’s 24-20 playoff win over Patrick Henry.
“Trevor has really impressed a lot of people,” Caudill said. “He has a natural sense about him to make people miss or put a move on people and make them fall down. I’ve never seen anything like Trevor. It’s almost like he is gliding or skating and then all of a sudden he hits you with a move and you are on the ground wondering how he got past you.”
Culbertson is one of the top basketball players in Southwest Virginia, but what made him return to the football field for his senior season? Let’s say there was an incentive thrown in from his father, Mike, and older brother, Mikey, that he couldn’t turn down.
“Mikey and my dad have been trying to get me to play for the past four years,” Trevor Culbertson said with a laugh. “But this year, Mikey said he’d get me the new Xbox if I played, so I had to agree.”
Apparently the kid can play video games at a high level too.
Culbertson is not the most imposing physical specimen and is listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds on Burton’s roster. That might be generous.
“I tell him all the time that he would be the last person I’d pick in a pick-up basketball game at the park by first looking at him,” Caudill said. “But when he broke a few people down and took them to the rack, I would want to switch the teams up. One of the best athletes I have seen.”
His style is much different than that of his older brother who was a four-year starter and the 2019 Region 1D defensive player of the year. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Mikey Culbertson was a brute of a linebacker and fullback.
“Trevor and Mikey are night and day as far as physical ability goes,” Caudill said. “Mikey was like a bull in a China shop that would run through three or four people to make a tackle or score a touchdown. With Trevor, there is still the same result in three or four people lying on the ground, but it is not because he ran over them, it is because he ran circles around them and they fell down without laying a finger on him.
“Attitude and mentality are the same. They have the same competitiveness. It doesn’t matter if you are playing them in checkers, they are going to find a way to beat you or try to beat you and their dad Mike is the same way. All those Culbertson’s have that refuse to lose attitude about them.”
Trevor Culbertson has leaned on big brother has he’s gotten back into football mode.
“We’ve always been really close,” Trevor Culbertson said. “A lot of competitive backyard football and basketball games that have ended in some arguments. My sister, Kelsey, is still the only one with a state ring [as a member of Burton’s 2011 state champion girls hoops team], so she gets in the arguments sometimes as well. … Mikey knows a lot about football. Sometimes I don’t even know what he’s talking about, but he definitely loves telling me what I do wrong.”
That humorous answer is not surprising to those who know him. Away from the gridiron or outside the gym, Trevor Culbertson is a low-key and witty dude.
“Trev is always making jokes,” said teammate Ethan Lindsey. “He just has a funny vibe to him.”
Culbertson had 16 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in February as J.I. Burton posted a 66-33 win over Holston in the finals of the Region 1D boys basketball tournament.
The opponent will be the same on Friday night and a regional title will be at stake once again.
The sport is just different this time.
“We’d love to get one in football also,” Culbertson said. “A great opportunity and a blessing.”
An opportunity and a blessing: just like a new Xbox.
