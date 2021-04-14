HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

Culbertson is one of the top basketball players in Southwest Virginia, but what made him return to the football field for his senior season? Let’s say there was an incentive thrown in from his father, Mike, and older brother, Mikey, that he couldn’t turn down.

“Mikey and my dad have been trying to get me to play for the past four years,” Trevor Culbertson said with a laugh. “But this year, Mikey said he’d get me the new Xbox if I played, so I had to agree.”

Apparently the kid can play video games at a high level too.

Culbertson is not the most imposing physical specimen and is listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds on Burton’s roster. That might be generous.

“I tell him all the time that he would be the last person I’d pick in a pick-up basketball game at the park by first looking at him,” Caudill said. “But when he broke a few people down and took them to the rack, I would want to switch the teams up. One of the best athletes I have seen.”

His style is much different than that of his older brother who was a four-year starter and the 2019 Region 1D defensive player of the year. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Mikey Culbertson was a brute of a linebacker and fullback.