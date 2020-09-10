HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: COVID concerns claim Tennessee High’s scheduled visit to Knoxville

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was supposed to be the first road trip of the season for Tennessee High, and it was going to be visit to Knoxville, which has been considered a hot spot at times for the coronavirus.
Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays knew that going in.
“Knoxville has had their issues, but if we had somebody sick and we were under quarantine or something like that, we would certainly tell them and not be able to go,” said Mays, during a pre-practice interview on Thursday. “They have had some issues down there with some guys getting quarantined so we just hope that we play tomorrow.
“You don’t really ever know, we have been lucky so far, I guess.”
That luck ran out on Thursday night when Knox Halls posted on Twitter that the game had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Knox Halls also canceled its game scheduled the following week with Knox Carter.
“We have a number of football players quarantined due to potential COVID-19 exposure, preventing us from adequately fielding a team for the next two weeks,” the post said. “This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it in the best interest of student safety to cancel these games.”
Knox Halls (3-0) head coach Scott Cummings, an assistant at Tennessee High from 1996-99, was anxious for that meeting with the Vikings, who defeated Daniel Boone 14-7 last week to even its record at 1-1.
“Tennessee High is a really good football team this year,” said Cummings, who coached at Knox West from 2002-14, leading the Rebels to consecutive state championship games, winning it all in 2014. “They played an outstanding Dobyns-Bennett team for their loss, but no shame in that. Boone is really good upfront so what worries us is how Tennessee High was able to control the line of scrimmage against them.”
While Tennessee High will now have to wait until next Friday to visit Morristown East, Mays was pleased with how the Vikings rebounded from that loss to Dobyns-Bennett to defeat Daniel Boone, which had beaten Greeneville the week before.
He credited the game plan of Tennessee High defensive coordinator Matt Chandler, who made some personnel shifts, moving Marquis Phelps to defensive end, Jaden Keller to SAM linebacker and Gregory Harris to cornerback.
Tennessee High scored the deciding points on an interception return for a touchdown right before halftime by Bryce Snyder.
“I told Coach Chandler after the game in my 24 or 25 years of coaching football, that is probably the best defensive plan that I have seen anybody put together,” Mays said. “Hats off to those guys.”
While Vikings scored just once on offense on a touchdown pass from Steven Johnson to Isaiah Smith, Mays felt without several bad or mishandled snaps, some untimely sacks and turnovers that it might have been different.
“We were able to get positive yards running the football,” Mays said. “I thought we had a great plan to do what our guys up front can do the best. We figured out different ways to get Jaden the ball, we figured out how to get Isaiah the ball. We had a little package in there for Bryce at quarterback and some power sets. I think our overall our game plan on both sides of the football was great.”
Tennessee High had added Knox Halls to the schedule after losing a pair of games when Virginia moved its football season to the spring.
The Vikings were prepared to follow the proper protocols to make the trip to Knoxville, including enforcing the one person per seat rule on the bus trip there and back.
“Fortunately, but unfortunately, we have got about 50 kids so it is not as big as a normal team. We have got a big freshman group, but it is not so bad,” Mays said. “Just taking temperatures, cleaning buses, that is going to be the hard part, we are trying to get ready for a game, but we have to follow the protocols to play and of course I would do anything to play.”
Mays said late on Thursday that it would be unlikely the game with Knox Halls will be rescheduled since the schools don’t have a common date available. Tennessee High would like to add a game on Sept. 25, which is currently an open date.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
