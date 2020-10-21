HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Busy night awaits final home game at Sullivan Central’s Bernie Webb Field

“Just playing with my friends, all the pancake [blocks] our O-line has had, just the bond I have had through the years and I also got to play running back when I was little, that was the best part,” added Wise, with a smile.

Wins have been hard to come by for Sullivan Central in recent seasons, but

much like recording a birdie on the final hole in a round of golf, there is nothing better than finishing on a high.

A win against Union County would certainly help.

“It will be very nice if we do,” Wise said. “Four wins ain’t horrible. We could have done better, but just playing football and doing what I love makes me happy.”

Sullivan Central will go through a similar moment next week when the Cougars play their final game in the history of the school.

“I think there are going to be a gambit of emotions, being a homecoming game, being a senior night game. You have got a lot of emotions there, people coming back. You are still trying to end this thing the right way, win as many as you possibly can,” Steger said. “You are going to run these whole gambits of feelings. If we are blessed enough to win a ball game and we do the right things and take care of that we are going to be real happy and then it is going to hit us.