HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Beeson leads PH to 50-40 Region 1D semifinal win over Twin Springs

“Defense is what needs to be talked about,” Beeson said. “It was good and bad at the same time.”

Was Beeson emotionally and physically spent after that sequence?

“Physically more than anything,” Beeson said. “I wasn’t worried about emotionally. After that run, I went over to the sideline and puked.”

Twin Springs supporters had to get a sick feeling in their stomach as Beeson took it to the house down the far sideline.

“He made you pay when you weren’t in the right spot,” said Titans coach Keith Warner. “Hat’s off to that kid. He’s a great player.”

Freshman Alex Brown’s interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first quarter put Patrick Henry up 14-0 and Twin Springs was forced to play from behind the rest of the way. Warner blamed himself for the Titans’ downfalls on defense.

“I adjusted way too much,” Warner said. “My kids were thinking instead of reacting and I told them this was on me. That makes it tough knowing that I put them in tough situations. That’s something I’ll have to learn from myself as a coach.”