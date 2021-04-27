HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings sweep Daniel Boone, settle for 3rd seed in Big 7 tourney

GRAY, Tenn. - Tennessee High’s baseball team didn’t get any help from Science Hill on Friday night while in pursuit of the Big Seven Conference’s No. 2 seed.
But the Vikings’ opponent, Daniel Boone, pretty much gift-wrapped them the No. 3 seed.
Cole Presson pitched five innings for the victory, helped his cause with three hits, three runs and three RBIs and the Trailblazers committed six errors in Tennessee High’s 15-4 victory at Clarence Mabe Field.
The Vikings (8-4, 18-8) had to settle for the No. 3 seed. Dobyns-Bennett defeated Science Hill to claim the second seed. Boone (7-5, 16-10), now losers in five of its last six league games after a 6-0 start, will be the No. 4 seed.
The tournament starts a week from Thursday.
Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts has struggled at Boone during his 15 seasons, but wasn’t surprised to see Presson, a left-handed senior, embrace the moment.
“You talk about competitive greatness,” Roberts said, “and it’s one thing to go out and go 3-for-5 or 4-for-4 in non-conference games where there’s not as much riding on it. Cole has done this so many times in his career.
“He knew he needed to go out on the mound and give us a chance and he did. He did it as a sophomore in the region championship. He’s done it numerous times. He’s a quiet kid. He’s got that quiet confidence, he plays hard and he’s not afraid of the moment.”
Presson, who allowed two earned runs in five innings, wanted to enhance the Vikings’ legacy, especially after not getting an opportunity when last season was lost to the pandemic.
“It’s a great feeling,” Presson said, “but the thought was doing it for my team and the other seniors. I tried to set an example tonight and show these younger guys, because we didn’t have a season last year. I wanted to try to show them what the culture is and what the past guys have built.”
Presson’s counterpart, Boone ace Gaven Jones, was chased after allowing eight hits and eight runs (four earned) in two-plus innings. He had little help from his friends.
Jones was a strike away from a 1-2-3 first inning, but the Vikings ended up getting three unearned runs in the first. Another unearned run stretched the lead to 4-0 in the second and two more errors helped fuel a four-run third, stretching the lead to 8-0.
“We didn’t give him (Jones) any help,” Boone coach Scotty Hagy said. “We didn’t show up and that’s extremely disappointing. We did not show up in any shape, form or fashion.”
Logan Quales’ impressive two-run home run to left capped the four-run third.
Gritty sophomore catcher Garrett Embree went 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. He’s also a reliable backstop.
“He’s a phenomenal catcher and I love whenever he’s catching me,” Presson said. “If I miss a pitch he always blocks it and stuff like that.”
First basemen Brayden Blevins was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs and shortstop C.J. Henley was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs.
“I think we’ve learned to have better approaches,” Presson said. “Instead of trying to go up there and hit bombs, just put the ball in play and let their defense work. And it’s been working out for us the past few games.”
Of course, Presson’s pitch-to-contact philosophy is similar.
“My whole philosophy is let ‘em hit it,” he said. “It makes it easier on me because I trust my defense.”
Brogan Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs for Boone. Catcher Cole Bishop drove in two runs for the ‘Blazers, who will host Morristown East Monday for Senior Night.
“It’s not over by any stretch,” Hagy said. “We’ll regroup.”
The conference will vote Friday on whether or not to give the top two seeds a bye. If that is the case, Tennessee High would open against the Nos. 6-7 winner’s No. 2 pitcher.
“Whatever these ADs and coaches decide,” Roberts said, “all I’m worried about is how our team plays on the field.”