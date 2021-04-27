HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings sweep Daniel Boone, settle for 3rd seed in Big 7 tourney

GRAY, Tenn. - Tennessee High’s baseball team didn’t get any help from Science Hill on Friday night while in pursuit of the Big Seven Conference’s No. 2 seed.

But the Vikings’ opponent, Daniel Boone, pretty much gift-wrapped them the No. 3 seed.

Cole Presson pitched five innings for the victory, helped his cause with three hits, three runs and three RBIs and the Trailblazers committed six errors in Tennessee High’s 15-4 victory at Clarence Mabe Field.

The Vikings (8-4, 18-8) had to settle for the No. 3 seed. Dobyns-Bennett defeated Science Hill to claim the second seed. Boone (7-5, 16-10), now losers in five of its last six league games after a 6-0 start, will be the No. 4 seed.

The tournament starts a week from Thursday.

Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts has struggled at Boone during his 15 seasons, but wasn’t surprised to see Presson, a left-handed senior, embrace the moment.

“You talk about competitive greatness,” Roberts said, “and it’s one thing to go out and go 3-for-5 or 4-for-4 in non-conference games where there’s not as much riding on it. Cole has done this so many times in his career.