HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: John Battle freshman Hankins commits to play for Tennessee

Eleven days before playing his first official varsity baseball game, Evan Hankins made a major choice about his future.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman left-hander from John Battle High School revealed via his social media accounts on Monday night that he had verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.

“Honestly, I think this relaxed me,” Hankins said. “It gets me even more excited for this Battle baseball season.”

Mississippi State, Auburn, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Alabama were also programs Hankins pondered committing to before choosing the Volunteers.

UT qualified for the College World Series in 2021 and a Bristolian hasn’t played for the Big Orange since Virginia High graduate Justin Branson hit .245 in 35 games for the Volunteers as an outfielder in 2003.

“I think Tennessee is building a great program in Knoxville,” Hankins said. “The fanbase built around the University of Tennessee just doesn’t get much better. Coach [Tony] Vitello is making Tennessee one of, if not the, most exciting and fun teams to watch in all of college sports. Once I get there, they will have a much bigger stadium, bigger than it already is.”

Hankins earned some big-time notoriety playing the last two summers for Team Elite’s national travel-ball squad and that is where many coaches from major college programs saw him play. He competed in Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report’s primary showcase events.

He projects at the moment as a two-way player at the next level as he pitches and plays first base.

“All the teams that recruited me have recruited me as a two-way player,” Hankins said. “I can do whatever any coach needs me to do, any day he needs me to do it.”

Hankins counts former Tennessee High slugger and current Virginia Tech All-American Gavin Cross as a mentor. Meanwhile, Hankins’ older brother, Ryan, played at Tazewell High School, Virginia Intermont College and Reinhardt University.

“My brother has taught me multiple things along the way,” Evan Hankins said. “But one thing I won’t forget is, he has told me to go with my heart’s decision through this process. That’s exactly what I did and I love the decision I made.”

Hankins is not the first player from far Southwest Virginia to commit to a DI program before playing a high school game. Avery Mabe (George Wythe) and Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) both committed to the University of Virginia as ninth-graders and both are currently pitching for the Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Hankins can handle the hype.

“I’ve known the young man since he was 8 and his work ethic over the course of that time has been top-notch,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “He’s always had a big bat and a big arm and he’s a great kid who knows how to play the game.”

Hankins played major minutes for John Battle’s basketball team in the winter and his varsity debut on the diamond occurs on March 25 when the Trojans host rival Virginia High.

“I think we have a very bright season ahead of us,” Hankins said.