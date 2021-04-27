HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Cumberland favorites Eastside, J.I. Burton meeting early in season

The Eastside Spartans and J.I. Burton Raiders finished tied atop the Cumberland District preseason baseball coaches poll and it won’t take long for one of the teams to gain an early advantage in the league standings.
Eastside hosts J.I. Burton on Friday at 7 p.m. in a marquee clash between two squads that did good things during the 2019 season.
The Spartans compiled a 14-9 record, swept the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles and improved to 80-1 all-time in league play.
J.I. Burton finished with a 12-12 mark, got better as the season progressed and advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament. The Raiders saw their football season end due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the program and that included several baseball players, so the preseason preparation was curtailed.
“Friday will be a good measuring stick to see where we are and where they are,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I hope it’s a competitive game. We will only have four practices going into Friday, but at Burton we are used to coming off quarantine and playing ball, whether it’s football or baseball.”
The following is a look at each of the six baseball teams in the Cumberland District:
EASTSIDE
Head coach Chris Clay has molded Eastside into one of the area’s top small-school programs and the Spartans have been a model of consistency under his tutelage.
Senior outfielder Nick Raymond, junior catcher Blake Jones, senior shortstop Will Stansberry and senior outfielder Ahren Lee are the returning starters for the Spartans.
The pitching staff will feature Stansberry, Eli McCoy, Jaxysn Collins, Ben Johnson and Tanner Perry and figures to be a strength. McCoy, Collins and Johnson are all sophomores, while Perry is a ninth-grader.
Trevor Sanders is another versatile player the Spartans will count on.
“Not much is known about post-corona Cumberland baseball,” Clay said. “I’m afraid sometimes it may look like a bunch of guys who haven’t played in two years. … Baseball’s a hard game, so we’ll have to practice a lot to try and get better.”
J.I. BURTON
The Raiders were left wondering what might have been if the 2020 VHSL baseball season had not been canceled due to the pandemic.
“Really sad about last season,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “We had a good team last season that never saw the field. We were excited about it, but it is what it is and nothing we can do to change it. Looking forward, we have a good core group of guys at the varsity level and we are excited to see how things unfold this year.”
Jaymen Buchanan had a .404 batting average and .513 on-base percentage in 2019 and will be a catalyst for the Raiders, while Caleb McCurdy (.343, 22 RBIs) and Aki Godsey (.357, 14 RBIs) have also proven they can hit at a high level.
Dauntae Keys, Clay Hart, Cameron Sergent, Noa Godsey, Chris Branham, Robert Emershaw and Bryson Keys are other guys who will play important roles for the Raiders. Caudill has seven guys who can pitch, so that will work to the team’s advantage as well.
TWIN SPRINGS
Twin Springs must replace star slugger and ace pitcher Justin Reed – who saw valuable playing time as a freshman at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise this spring – but the Titans still have a strong nucleus in place.
“I am very excited for the upcoming season,” said Twin Springs coach Jared Finch. “We have a great group of players who are working hard each day. We aren’t taking anything for granted and glad we have the opportunity to play this year. We are going to keep working hard each day and hopefully be playing our best baseball toward the end of the season.”
First baseman Tanner Collins (.341 batting average in 2019), catcher/pitcher Dillon Thompson (.232, 18 RBIs), shortstop/pitcher Mason Elliott, third baseman Tristan Counts, outfielder Conner Gilmer and infielder Noah Dorton have varsity experience.
Alex Dockery, Will Farmer, Chase Daugherty, Ryan Horne, Gavin Wallace, Luke Mullins and Josh Dorton are other guys to keep an eye for the Titans.
Collins had three hits, while Counts, Elliott and Farmer each had two RBIs in a season-opening loss to Patrick Henry on Monday.
THOMAS WALKER
The 2019 season featured a major milestone for the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
A 15-3 trouncing of Twin Valley in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament gave TW its first regional tournament victory since 1974.
Pitcher/shortstop Caleb Yeary, pitcher/third baseman Cameron Grabeel, outfielder/pitcher Jacob McCurry, catcher Adam Hollandsworth, outfielder Noah Alsup, first baseman Ethan Everage, outfielder Jordan Bertram, second baseman/pitcher Collyn Cave, outfielder Cory Shirks and designated hitter Hunter Collins comprise the core of Thomas Walker’s attack.
The Pioneers possess speed, defense and pitching depth and head coach Frank Brooks spent much of the preseason focusing on more consistent offensive production.
“First and foremost, we are glad to be back on the diamond,” Brooks said. “We have several sophomores whose impact would have been felt last year as freshmen that I am excited to watch play this year. Add to the mix a freshman [Jacob McCurry] who has earned a starting spot and we have the potential to be a young, exciting team that can win lots of baseball games.”
CASTLEWOOD
With non-district games against Southwest District favorite Lebanon and Black Diamond District frontrunner Honaker, Castlewood will play one of the toughest schedules in Class 1.
Head coach Brian Summers likes the group of guys he is putting on the field.
“I think this team can win some games this year and we can make a lot of noise in the district if we come ready to play,” Summers said. “I think we have a great group who love this game and want to get better every day.”
Nick Deboard, Ryan Salyers, Rafe Cooper, Coleman Cook and Landen Taylor will pitch for Castlewood and will also be counted on to produce at the plate and in the field when not on the mound.
Peyton King, Xander Fields, Kaden Lasley, Josh Hall, Hunter Hicks, Joe Dotson and Rolen Painter are other contributors for Castlewood.
RYE COVE
Elijah Sutherland is Rye Cove’s new head coach and he has an extensive background in the game.
Sutherland played at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Walters State Community College and the University of North Carolina. A smooth-fielding shortstop, Sutherland batted .364 in two seasons at Walters State and hit .222 with five home runs and 48 RBIs during his two seasons (2015, 2016) at UNC.
His debut as Rye Cove’s head coach on Monday was spoiled as the Eagles were swept in a doubleheader against the Sullivan North Raiders by scores of 14-4 and 3-2.
Pitcher/shortstop Dawson Kern and catcher/pitcher Jonathan Kern are the cornerstones for Rye Cove, which has a young team.
Rye Cove’s other players include Andrew Jessee, Kody Meade, Titus Homenick, Zach Baker, Colton Brown, Zachary Tester, Ethan Darnell and Aidan Feagins.
Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. (tie) Eastside (3) 23
J.I. Burton (3) 23
3. Twin Springs 14
4. Thomas Walker 13
5. Castlewood 11
6. Rye Cove 6