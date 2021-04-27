HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Cumberland favorites Eastside, J.I. Burton meeting early in season

Head coach Chris Clay has molded Eastside into one of the area’s top small-school programs and the Spartans have been a model of consistency under his tutelage.

Senior outfielder Nick Raymond, junior catcher Blake Jones, senior shortstop Will Stansberry and senior outfielder Ahren Lee are the returning starters for the Spartans.

The pitching staff will feature Stansberry, Eli McCoy, Jaxysn Collins, Ben Johnson and Tanner Perry and figures to be a strength. McCoy, Collins and Johnson are all sophomores, while Perry is a ninth-grader.

Trevor Sanders is another versatile player the Spartans will count on.

“Not much is known about post-corona Cumberland baseball,” Clay said. “I’m afraid sometimes it may look like a bunch of guys who haven’t played in two years. … Baseball’s a hard game, so we’ll have to practice a lot to try and get better.”

J.I. BURTON

The Raiders were left wondering what might have been if the 2020 VHSL baseball season had not been canceled due to the pandemic.