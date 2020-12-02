 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Arby’s Classic canceled due regional rise in COVID-19 cases
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Arby's Classic canceled due regional rise in COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
Arby's canceled

The Mountain Brook, Alabama basketball squad hoists the championship trophy after defeating North Mecklenburg to win the 2019 Arby’s Classic. The 2020 edition of the Arby’s Classic was canceled on Wednesday due to a regional rise in COVID-19 cases.

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO

One of the most popular sporting events in the region will not be held in 2020.

The Arby’s Classic, which has been held in December at Tennessee High School’s Viking Hall for the last 37 years, was canceled on Wednesday, in addition to several other athletic tournaments slated to be held through Jan. 2.

According to a press release, the Bristol Tennessee City Schools made the decision due to the high rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

In addition to the Arby’s Classic, which was scheduled for Dec. 26-31, COVID-19 also canceled the Holiday Hoops girls tournament slated for Dec. 17-19. In addition, a pair of wrestling meets, the Border Duals and the Brawl in the Hall, have also been canceled.

“We are disappointed to say the least,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said, in the press release. “We were optimistic that the situation with COVID-19 would be stable enough to allow these events to continue. However, the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, fans, and the community must be our primary focus.

“Our athletic program is grateful and blessed by the support of this community, and I ask everyone to keep in mind that our student athletes need that support and encouragement now more than ever, even though these traditional competitions have been placed on hold.”

