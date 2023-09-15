BRISTOL, Tenn. – Just call him Cool Corey.

With five laps remaining in Thursday’s NASCAR Truck UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Corey Heim grabbed the lead from Christian Eckes and held on for his third win of the season.

“This is insane,” Heim said. “I feel like I’ve given so many races away this year. To finally get one at the end like this was so special.”

Heim, the regular season champion, has now recorded 17 top-10 finishes in 19 races. That mark includes 13 straight top-10s.

What was the strategy for Heim in the final 10 laps Thursday?

“I knew that I had it in me, but it was matter of timing the pass with the lapped cars,” said Heim, who led a total of five laps. “I was in the zone. I focused forward, set my pass up and got it done.”

Heim, a 21-year-old native of Marietta, Georgia, drives the No. 11 Toyota for the TriCon Garage team.

“I’m out of breath, but going to Phoenix [as a championship contender] is awesome,” Heim said.

Entering Thursday, the 22-year-old Eckes had led just three laps on short tracks all season. Eckes resolved that issue in style by winning the pole and leading a total of 150 laps en route to his runner-up finish.

Lapped traffic was an issue for the leaders in the second half of the event. Eckes was frustrated by the actions of Heim’s teammate, Tanner Gray.

“I just think it’s a little ironic that (Gray) was three laps down and then just magically appeared there late in the race. But, whatever,” Eckes said. “We had a good truck. This one stings and it’s gonna sting for a long time.”

Eckes, winner of last week’s event at Kansas, grabbed the pole on the final qualifying attempt of the day and controlled the first two 60-lap stages.

“We’re making strides as a team and coming to life here at the end of the season,” Eckes said.

In Thursday’s practice, qualifying sessions and ARCA race, every driver searched for a comfort zone near the bottom of the track. That method held true in the Truck event.

“There was not a lot of racing out there. The Trucks were locked on the bottom the whole time,” Eckes said. “My truck got tight there at the end, and we just needed a lit bit more track position.”

The race served as the opening stage of the Round of 8 Playoffs

Grant Enfinger, three-time 2023 winner Carson Hocevar, rookie Taylor Gray and Rajah Caruth rounded out the top six. Enfinger, whose GMS Racing team is closing after this season, is in the Playoff mix along with Eckes and Hocevar.

Among other playoff contenders, Ben Rhodes finished seventh and defending race champion Ty Majeski was 19th. Zane Smith, winner for the 2022 Truck series title, placed 24th for Front Row Motorsports despite leading 43 laps in the second stage.

Parker Kligerman finished third at BMS last September in the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports entry. After qualifying in the No. 28 spot Thursday, Kligerman finished 18th.

CARS Tour Late Model points leader Carson Kvapil took the No. 12 spot, with Halie Deegan in 17th and Thursday’s ARCA race winner William Sawalich in 30th.

The race was slowed by four caution periods covering 33 laps, with the first issue coming on lap 15 when the Jack Wood truck hit the outside wall and was hit by the Dean Thompson truck.