ETSU Basketball

Haynes' 15 lead ETSU past VMI

UNC Greensboro vs ETSU

ETSU's head coach Desmond Oliver and the Buccaneers have started the Southern Conference with two wins, including Saturday's victory at VMI. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

LEXINGTON, Va. — Jalen Haynes scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 64-50 on Saturday.

Haynes added eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jordan King recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Keydets (5-10) were led by Sean Conway, who posted 12 points and six rebounds. Tyler Houser added 11 points for VMI. In addition, Asher Woods finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Next up

Both teams next play Wednesday. East Tennessee State hosts Western Carolina while VMI visits Samford.

