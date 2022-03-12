HAYES COLUMN: Wise Central coach Robin Dotson adds another feather to his nest

RICHMOND, Va. – The Siegel Center once again became Robin’s Nest on Saturday.

Wise County Central girls basketball coach Robin Dotson migrated north in a yellow school bus with his flock of hoopsters to the arena located on Broad Street in the state capital for a shining moment in March and he’ll return to Southwest Virginia to roost with yet another state championship trophy in tow.

Dotson guided Wise County Central to a 62-59 win over the Luray Bulldogs in the VHSL Class 2 state finals in what was the sixth state title in nine years for the program.

It marked Dotson’s seventh state championship overall as a head coach since he also guided the J.J. Kelly Indians to an undefeated season and Group A gold in 2002.

Since Kelly and Pound consolidated to form Wise County Central in the fall of 2011, the girls hoops team at the school has compiled a 241-55 record and played for a state title on seven occasions.

Dotson has been the steady hand steering the ship, a master maestro plays at a high caliber when the stakes are the highest.

“I’ve been blessed,” Dotson said. “The Lord has blessed me and these kids are just unbelievable. They believe in me and I believe in them and that goes a long way.”

He was confident his squad could get to this point when they lost two of three games in a tournament in Bristol prior to Christmas.

Dotson believed in them when they started 0-2 in Mountain District play.

He had faith they wouldn’t fold when they trailed 44-34 entering the fourth quarter on Saturday against the defending state champs.

“You can’t measure the heart of this team,” Dotson said. “We’re undersized. We start a 5-foot-2 guard and a 5-8 post and they don’t back down.”

As usual, Dotson got the most out of the group of girls he coached.

“Each team is different,” Dotson said. “After we won in 2019 we said we’re making it look easy, but it’s not easy. Each journey is different.”

Dotson had been on journeys before that didn’t end with the ultimate prize.

He was a senior point guard for the J.J. Kelly Indians with a head full of hair in 1977 when his team suffered an 83-58 loss to Madison County in the finals of the VHSL Group A boys basketball tournament at University Hall in Charlottesville. Dotson was limited to two points in that contest and was exhausted after helping his team prevail in five overtimes against Parry McCluer in an epic state semifinal clash the night before.

“We got beat by a lot better team that day,” Dotson said. “We were supposed to win state in baseball and got beat in the semifinals twice. I guess you could say that’s been a motivating factor for me.”

He had to settle for silver in 1998 and 2000 at J.J. Kelly before finally breaking through in 2002.

In 2013, the Wise County Central Warriors lost to Floyd County at the Siegel Center in the championship game.

Since then, tears have turned into cheers at the place as Central accepted the first-place trophy at center court at the spacious venue in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Saturday might have been the most memorable of his victories on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The Warriors trailed by a dozen points midway through the third quarter and things looked bleak.

However, freshman point guard Emmah McAmis put Central ahead to stay with a three-point play with 28.1 seconds remaining to cap a comeback as part of one of the finest performances ever put together by a ninth-grader in the history of the VHSL state finals: 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Bayleigh Allison, Jill Sturgill, and Abbie Jordan made important plays as well as Central outscored the Bulldogs 28-15 over the final eight minutes.

Dotson made the adjustments as he is apt to do, ratcheting up the defensive pressure as the Warriors forced Luray to commit seven of its 27 turnovers in the fourth quarter – all of them costly.

“The ball has to bounce your way,” Dotson said.

After Luray’s attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer came up short, the 63-year-old Dotson raised his arms on the sidelines and pumped his fists while wearing the blue shirt and red tie that he always dons during the finals.

The roster changes, the calendar flips and the sports landscape changes.

Dotson in Richmond in March is a mainstay.

“He’s just an awesome coach,” said Jill Sturgill, a senior who was on the 2019 title-winning team. “I know a lot of people don’t get the experience of being coached by him, but I wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone else. Through all the practices and even the bad games we’ve had, we still can have a laugh at the end of the day and just know he loves all of us.”