HAYES COLUMN: Will Craig was 0-for-3 in his MLB Debut, but Johnson City native hit his way to to this point

Kim Craig had many of her VCR tapes converted to digital files recently and while watching some of that footage from many years ago, one moment in particular made her smile.
There was her only son, Will, on the screen playing with his favorite toy.
Not an action figure. Not Hot Wheels. Not a stuffed animal.
“He was 2 ½ and he was already dragging a bat around,” she said. “He’s always had that bat and ball in his hand since he was a toddler.”
On Thursday around 4 p.m., 25-year-old Will Craig carried a bat to the plate in the top of the third inning at Busch Stadium for his first plate appearance as a Major League Baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Facing St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, he grounded out to third base on a 1-1 pitch in that initial at-bat.
He flew out to left field in the fifth inning.
In a 10-pitch battle against reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the top of the seventh inning, he got good wood on the ball and flew out to Tyler O’Neill, who made the catch while standing against the 375-foot wall in left field.
Craig went 0-for-3 in his first game in the big leagues, but it took a lot of hits for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound first baseman to reach this point.
He was a slugging sensation from the start.
“He played T-Ball in Kingsport,” Kim Craig said. “He was too young to play in the league for Johnson City, so we used to drive him to Kingsport every weekend to play.”
It wasn’t long before the other kids knew to back up whenever Craig stepped to the plate.
“We were playing machine-pitch All-Stars,” said Kyle Wilson, his childhood friend. “We would shift our defense against Craig and at like age 7, he would switch over and hit lefty to avoid the shift.”
The clouts became stouter at Science Hill High School.
“When he was a freshman in high school he hit 10 home runs,” said Edwards, his coach with the Hilltoppers. “He hit 10 or so his sophomore year. They deadened the bats before his junior year and it didn’t affect him any. He hit double digit home runs every year. … I’d say of the 40 or 50 home runs he hit in high school, I’ll bet you over 30 were with two strikes. Because he had such a simple swing, he didn’t try to do too much and really zoned in with two strikes.”
Most of the knocks were of the prodigious sort.
“There was the grand slam against Dobyns-Bennett his senior year to put us ahead,” said Kyle Ouellette, a high school teammate. “That sticks out the most. The No. 1 thing though, is one time a pro scout came and watched him hit and he hit about 15 backside home runs in batting practice with a wood bat at Cardinal Park.”
He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 37th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, but headed to Wake Forest University instead.
In three seasons with the Demon Deacons, he was an Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, All-American and slugged 37 collegiate home runs.
“We played the University of North Carolina in 2016,” said Stuart Fairchild, a Wake Forest teammate. “Zac Gallen, who’s now in the major leagues [with the Arizona Diamondbacks], was pitching and Will hit a home run to left-center field that hit off the roof of the Shack, which was our batting cage that sits about 50 feet behind the left-center field fence
“Also, I remember during fall ball my sophomore year – Will’s junior year – our hitting coach showed us the Trackman data on our at-bats and when he got to Will’s data, he told us that Will hadn’t swung at a single pitch outside of the strike zone the entire fall season. Plate discipline is one of the biggest factors that helps you move up in baseball and Will always had great plate discipline.”
He moved up the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league ladder after being a first-round draft pick as he racked up hits in Morgantown, West Virginia, Bradenton, Florida, Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Craig had a combined 43 home runs and 180 RBIs over the past two seasons.
“Will put on a real show in the Eastern League Home Run Derby a couple years ago in Trenton [New Jersey],” said Trey Wilson, who was the radio broadcaster for the Class AA Altoona Curve that summer. “He didn’t end up winning the whole thing, but I think he was the one who gave the fans the best show in his round.”
Craig is now in The Show and will have a permanent spot in the baseball encyclopedia, his name coming after Roger Craig and before Jesse Crain in the thick tome.
He’ll try to continue his lifelong hit parade at the highest level of the game against the best pitchers in the world.
“I’m very happy to see Will get his shot in the majors,” Trey Wilson said. “He’s a good ballplayer and a solid person and I think he will be a great representative of the people of his home region as he goes on to hopefully have many years of success in the big leagues.”
