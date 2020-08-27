HAYES COLUMN: Will Craig was 0-for-3 in his MLB Debut, but Johnson City native hit his way to to this point

Craig went 0-for-3 in his first game in the big leagues, but it took a lot of hits for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound first baseman to reach this point.

He was a slugging sensation from the start.

“He played T-Ball in Kingsport,” Kim Craig said. “He was too young to play in the league for Johnson City, so we used to drive him to Kingsport every weekend to play.”

It wasn’t long before the other kids knew to back up whenever Craig stepped to the plate.

“We were playing machine-pitch All-Stars,” said Kyle Wilson, his childhood friend. “We would shift our defense against Craig and at like age 7, he would switch over and hit lefty to avoid the shift.”

The clouts became stouter at Science Hill High School.