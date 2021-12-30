HAYES COLUMN: Mac McClung a once-in-a-lifetime talent in these parts and that's no bull

Mac McClung checked into the game with 2:33 remaining in the game on Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago and officially entered the rarified air of the National Basketball Association.
Wearing the white jersey of the Chicago Bulls with the No. 00 numerals in red, the Gate City High School graduate became the first native of far Southwest Virginia to appear in a NBA game since Jim Palmer from the Lee County community of Keokee, logged the final minutes of his three-year stint in the league on March 12, 1961, for the New York Knicks.
A bad pass resulted in a turnover by McClung shortly after he subbed in, but with 1:54 left he took a pass from teammate Chaundee Brown Jr. and knocked down a jumper from the free throw line.
It was somewhat of a surreal scene seeing a local player in a NBA game and it’s the latest chapter written in the saga of a dude who earned icon status around these parts long before he reached the game’s highest level.
This area has produced NCAA All-Americans, Major League Baseball All-Stars and National Football League Pro Bowlers, but none of those have quite reached the popularity level of McClung.
Much of that that has to do with the era in which he has played as McClung is a social media sensation.
One of his high school mixtapes on YouTube has more than 2.7 million views.
He has almost 800,000 followers on Instagram and more than 76,000 on Twitter.
If you want to attain one of his basketball cards for a late Christmas Gift, be ready to pony up about 50 bucks on eBay. That price will surely rise after Wednesday.
What is McClung’s main appeal?
“I think it is several things,” said Scott Vermillion, McClung’s coach at Gate City. “People are naturally attracted to genuine articles. He is the real McCoy so to speak. The fearless way that he attacks the rim and elevates to an unnatural level is something to marvel.”
He has kept soaring and not just because his vertical leap was measured at 43.5 inches at the G League Combine in the summer.
McClung didn’t start his first game at Gate City as a freshman – scoring seven points off the bench in a game at Daniel Boone – but by the time the second game of the season against Abingdon rolled around he was in the starting five and the rest, as they say, is history.
He was a fine player as a freshman and superb as a sophomore, but he became known outside of the area as a junior, when his spectacular slam dunks became viral and spread like wildfire across all corners of the internet.
There was also a 64-point performance against Dan River in a 2017 regional semifinal game at James River High School in Buchanan.
His senior season was a spectacle.
It was fitting that his NBA debut came during the Arby’s Classic, as the yearly high school basketball tournament in Bristol got a dose of Mac Mania during his senior season.
More than two hours before a first-round game against North Mecklenburg in 2017, it was announced that Viking Hall was at capacity and the doors would be closed.
A gaggle of fans sat on the baseline as Gate City dropped an 80-64 decision to the team from North Carolina.
A few days later, Gate City’s win over Lakota East of Ohio in the sixth-place game drew more spectators than that evening’s championship contest.
The crowds grew each time McClung played a game, home or away.
The David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise.
The Dedmon Center on the campus of Radford University.
Other gyms big and small in Southwest Virginia.
They were all packed of people wanting to catch a glimpse of Mac.
“We tend to overlook the fact that Mac would stick around until every kid got to touch him, to get his signature and selfie with him, to be a small part of the event and of him,” Vermillion said. “Mac loved attention from every person, old and young, and in return, gave attention back.”
That was followed by two seasons at Georgetown University and one season at Texas Tech, where just nine months ago he was playing in the NCAA Tournament for the Red Raiders.
In the whirlwind weeks and months to follow: he declared for the NBA Draft, was not selected, hooked on with the Los Angeles Lakers, played in the NBA Summer League, attended training camp and played three preseason games for the Western Conference Club and was waived.
After just 13 games with the G League’s South Bay Lakers in which he put up impressive numbers, the Chicago Bulls signed him to a 10-day contract when the club had multiple players have issues with the latest variant of the coronavirus.
It’s yet to be seen if the Bulls will keep him around after his 10-day contract expires.
Will he return to the G League? Will another NBA team pick him up?
Perhaps he will become the latest local guy to find a home in Chicago.
Big Stone Gap’s Thomas Jones was the leading rusher for the Chicago Bears when they won the NFC Championship and reached the Super Bowl during the 2006-07 season.
Bristol’s Justin Grimm helped the Chicago Cubs win a World Series in 2016 as a reliable relief pitcher.
Could McClung make his mark in the Windy City?
It seems like it could possibly be a good fit in the longterm.
“McClung is a talented scorer and that’s exactly what the Bulls want him to do – score the ball,” said Alex Goldberg, who writes about the team for the cleverly named blog PippenAintEasy.com. “The Bulls have thin scoring off the bench, a category in which they rank second to last in the NBA. McClung can provide an offensive spark to the Bulls bench. His high energy play-style and efficient shooting, which he displayed in the NBA G League, fits perfectly with the Bulls. Paired along explosive guard Coby White, they’ll kickstart the second unit.”
Todd Fuller’s father, Doug, starred on Haysi’s 1962 VHSL Group II state championship team. Todd Fuller never wore a Tiger uniform but did become a prep star in North Carolina and eventually became an NBA lottery pick in 1996.
He spent five seasons in the league with four teams and saw many players come and go during that time.
“What coaches and management hope for is that when the 10-day player is called upon to spot fill five to 10 minutes a game when backup players get in to foul trouble, that those five to 10 minutes keep the efficiency of the team on track,” Fuller said. “Further opportunities could continue to build for that 10 day player if he chips in some good contributions in those short stretches and additional players go down.
“Best [McClung] tries to take it one practice and one game a time, not to expect too much of himself at one time, but prepare and stay focused like every minute matters. It's not rocket science. If further opportunities come he will then be in a position to best take advantage of those opportunities. Opportunity can sometimes be the only difference between one player getting in the league and another not.”
Mac McClung is in the league and silenced many doubters on Wednesday.
Some said the competition he faced in high school wasn’t the best and that would hinder him in college.
Some said he wouldn’t start at the NCAA Division I level.
Some said he was too small to play in the pros.
Yet, there he was for the Chicago Bulls, putting his name between that of George McCloud and CJ McCollum in the directory of all-time NBA players.
“I will also say that another ingredient in the soup of appeal has to be the skill set that he displayed on the court,” Vermillion said. “There has never been a player in this area do what he did on the court. There truly is no comparison, no matter what argument some may want to make. He is the best to ever play in far Southwest Virginia and in this region of Northeast Tennessee as well.
“If he were 6-9, 230 pounds and could play the game pretty well, he would not have had the same appeal. Heck, Mac started turning heads at 5-9 and is now 6-2 … He was playing for the Bulls [Wednesday night]. How crazy is that?”
Mac McClung is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime athlete to come from these mountains.
And that’s no bull.