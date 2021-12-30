HAYES COLUMN: Mac McClung a once-in-a-lifetime talent in these parts and that's no bull

“What coaches and management hope for is that when the 10-day player is called upon to spot fill five to 10 minutes a game when backup players get in to foul trouble, that those five to 10 minutes keep the efficiency of the team on track,” Fuller said. “Further opportunities could continue to build for that 10 day player if he chips in some good contributions in those short stretches and additional players go down.

“Best [McClung] tries to take it one practice and one game a time, not to expect too much of himself at one time, but prepare and stay focused like every minute matters. It's not rocket science. If further opportunities come he will then be in a position to best take advantage of those opportunities. Opportunity can sometimes be the only difference between one player getting in the league and another not.”

Mac McClung is in the league and silenced many doubters on Wednesday.

Some said the competition he faced in high school wasn’t the best and that would hinder him in college.

Some said he wouldn’t start at the NCAA Division I level.

Some said he was too small to play in the pros.