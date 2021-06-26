HAYES COLUMN: A title was just what the doctor ordered for Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. – When Charles Anthony Adams was just a tyke growing up in the Sawmill Hollow section of Dante, Virginia, he received one of those toy doctor kits for Christmas one year.
Soon he was toting around the bag that included a replica stethoscope, reflex hammer and tweezers everywhere he went and a nickname was born.
Since Gunsmoke was a popular television western at the time and a character known as Dr. Galen Adams – portrayed by Milburn Stone – was known as Doc, his relatives had easy inspiration.
Practicing medicine in Dodge City wasn’t the ultimate dream, however, for Southwest Virginia’s Doc Adams as the baseball field became his clinic and that medicine bag was replaced by a much larger one with a bat, ball and glove inside.
Adams earned his PhD in the game as a standout player at Castlewood High School and East Tennessee State University and has spent two lengthy stints as the resident baseballoligst of the Lebanon Pioneers.
Doc made his most important house call on Saturday afternoon as Lebanon won the VHSL Class 2 state championship with a 10-1 victory over the Poquoson Islanders at a facility known as Doc Adams Field.
The prescription of a state baseball title was finally filled for the 64-year-old head coach, the long-awaited antidote after all those tough-to-swallow doses of state tournament disappointments of years gone by.
It’s no wonder then that the biggest applause from Saturday’s large crowd came when Adams walked forward to accept the trophy that had eluded his grasp so many times before. In his 12th state tournament – eight as a head coach, one as an assistant and three as a player – he finally grabbed the gold.
It was a perfect ending on a perfect June day for a team that finished with a perfect 19-0 record.
“I’m gonna cherish this one for a while,” Adams said.
With ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan available, a group of seven seniors focused on the task at hand and seemingly the entire community in attendance, this was an appointment the Pioneers were primed for.
“My older brother, Paul, stayed at the house last night,” Adams said. “I told him about 12:30 [a.m.] I had to go lay down. I got a little bit of sleep. … This was just a ballgame, but definitely deep down in my heart I wanted to win it so bad.”
Adams paced back and forth as he always does over the course of seven innings, letting his players know when they swung at bad pitches and chirping advice in his trademark cadence.
“He was trying to do the best he could do to stay as calm as he could,” said Lebanon assistant coach Cody Compton.
Adams could finally relax when Lebanon busted the game open by scoring nine times in the bottom of the fifth inning as Preston Steele, Tanner Keys, Nick Belcher and Anthony Houchins hammered out key hits that will be talked about for years to come.
A nine-run inning was only fitting since Doc Adams wears No. 9.
His license plate on his Nissan Rogue S says DA 9.
“That’s the magic number,” the coach said with a laugh.
What is the significance of that digit?
“When I came to Lebanon, the first year I wore No. 7,” Adams said. “We had a sorry year, so I said I got to get rid of this thing. I put this 9 on and I’ve had it on for the last 35 years. It’s been good to me. Some of my favorite players – Roger Maris, Reggie Jackson – they wore No. 9, so it has to have something good in it.”
Here’s another important number: 24-0.
That is Matthew Buchanan’s varsity record after the senior left-hander struck out 14 in a complete-game four-hitter. Adams told Buchanan prior to the game that there was nobody he wanted more on the mound than his ace.
Hearing that from the dean of baseball coaches in Southwest Virginia will certainly motivate someone.
“Doc is one of a kind,” Buchanan said. “I will always be thankful for everything he’s not only done for me, but for the whole team. He’s a great man and I’m glad we finally got to bring it home for him.”
Doc also showcased his expertise in psychology this season as Lebanon pounded opponent after opponent en route to the state title and attention for his program grew. He kept the Pioneers grounded and their eyes on the prize.
“He told us every day not to go out in town and listen to people,” Belcher, a sophomore first baseman said. “He said, ‘I don’t care what they tell ya, you ain’t nothing until you win it all.’ He said we just had to keep working hard and rolling with at we had.”
Adams is a throwback to a different era.
He’s the member of an endangered species known as the old-school coach.
This is a guy who had classic battles with the likes of Tazewell’s Lou Peery, Honaker’s Tom Harding and J.J. Kelly’s Mack Shupe and is now facing off with a new generation of coaches.
Adams has mellowed, but at his core he is the same guy he’s always been.
He is tough, but fair, to his players, many of whom have dads who were coached by Doc.
Doc Adams does it his way.
“He wants it for us so bad,” said senior shortstop Preston Steele. “We put in a lot of work, but so did he. You learn to love him and he’s a great coach and a great man.”
How much longer will be at the helm?
Adams said he’d take a few days to relax and play a few rounds of golf as he mulls things over in regards to his future plans.
The Pioneers shift to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District in 2022 and will probably the favorites to win another state championship on the diamond.
For now, the coach will relish his biggest win and get fitted for a state championship ring.
That’s just what the doctor ordered.
“It feels good that we’re the team that got to give him what he wanted,” Belcher said.
