HAYES COLUMN: A title was just what the doctor ordered for Lebanon

It’s no wonder then that the biggest applause from Saturday’s large crowd came when Adams walked forward to accept the trophy that had eluded his grasp so many times before. In his 12th state tournament – eight as a head coach, one as an assistant and three as a player – he finally grabbed the gold.

It was a perfect ending on a perfect June day for a team that finished with a perfect 19-0 record.

“I’m gonna cherish this one for a while,” Adams said.

With ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan available, a group of seven seniors focused on the task at hand and seemingly the entire community in attendance, this was an appointment the Pioneers were primed for.

“My older brother, Paul, stayed at the house last night,” Adams said. “I told him about 12:30 [a.m.] I had to go lay down. I got a little bit of sleep. … This was just a ballgame, but definitely deep down in my heart I wanted to win it so bad.”

Adams paced back and forth as he always does over the course of seven innings, letting his players know when they swung at bad pitches and chirping advice in his trademark cadence.

“He was trying to do the best he could do to stay as calm as he could,” said Lebanon assistant coach Cody Compton.