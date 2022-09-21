Hart, Jessee lead Honaker past Panthers

Riley Hart and Kate Jessee each slammed down seven kills as Honaker won a Black Diamond District volleyball match for the second straight night, taking a 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 triumph over Twin Valley on Wednesday.
Emma Ray’s 11 assists and Kalli Miller’s 10 digs were also key for the first-place Tigers, who trumped Grundy on Tuesday.
Haylee Moore was strong in defeat for Twin Valley as she tallied eight kills, eight digs, seven blocks and an ace. Rayne Hawthorne (17 digs),and Kiarra Gross (nine digs, six assists, four aces) also paced Twin Valley.