 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Hart, Jessee lead Honaker past Panthers

  • 0
Prep Volleyball logo

Riley Hart and Kate Jessee each slammed down seven kills as Honaker won a Black Diamond District volleyball match for the second straight night, taking a 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 triumph over Twin Valley on Wednesday.

Emma Ray’s 11 assists and Kalli Miller’s 10 digs were also key for the first-place Tigers, who trumped Grundy on Tuesday.

Haylee Moore was strong in defeat for Twin Valley as she tallied eight kills, eight digs, seven blocks and an ace. Rayne Hawthorne (17 digs),and Kiarra Gross (nine digs, six assists, four aces) also paced Twin Valley.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

 On a homecoming evening night to remember, the Bulldogs of Tazewell decided to employ the Wildcat offense and ride senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night.

The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 homecoming defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts