Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees in the region on Saturday, but that won’t keep nearly 1,200 local athletes from converging on South Holston Dam for the annual Run for the Hills cross country meet.

“It is one of those that kind of kicks off the cross country season in Northeast Tennessee,” Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson said. “It has kind of been a staple in our area for as long as I can remember with getting everything started and runners kind of showing what they have been doing over the summer training.”

They will definitely be tested. Just ask the boys and girls that run for the Sullivan East program, which is hosting the event and have been training on a very difficult 3.1 mile course.

“It is definitely one of the more hilly courses in the area.” Watson said. “My kids crack me up when they talk about it. It is our home meet, but they are much more excited when the race is completed than they are in the week leading up to it.”

There are lots of steps ahead before schools in Tennessee and Virginia prepare for state meets in November. The paths in Hendersonville and Salem may not be a match for what awaits the runners on Saturday.

“That is usually kind of the mindset that we take. We like to build up early in the season with hills and courses that are a little bit more challenging,” Watson said. “That way by the time we get to the postseason we are responding well to courses that might have a few hills here and there. Once we hopefully make it to state we can perform well there. It is a lot flatter there in middle Tennessee than it is in East Tennessee so we like to use that to our advantage.”

Sullivan East represented well at the state meet last fall, with its boys team finishing fifth as a team, one of four Northeast Tennessee squads that had solid showings in Hendersonville. Elizabethton placed fourth, while Tennessee High was eighth and Volunteer was 14th. All but Volunteer are slated to attend on Saturday.

“I think it is going to be a really fun day on Saturday and I am really looking forward to just kind of seeing how the season plays out for everybody,” Watson said. “I think East Tennessee always represents the sport of cross country by the end of the season really well and we always show what we have got down here in the mountains and hills so I am looking forward to the season for sure.”

Lebanon, which won the Class 1 state championship in Virginia, is also in the field. Tazewell will also be represented, led by junior Abigail Rhudy, who placed second in the Class 2 state meet last fall. Other Virginia schools slated to attend include Virginia High and John Battle.

“[Rhudy] is fantastic,” Watson said. “There is going to be a very, very high level of pedigree of runners on Saturday. I think the competition is going to be really fun and really exciting.”

Among those missing this season is Zoe Arrington, who finished her career at Tennessee High as a state champion and is now running at Kennesaw State in Georgia.

“I think Saturday will be a very competitive race all across the board for boys and girls. I feel like it is one of those years where there is a lot of uncertainty from who is going to show out,” Watson said. “There are not as many bigger names as there have been in the past, which just provides the opportunity for more kids to make a name for themselves.”

The races begin on Saturday with the varsity girls at 8:30 a.m. That will be followed by the varsity boys (9:15), the junior boys and girls race (10 a.m.), the 800-meter elementary school race (10:45). The middle school girls (11:15) and boys (11:45) could feel the heat more than the rest during their 1 1/2 mile trek.

“I am hoping we will get some nice breezes off the river there and hopefully it will stay a little overcast so the sun is not beating down,” Watson said. “Hopefully we don’t have to deal too much with the heat until the later races, the middle schoolers usually get the brunt of it sadly.”

Watson’s squad will be led this season by senior James Shirk, who finished 28th in the state meet last season. Junior four-sport participant Thomas Ridlehuber will look to replace graduated Jacob Witcher as the number one runner for the Patriots. Sophomore Mylee Jones, who qualified for state last year, will lead the girls, along with freshmen Ciara Rogers and Lauren Ellis.

“James has taken that role of being the captain and he has been training like a madman. He is so coachable, he works hard,” said Watson, who is a runner as well, with plans for his fifth marathon in Honolulu in December. “He has really put forth the effort for three years and I think it is going to pay off this year. He is very determined and when you combine determination with a work ethic like him, I think he is going to have a very successful year. I am really looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Watson sees plenty of competition in the season ahead, with such talented male runners as Luke Mussard (Dobyns-Bennett), Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer), Ryder Poole and Carter Romans (Tennessee High) and Max Garner (Elizabethton). Jenna Reecher is expected to be the top female runner for Tennessee High.

“It should be another competitive year this year. Elizabethton pretty much returned everybody on the boys side and their girls team also went to state last year,” Watson said. “Volunteer’s girls team is really, really strong. They have got arguably one of the best runners in the area in Roman Borghetti-Metz, he is so talented, he is such a good runner, he is a great track runner as well too.

“Tennessee High has really built a team over the last couple of years with both their boys and girls. They have had a lot of youth the last couple of years and now it is translating to experience and I think they are going to have good seasons on both sides. [David] Crockett drops down in our classification and their girl team is very competitive and their boys team is always tough to run with.”

Watson said the 3.1 mile course, which includes a climb up the dam and then a path through the woods, literally is a Run for the Hills. He said there are several good vantage points to watch what could be termed an underrated spectator sport.

“That is one of the things I like about cross country is the atmosphere at races and when you can see it amongst the athletes because they are going through the same thing so they are all supporting each other,” Watson said. “Then, just the camaraderie among the supporters and the parents and the teammates cheering on their kids is so great to see and it is one of the things that is really cool just to watch them.

“I tell people all the time, going and watching a cross country race is one of the coolest things that you can do. It is something you will end up enjoying when you wouldn’t think you would enjoy it at all.”