Hare ties for 2nd on East scoring list

Jenna Hare scored 38 points in Sullivan East's 68-59 Food City Thanksgiving Classic victory over Mountain Mission on Wednesday at the Dyer Dome.

Hare, who connected on six of the Patriots' 10 3s, also moved into a tie for second place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1996 graduate Becky Sells Olinger with 1,912 career points.

Anna Chacha led Mountain Mission with 28 points. Millicah Vincent added 14.

Sullivan East plays Morristown East tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday Boys

West Ridge 87, Mountain Mission 77

Wade Witcher canned five 3s to finish with 32 points and Will Harris added 17 points to lead the Wolves to a Food City Thanksgiving Classic overtime victory over the Challengers.

Harris had four 3s for West Ridge. Dawson Arnold added 15 points.

Mountain Mission, which hit 13 3s, was paced by Imina Chaca with five 3s and 32 points and 23 points and four 4s from Abel Mesfin.

West Ridge 70, Tri-Cities Christian 57

Wade Witcher made four of West Ridge's nine 3s to finish with 29 points in a Food City Thanksgiving Classic victory over Tri-Cities Christian.

Dawson Arnold added 15 points and Avery Horne had 10 for the Wolves.

Abraham Buecilke canned five 3s to finish with 22 points, while Lofton Looney added 12 for the Eagles.

Tuesday Boys

Sullivan East 68, Mountain Mission 63

Drake Fisher scored 18 points and Tyler Cross added 15 to lead the Patriots past the Challengers in a late Tuesday night game.

Cliff Gashumba paced Mountain Mission with 25 points.