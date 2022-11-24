 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Hare ties for 2nd on East scoring list

Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare, who scored 41 points in a recent Hall of Champions win over West Greene, tallied 38 for the Patriots in a win on Wednesday over Mountain Mission. 

 Earl Neikirk | Special to the BHC

Jenna Hare scored 38 points in Sullivan East's 68-59 Food City Thanksgiving Classic victory over Mountain Mission on Wednesday at the Dyer Dome. 

Hare, who connected on six of the Patriots' 10 3s, also moved into a tie for second place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1996 graduate Becky Sells Olinger with 1,912 career points.

Anna Chacha led Mountain Mission with 28 points. Millicah Vincent added 14. 

Sullivan East plays Morristown East tonight at 8:30 p.m. 

Wednesday Boys 

West Ridge 87, Mountain Mission 77

Wade Witcher canned five 3s to finish with 32 points and Will Harris added 17 points to lead the Wolves to a Food City Thanksgiving Classic overtime victory over the Challengers. 

Harris had four 3s for West Ridge. Dawson Arnold added 15 points.

Mountain Mission, which hit 13 3s, was paced by Imina Chaca with five 3s and 32 points and 23 points and four 4s from Abel Mesfin. 

West Ridge 70, Tri-Cities Christian 57 

Wade Witcher made four of West Ridge's nine 3s to finish with 29 points in a Food City Thanksgiving Classic victory over Tri-Cities Christian.

Dawson Arnold added 15 points and Avery Horne had 10 for the Wolves. 

Abraham Buecilke canned five 3s to finish with 22 points, while Lofton Looney added 12 for the Eagles. 

Tuesday Boys 

Sullivan East 68, Mountain Mission 63 

Drake Fisher scored 18 points and Tyler Cross added 15 to lead the Patriots past the Challengers in a late Tuesday night game. 

Cliff Gashumba paced Mountain Mission with 25 points. 

Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

“There’s definitely respect between the two programs,” said Patrick Henry senior quarterback Ben Belcher. “We’re both very competitive and sometimes the games get chippy, but it’s just a part of football.”

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

A pair of Region 1D playoff games and another Region 1C playoff semifinal will be played in Southwest Virginia tonight...Predictions for the two Region 2D playoff games slated for Saturday will run in Saturday's edition. 

Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Sixteen wrestlers, five of whom have won individual state titles, play football for Grundy and many of them will be in the spotlight Friday night as the Golden Wave (6-4) hosts the Lebanon Pioneers (7-4) in a Region 1D semifinal contest.

