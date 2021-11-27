HARDEE'S CLASSIC: West Ridge boys, girls fall to David Crockett in finals

“This has been a great tournament for us. … I’m very proud of their effort. I thought we fought like crazy. We just rushed on offense and it was just not smooth offensively tonight. And the credit goes to Crockett. They did a great job.”

Peterson scored 14 points to lead Crockett.

Crockett coach Cody Connell was pleased with the productivity of Peterson, Britton and Mirhabibi playing together.

“They all three do something different,” said Connell, who won his second Hardee’s title in three years (Crockett has now won seven of 32 Hardee’s Classics). “So if one switches off on to somebody else, the other one’s gonna have a mismatch. We just fed it in there and our guys just played hard. They wanted the basketball. We made a lot of big-time plays at the end.

“Playing the Big Three allows us to play that 2-3 zone, which is good. It’d be hard for us to match up with them man to man. I was very proud of my guys.”

West Ridge got 10 points from Barb, nine from Preston Sams and eight from 6-foot-9 junior Dawson Arnold.