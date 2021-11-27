HARDEE'S CLASSIC: West Ridge boys, girls fall to David Crockett in finals

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – West Ridge’s debuts in the Hardee’s Classic basketball tournaments each fell short to host David Crockett in the championship games Saturday night.
The boys lost 46-44 to Crockett after the Pioneers girls defeated the Wolves, 51-42.
The Pioneers boys (4-1) played a 2-3 zone in the second half – the majority of the time with 6-foot-7 Seth Britton, 6-foot-6 Isaiah “Z” Mirhabibi and 6-foot-6 Gage Peterson (tournament MVP) in the game together – and held the Wolves (5-1) to 18 points in the second half.
West Ridge’s Cooper Johnson couldn’t draw iron at the buzzer after having to force an off-balance contested 3-pointer from the right corner after an inbounds pass with 2.9 seconds.
Ty Barb’s transition basket gave West Ridge a 42-39 lead with 1:53 left. Crockett’s Dawson Wagner (12 points) tied the score, 42-42, on a 3-pointer from the right corner with 90 seconds left.
Britton’s basket down low gave Crockett a 45-42 lead with 36 seconds left.
Barb made two free throws to cut it to 45-44 with 32 seconds left and Wagner concluded the scoring by making 1 of 2 free throws with 22 seconds left.
“Their 2-3 zone bothered us,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “You’re a little bit tentative there and then it kind of gets in your mind. We haven’t seen any zone. We didn’t see any zone during the summer. We practiced a little bit and ran through it this morning and did some things, but it’s not the same as the game pressure.
“This has been a great tournament for us. … I’m very proud of their effort. I thought we fought like crazy. We just rushed on offense and it was just not smooth offensively tonight. And the credit goes to Crockett. They did a great job.”
Peterson scored 14 points to lead Crockett.
Crockett coach Cody Connell was pleased with the productivity of Peterson, Britton and Mirhabibi playing together.
“They all three do something different,” said Connell, who won his second Hardee’s title in three years (Crockett has now won seven of 32 Hardee’s Classics). “So if one switches off on to somebody else, the other one’s gonna have a mismatch. We just fed it in there and our guys just played hard. They wanted the basketball. We made a lot of big-time plays at the end.
“Playing the Big Three allows us to play that 2-3 zone, which is good. It’d be hard for us to match up with them man to man. I was very proud of my guys.”
West Ridge got 10 points from Barb, nine from Preston Sams and eight from 6-foot-9 junior Dawson Arnold.
The West Ridge girls took a 38-37 lead on Emma Niebruegge’s driving basket with 6:20 left in the championship game, but didn’t score again until Niebruegge’s driving basket got the Wolves within 44-40 with 33 seconds left. But they would get no closer.
“It was a tough loss, but I feel like it was a productive tournament,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We saw a lot of things we can work on and improve on. We still have a lot of things we still need to put in.
“Free throws (5-16) killed us tonight. They scored 21 points from free throws and we had a hard time in second half making a basket. I feel like that was a major difference. We just have to learn from it and move on and work to get better for conference play.”
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson, the tournament MVP, scored 12 points for Crockett, including 9-for-10 free throw shooting.
“She’s a gamer,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “She’s a clutch player. And she won it for us at the end.
“West Ridge is a great team. We battled and showed some heart.”
Tennessee High 61, Daniel Boone 37
The Vikings (2-3) got a game-high 25 points from 6-foot-6 junior Brandon Dufore to fuel the victory in the boys third-place game. Luke Cottrill and Ty Hopson added nine and seven points, respectively.
Boone (3-3) got eight points from Creed Musick.