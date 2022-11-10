Hard work expands Jones' prospect status

Brody Jones has grown.

In the literal sense the Virginia High senior sprouted from 6-foot-1, 175-pounds to 6-foot-3, 210-pounds after devoting himself to the weight room in the offseason and packing on more than 30 pounds of muscle.

His prospect status has expanded with Virginia Tech, Virginia Military Institute, Old Dominion and Richmond among the NCAA Division I programs showing serious interest. That was Tech head coach Brent Pry and assistant Stu Holt of the Hokies on the other end of his phone Monday.

A grasp of the gridiron nuances have emerged for Jones as the kid who didn’t start playing football until the eighth grade at the urging of best friend Conner Davidson is no longer just a raw talent. He’s talented, period.

His responsibilities have increased while also playing linebacker for the first time and playing it well.

Confidence.

Strength.

Speed.

Trending in an upward direction as well.

To sum it up, he’s blossomed into one of the top football players in Southwest Virginia during the 2022 season and that growth has caused plenty of pain for opponents.

The stats back it up: 1,356 passing yards, 20 TD tosses to go along with 582 rushing yards and six TDs.

His legacy at the school in Bristol can be enlarged on Saturday night when the Bearcats (8-2) play the Lee High Generals (6-4) at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs.

Virginia High hasn’t won a playoff game in nine years.

Jones hopes to end that drought and doesn’t want the journey to be over.

“It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “In any season in any sport.”

***

Eluding a vicious pass-rusher or squaring up to stop a ferocious fullback are tough tasks that Jones does effortlessly any given game.

It’s probably not as daunting as the showdowns in the backyard at family gatherings when he was just a kid.

His mom, Buffie Dorton Jones, was a three-sport star at Castlewood High School and later played basketball for the Virginia Intermont College Cobras.

Brody’s dad, Collin Jones, stands 6-foot-6 and was hoops standout at John Battle High School.

His sister, Camden Jones, finished with more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs as a volleyball standout at Virginia High and is now playing at Emory & Henry College.

Brody’s uncle, Brett Jones, holds the single-game scoring record in basketball at John Battle High School (50 points in a 1994 game against Holston), was a VHSL state track champ in the 400-meter dash and competed in track and field at VMI.

His aunt, Freddi Jones Odum, starred on two VHSL Group AA state volleyball championship teams at John Battle and was a member of a NCAA national tourney team at Radford University, where her name still appears frequently in the program’s record book. Her husband, Brett Odum, played football at Emory & Henry College.

That’s some first-rate family genetics.

It also means you better bring it, whether it’s a card game or pick-up basketball in the driveway.

“Growing up in an athletic family was just normal,” Brody Jones said. “I didn’t know any different. All I remember is every time we all played kickball, we could never finish a game because it was so competitive. Everybody wanted to win.”

Turns out, Brody Jones might be the best of the bunch and he’s put together an impressive highlight reel this fall.

Two weeks ago, he had touchdown runs of 39 and 87 yards in the fourth quarter as VHS pulled away for a 27-14 win over Southwest District rival Marion.

“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways. Not always does the best player have the ability or feel for the game to do that. He seems to have that.”

In a win over Chilhowie, if it seemed like he was everywhere on the field it’s because he was.

“He scored on a fumble return, interception return, threw a TD pass and had a long run to convert a fourth down early in the game,” said Warriors coach Jeff Robinson. “As far as overall athleticism, Jones was on another level when we played.”

He scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Wise County Central Warriors.

“After being down and fighting back to force the game into OT, Brody put his team on his back and made several impressive runs late in the game,” said Central coach Jason Mullins. “His defense [was even more impressive]. We knew he could throw it around, but really hadn’t noticed him on the defensive side. We were wrong – he was a force.”

Honaker ball carriers got hammered by Jones when the Tigers lost to Virginia High.

“There were a couple of plays where he shed the blocker like a ragdoll and makes a tackle for loss,” said Honaker coach Todd Tiller. “He makes extraordinary plays look routine.”

Tazewell vanquished Virginia High in the season-opener, but Jones left an impression on Bulldogs boss J’me Harris as well.

“He is a defensive coordinator’s nightmare and somebody you always have to account for when he’s on defense,” Harris said. “His composure impressed me as well. My guess it comes from competing at a high level in multiple sports, but no matter what the reason is, Jones has great composure while competing. The moment is never too big for him.”

Oh yeah, Jones is also a baseball standout whose fastball was clocked at 90 miles-per-hour at the Commonwealth Games All-Star event this past summer in Lynchburg, Virginia. Along with the pitching prowess, he is an outfielder who can hit for power.

He could likely play Division I baseball, but it appears football is the likely route to the next level.

Where does he project?

“He is mainly being recruited as an outside linebacker,” said Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson. “I could see him playing outside linebacker, tight end, H-back or possibly even quarterback if somebody was willing to give him that chance. With his athleticism and strength, I believe he could play quite a few different positions.”

That seems to be the consensus among coaches who have seen him.

“It depends on what level he decides to play,” Robinson said. “I think he could play QB at the DII level. Athletes like him seem to find their way on the field. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on a FCS or FBS roster next year.”

Many high school quarterbacks from the area have found their true calling in the NCAA at another spot. Former Honaker High School star Heath Miller is the most notable as he went from all-state QB at Honaker to All-American tight end at the University of Virginia.

“Brody’s a lot like [former Graham star] Cam Allen [who is now a safety at Purdue] in that yes, while he’s a tremendous high school quarterback,” Harris said. “His future at the next level is more than likely on the defensive side of the ball.”

Ginn coached at NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III programs for years and has seen plenty of talented guys. He knows the real deal when he sees it.

“No idea where he projects,” Ginn said. “But I think he will be a good football player wherever he ends up.”

***

In most postgame interviews, Jones always diverts the spotlight from himself.

The offensive line. The wide receivers. The running backs. The coaches.

They get the credit.

An oft-repeated line in the Brody Jones scouting report: Good kid.

His ego is one thing that hasn’t grown.

“After every home game, Brody goes up into the stands to take a picture with and talk to two brothers who are students at Virginia Middle School,” Patterson said. “They are huge fans of Brody. Both of them have a physical disability which doesn’t allow them to play football, so it means that much more to them to be able to connect with Brody and see him succeed on the field. He is such a good role model for all kids.”

Now, we’ll see if the breakout season of Brody Jones includes a deep postseason run.

“I don’t think any of this would be possible without the encouragement and continued help and support from all my coaches,” Jones said. “The playoffs are gonna be special.”