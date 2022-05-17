Hankins hits, pitches Trojans over Warriors

BRISTOL, Va. – Evan Hankins gave John Battle High School the lead on Tuesday and then he made sure to protect it.

The freshman hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and then pitched the final two innings to notch the save as the Trojans took an 8-4 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament at Abingdon’s Falcon Park.

Battle (15-7) plays top-seeded Abingdon (19-2) in Thursday’s tournament title game. The Falcons advanced with an 11-2 semifinal win over Gate City.

The heroics of Hankins helped the Trojans prevail on Tuesday as he put the bunch from Bristol on the path to victory when he came to the plate with two runners on base and one out.

It was a 1-0 pitch from Logan Sartin that the lefty-swinging Hankins deposited over the fence in right field. There’s a reason this kid has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.

“I knew it was a big moment with two runners on base,” Hankins said. “He threw a first-pitch curveball [out of the strike zone], so I knew a fastball was coming. I saw it and attacked it.”

It was a prodigious shot that put the Trojans in the lead for good and sent Central reeling.

“Their four-hole hitter just absolutely crushed a three-run bomb and that put us behind the eight-ball. We struggled throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count,” said Wise County Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “I thought John Battle executed better than we did today in all facets of the game. Tip your ballcap to them. We’re hoping to see them again next week [in the Region 2D tournament].”

Hankins took over for winning pitcher Noah Sills to start the sixth inning with a three-run lead and had plenty of motivation. He allowed the game-winning RBI single to Ashton Bolling of the Warriors with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning exactly one week earlier in a 5-4 setback.

Hankins responded this time by registering three strikeouts and not yielding a hit in getting the final six outs.

“The adrenaline was running,” Hankins said. “Last time against Wise, I only threw four pitches and they hit a walk-off. I had that competitive energy inside and just took it all out on the mound.”

John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble knows all about the Hankins highlight reel.

“He’s labeled as the kid going to UT, but I remember Evan at 6 or 7-years-old coming up to the Washington County ballfield. He loves baseball and has always been around it,” Gobble said. “He did nothing out of the ordinary to what his capabilities are. As a freshman, you’re only going to see more growth from him in the batter’s box and on the mound.”

Landon Odum added two RBIs for Battle, while Porter Gobble scored two runs. Sartin had two of Wise County Central’s four hits.

The big question after the game was who would earn the Mountain 7 District’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament. Central staked that claim.

“We are still the No.1 seed heading into the regional tournament,” Salyers said. “That’s what our [district] handbook says; where we had the top regular-season finish of [Class 2] schools behind [Class 3] Abingdon. I double-checked [Monday] and our athletic director and principal verified it.”

Battle and Wise County Central split their two regular-season meetings and a tiebreaker procedure that gave the Warriors the edge is they were 2-0 against fourth-place Gate City, while Battle was 1-1.

John Battle hasn’t beaten Abingdon since 2014 and will try to avenge two regular-season losses to the Falcons that came by scores of 3-2 and 10-0.

“We’re really just looking forward to this district championship game on Thursday,” Hankins said.

Folks were still talking about the Hankins homer long after Tuesday’s game had ended.

“Just a great piece of hitting,” Jimmy Gobble said. “He did his job there in a situation where we needed something like that.”

Abingdon 11, Gate City 2

Freshman Jett Humphreys struck out 12 batters in getting the win on the mound and senior Cole Lambert collected three hits as Abingdon won the second semifinal that ended a few minutes after 10 p.m.