BRISTOL, Tenn. – Denny Hamlin was greeted by a chorus of boos before the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 42-year-old Chesterfield, Virginia, gained revenge the old-fashioned way by leading the final 150 laps en route to career win No. 51 late Saturday night.

“Everybody likes a winner right,” said Hamlin amid another wave of boos and jeers after the race.

What message did Hamlin have for his haters?

“Hey, I beat your favorite driver – all of them,” Hamlin said.

According to Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing operation has all the pieces for a championship run.

“I’m so happy about the way our team is running and I can’t wait to keep it going,” Hamlin said. “This is our year, I just feel like we’ve got it all put together. We have the speed at every type of track.”

With a mix of raw power, clever navigation around lapped traffic and a flawless finish, Hamlin was able to overcome a lap 71 penalty for speeding on pit road.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five finishers before a crowd of over 100,000.

Larson was pleased with his performance.

“The race went a lot better than I thought it would,” Larson said. “Our pit stops went well and our car was good.

“I feel like we had the second best car. I just didn’t have the pace that Denny had. He was really fast and got through traffic.”

The list of drivers failing to advance into the second round of the Playoffs included former Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Logano suffered extensive damage to his car in a three-car incident involving Ryan Newman and Corey LaJoie on lap 262. The crash, which began with a LaJoie spin, ended the Playoff hopes for Logano.

“When you run in the back at Bristol, you get caught in stuff,” Logano said. “It was our fault. We struggled early in the race and really couldn’t get a handle on it. It’s a bummer.”

Harvick said his final Cup race at BMS was illustrative of his season.

“We’ve been hit or miss, and tonight we missed it by a mile,” Harvick said. “I’ve had some good days and bad days here, but this was definitely the worst day where my car finished with fenders on it.”

Harvick finished in the No. 29 spot.

“With the way the season has gone, that’s probably about we deserve,” Harvick said.

Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex did advance. Wallace, who finished 14th, said he gained motivation by the negative reaction of fans.

“All they are doing is adding fuel to the fire and I love it,” said Wallace in reference to the jeers from fans. “It’s been a career year.

“I’m mentally exhausted. We gave it our all and executed. Thanks to the fans who believe in me. I’ve just got to keep it going now.”

NBA legend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan was in the pits for Wallace.

Traditional BMS favorite Kyle Busch also earned a Playoff ticket despite finishing in the No. 20 spot Saturday.

“It was a struggle to go anywhere, and to makes passes,” Busch said. “I just felt mired in traffic and dirty air.”

Bell started from the pole for the third straight week. He began lapping cars on lap 27 en route to leading the first 70 laps.

The start of the event delayed 35 minutes due to rain.

Action was delayed again for seven minutes after LaJoie led 45 laps.

Bell was back in front at the end of the first stage at lap 125 and went on take second stage as well.

The first caution came on lap 69 when the A.J. Allmendinger car veered toward the outside wall and was hit from behind by Austin Cindric.

For the night, there were a total of six cautions.