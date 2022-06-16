 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

  • Updated
LOCAL BRIEFS

Hall takes over at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School.

The 25-year-old former quarterback at Union High School has spent six years as an assistant coach with stints at Union, Eastside and Lee High.

Hall takes over for Nick Johnson, who resigned in May.

DRAG RACING

Bristol Dragway schedule altered

NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will now begin at 5 p.m., with Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying following at 6.

Saturday’s final two qualifying rounds remain scheduled for 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Friday’s 90-minute qualifying show will air on FS1 at 8 p.m. and be followed by a one-hour Saturday qualifying highlights show at 11 p.m., also on FS1. Sunday’s three-hour final eliminations show will air at 3 p.m. on FOX.

