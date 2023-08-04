ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Ridgeview football player Gabe Hackney knows all about hard times.

In each of the past three seasons, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound bulldog has been slowed by a broken bone.

“I’ve had a rough go of things and some bad luck, but all that adversity has helped to make me a stronger man and better football player,” Hackney said.

This tale of pain began in Hackney’s freshman season with the Wolfpack.

“I broke my right hand,” Hackney said. “That was the shortened season because of COVID, so it wasn’t so bad.”

Flash forward to the closing act of Hackney’s sophomore season. The setting was Mitchell Stadium and the opponent was Graham.

‘It was the last game of the year, and I broke my leg,” Hackney said.

More misfortune came during the opening game of last season against J.I. Burton.

“I broke my collarbone,” Hackney said. “That injury caused me to miss quite a few games, but I was able to come back late in the season.”

For good reason, Hackney has been counting down the days until the start of the 2023 campaign.

He will start at running back and defensive end for a squad that must compensate from massive graduation losses.

“A lot of people are doubting us because we lost so many good players, and we’re hoping to prove them wrong,” Hackney said. “Our offensive line has size and we will be able to throw the ball with our quarterback.”

That quarterback is Ryan O’Quinn, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound junior who has thrown for 4,774 yards the past two years. O’Quinn is the lone returning starter on offense.

“Ryan is a talented guy who is able to stay calm even during the most heated moments of a game. He also does a good job of guiding the team,” Hackney said.

Hackney spent most of his time as junior working from the H-back position where his primary task was to clear space for running back Cannon Hill.

“I did a lot of lead blocking for Cannon,” said Hackney, who scored four touchdowns. “That was fun because I love being able to get a free hit on somebody.”

The new job requirements for Hackney will include keeping the defense honest by running the ball and protecting the strong-armed O’Quinn.

“You don’t have to hold a block long with Ryan because he gets rid of the ball so quick,” Hackney said.

The not-so-secret weapon for Hackney is leg strength. Here is a running back that can squat lift over 470 pounds and bench press 300.

How strong is Hackney?

“Man, he is a brute,” O’Quinn said. “I love Gabe’s approach to the game. He’s like a bowling ball running down the field and he loves to hit. I definitely appreciate his blocking.”

O’Quinn said he knew Hackney was different when were they enrolled in the same weightlifting class together.

“When it came time for Gabe to lift, we would always have to bump up the weight,” O’Quinn said. “Gabe is like a brother to me. We haven’t been able to play together since the junior varsity days due to the injuries, but I look for big things from him this season.”

Hackney is accustomed to lofty expectations. Consider that this father, Jamie, was a record-setting quarterback and 1,000-point scorer in basketball at now-defunct Haysi High School.

Blaine Hackney, Gabe’s uncle, held the school rushing record at Haysi until it was broken by Jeffrey Bowen in 2013.

“I’ve watched some of my father’s games on video,” Gabe Hackney said. “Haysi ran a different offense from what we run now. The Haysi coach (James Colley) helped to change football in Dickenson County and around Southwest Virginia with his creative style.

“I was pretty lucky with my bloodline, so I guess fans expect more from me. I learned a lot from my father and uncle, including how to work and the importance of being a good leader. They have also helped me deal with the injuries over the past three years.”

Hackney has seen enough of pain and late-night visits to the emergency room. He’s ready for some good times.

“It hasn’t been an easy road, but the setbacks have helped me to just keep my head down and work that much harder. I’m fully healthy now and ready to roll.”