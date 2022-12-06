GW assistant Quinton Hensley relishing long-awaited chance to coach in state finals

Quinton Hensley made sure to take a moment and relish the celebration on the soggy playing surface at Pendleton Field in the immediate aftermath of George Wythe’s 35-12 victory over Grundy in the VHSL Class 1 state football semifinals.

Players in mud-stained uniforms grinning as they posed for photographs, a multitude of standouts who keyed the win answering questions from media members and the entire roster whooping it up with teammates, classmates and relatives.

On nine previous occasions, Hensley was on the coaching staff of teams that had advanced to the state semifinals and lost: so close, yet so far away from playing for the ultimate prize.

The scene in those postgame gatherings was somber as Hensley and his colleagues tried to find the words to offer inconsolable seniors who had just played their final games after years of dedication to the sport. There are few things grimmer in the world of high school athletics than the team huddle after a squad has suffered a playoff defeat.

Yet, Hensley was on the other side this past weekend.

Finally.

“I just feel very happy for these players and coaches being rewarded for all the hard work that goes into a football season,” Hensley said. “And there was a lot of excitement for me to finally get over that state semifinal hump.”

George Wythe’s 58-year-old offensive coordinator will get the opportunity to coach in a state championship game for the first time on Saturday at noon when the Maroons (10-3) face the Riverheads Gladiators (11-1) at Salem Stadium.

They say good things come to those who wait.

“Obviously, it will be exciting to finally make it to that stadium I have been in so many times to watch other teams play,” Hensley said. “As a play caller though, I have to try to block out all that external stuff so I can put our players in the best position to make plays.”

***

A little more than six years after graduating from T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, North Carolina, Hensley was coaching Rural Retreat’s eighth-grade football team in 1988 as he paid his dues in the coaching profession.

The varsity squad at Rural Retreat had the best season in program history that fall – winning the VHSL Region C, Division 1 title and advancing to the state semifinals for the first time.

Hensley was in Lee County on the last Saturday in November as the Indians suffered a 15-7 overtime loss to the determined Jonesville Bulldogs, the unlikely eventual Group A, Division 1 champs that had gone 5-5 in the regular season in what was the school’s final year of existence.

By 1993, Hensley was the offensive coordinator and right-hand man to ultra-successful head coach Dean Rhea at Rural Retreat. The Indians lost to Appalachia by a 36-13 count in the state semifinals that year.

More regional titles and state semifinal disappointments came.

1996: Appalachia 46, Rural Retreat 0.

1999: Pound 17, Appalachia 14.

“The ’99 game against Pound still hurts,” Hensley said. “I watched that one on YouTube not too long ago. Some strange things happened near the end of that one that hurt us. I felt like we had the better team, but Pound made the plays they needed to win and we didn’t. I also wish I could have done something, anything to get Coach Rhea to the finals. I owe so much to him.”

Hensley took over at the helm of Rural Retreat’s program after Rhea retired and compiled a 40-32 record in six seasons. His first three seasons as the boss resulted in regional championships and more state semifinal struggles.

2004: J.I. Burton 21, Rural Retreat 20

2005: J.I. Burton 14, Rural Retreat 6

2006: J.I. Burton 41, Rural Retreat 20.

“The ’05 game was probably the other one [that hurt the most], because once again I felt we had a better team and we just did not play well offensively that day for whatever reason,” Hensley said. “Defense played great. If you had told me Burton would have only scored 14 points and we would get beat, I would not have believed you. We had a really good offensive team.”

Hensley stepped down following the 2009 season and took a five-year break from coaching. He spent time as a school administrator, but got the itch to coach again and joined head coach Brandon Harner’s staff at George Wythe as an assistant in 2015.

“Coach Harner has made me a better coach,” Hensley said. “His attention to detail in many areas is impressive. I appreciate him wanting me to coach on his staff when I got back into it in 2015. We have won a lot of games together. The work he put into his defensive game plan last week versus Grundy was unreal. He deserves so much credit. There are fans of GW football that don’t realize how lucky they are for him to be coaching this football program. Once again, I am fortunate to be coaching with him.”

The two men are on the same page.

“We are a lot alike in many ways,” Harner said. “We’re both fiery at times. He’s an unbelievable person and good with the kids. He’s just a great coach. You don’t go to that many state semifinals unless you can coach.”

Hensley’s first two seasons an assistant at GW?

Those ended with state semifinal losses – a 31-20 loss to Riverheads in 2015 and an 8-7 setback at Sussex Central in 2016.

At some point, one might figure this was a curse of some sort and begin to doubt if coaching a state finalist would ever come to fruition.

Quinton Hensley just went back to work in a vision quest of sorts.

***

Q Ball has been rolling this season for the Maroons.

George Wythe is averaging 31.6 points per game and has put 41, 48, 48 and 35 points in its four playoff games. The attack has been balanced with multiple players having the ability to take it to the house.

Hensley calls plays from the press box, relaying them on the headset to Harner and assistant coach Deacon Beamer on the sidelines.

“I want people to understand that he is a huge part of our success,” said George Wythe senior Luke Jollay. “The amount of film he watches and the way he can scheme a team is just unreal. Having him as an offensive coordinator is great. I don’t think many people realize just how intricate our offense is. He has put us in places to succeed time and time again. He understands how great offenses work and he has us rolling. We for sure wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Jollay was the starting quarterback when the season began, but an injury resulted in Tandom Smith taking over as the signal-caller. The offense has continued to hum along and GW piled up 376 yards of total offense in the victory over Grundy.

Hensley had to be a tad anxious as the fine performance unfolded.

“The way our defense was playing, I felt pretty good about things right after our second score,” Hensley said. “I was disappointed we didn’t score right before the half, but we came out and scored on our first drive of the second half. Up 28-0 was probably the moment I knew we had it, but you can never relax against a good team.”

Several of his former players and fellow coaches were among the spectators and they were happy for Hensley, offering congratulatory handshakes and he got several text messages.

“The things that impress me the most about Coach Hensley are his love for the game and probably more importantly his love for the players,” said Deacon Beamer, the former George Wythe quarterback and current assistant coach. “He is still close with many of the athletes he coached during his time at Rural Retreat. He loves the kids and they know he will do anything for them. I am very grateful to be able to work with him.”

Hensley only wishes he could have shared these moments with Dean Rhea, his coaching mentor and close friend. Rhea died in February at the age of 66.

“Most people don’t know, but I have dedicated a lot of my approach this year to Dean Rhea,” Hensley said. “He would love this team, the style we play and these kids. I truly believe he’s looking down on us and helping us along.”

George Wythe will be the ultimate underdogs against Riverheads, a squad aiming for its seventh straight state title in the VHSL’s smallest classification.

Quinton Hensley will try to make his first time in the state finals have a happy ending.

“Hopefully, when it is over I will be able to celebrate a win with these players, staff, and fans,” Hensley said. “I am sure that would be pretty emotional.”