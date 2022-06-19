Gunning for more: Salinas, Sampey seek repeats at Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Mike Salinas and Angelle Sampey overcame skeptics and obstacles to win at Bristol Dragway last season.

Judging by qualifying, the two drivers could emerge as king of the Bristol mountains again in the Thunder Valley Nationals.

Salinas took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel Saturday with a run of 3.767 seconds at 327.59 mph. In her trademark riding style, Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field at 6.874 seconds at 196.04 mph.

According to Salinas, he gains inspiration from doubters who think he is unable to compete against the established mega-teams in the Top Fuel class.

“They’ve been saying that my whole life,” Salinas said. “There are people that talk and people that do. I’m a doer and not a talker. People can say whatever they want.”

Driving the self-funded Scrappers Racing dragster, Salinas continues to make a forceful impression at Bristol.

“This place has a special place in my heart,” Salinas said. “I don’t know why it likes me so much, but it’s just beautiful here.

“I think Sunday you’ll be surprised with how fast these cars go. I think they’re going to be in the low 3.70s. The good thing is, we’ve shown we can win from any spot. There are no egos on this team and that has been really cool to see this year.”

What must Salinas do to achieve third straight win at Bristol?

“We just have keep doing what we’re doing,” Salinas “We have to stay humble and keep moving.”

En route to her victory at Bristol last October, Sampey navigated past bumpy track conditions and insecurity.

So far this weekend, Sampey has been dominant in her Vance and Hines Suzuki

“Yesterday it was mentioned that Vance & Hines is the only team that has won at this track, and I want to keep it that way,” Sampey said. “The whole goal Sunday is to take it slow and easy in my mind, but fast on the racetrack.”

Sampey said the large and vocal Thunder Valley fan contingent has made her success even sweeter.

“It’s cool to qualify No. 1 here,” Sampey said. “As a team we’ve done some cool things, but this is definitely up there near the top. I haven’t had this much support since back in the Winston days. The line at my trailer for autographs is endless and I haven’t had that in 20 years. I’m so appreciative.”

Sampey has 55 career poles, including two this season.

In Funny Car, Robert Hight captured his second No. 1 spot of the season and 73rd of his career. Hight’s Friday night qualifying run of 3.971 at 310.98 stood up during the two Saturday afternoon sessions.

“I’m surprised. I definitely didn’t think that would stay at the top,” Hight said. “We went up there today trying to run better than the 97, but it put a cylinder out.

“Being No. 1 is a good position to be in. We get a single in the first round and another chance to test and learn from it.”

Hight, who won at Bristol in 2011, already has three wins this season and he goes into today’s finals with a confidence approach.

“I have a real good feeling if we can make four three-second runs we will be holding the trophy at the end of the day,” Hight said. “We will be looking at data tonight and making adjustments and preparing.”

Hight also took note of the large fan turnout in Saturday’s 80-degree weather

“The fans are why we are here,” Hight said. “When you come around the staging lanes and you look up there and see all the fans it gets your attention. This is such a beautiful facility.”

Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier Aaron Stanfield knows all about the history and culture of Thunder Valley. The third-generation racer has family in the Bluff City area and his crew chief (Tim Freeman) is from nearby Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

“My grandpa is from Bluff City, and he has won a national event here. My dad (Greg Stanfield) never got it done here in Pro Stock, but I was lucky enough to win Top Dragster on Father’s Day,” Stanfield said. “We just love this place and want to do well here. This is the best racetrack for sure.”

What edge the does the experienced Freeman provide?

“Tim is great,” said Stanfield, who is making Bristol debut in Pro Stock. “He keeps me calm and focused to be the best driver I can be.”

Stanfield captured the No. 1 spot in Saturday’s first session with a run of 6.638 seconds at 206.57 mph.

It was Stanfield’s third No. 1 qualifier of the season and the fourth of his career.

“I haven’t had much luck from the No. 1 position in any class I’ve raced in, but we are going to try and turn that around tomorrow,” Stanfield said.