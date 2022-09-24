Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

GRUNDY, Va. _ On Bruce Springsteen’s 73rd birthday, the Grundy Golden Wave honored The Boss by Dancing in the Dark around the Honaker Tigers.

Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.

“That was a huge win. We remembered last year going over there, being the favorites and then getting beat up pretty good. We put in the work all week and we were ready for it,” said Scammell, Grundy’s all-BDD tailback. “We got multiple backs in the endzone. Multiple backs had a great night. It was just a great game for us.”

Craig Plymal, Grundy’s seventh year head coach, sang the praises of his rushing attack following his team’s second straight victory in 2022.

“Logan is just a sophomore—people are forgetting that. He is coming to the front. Hopefully, we can continue to improve,” Plymal said. “When you have a kid like Ian who comes to the sideline and says ‘Hey, I think Logan can do this, they are biting on me’—that is called a team player. [Our deep backfield] gives Ethan Roberts a chance to shine. Isiah [Boyd] is calling some of these plays on his own.”

The Golden Wave wanted to ensure that Honaker got a taste of Black Diamond District football that it would not forget before their departure next year.

“For all of us seniors, we really want to go out with a bang—get a district title and win playoff games and go as far as we can,” Scammell said. “We were just ready to get revenge.”

While the Grundy rushing attack was the story of the night, it was Honaker who struck the first chord in Friday’s contest.

With 10:51 remaining in the first quarter, Honaker running back Aidan Lowe plunged in from one yard out to christen the Nelson Memorial Field scoreboard. After a Tyler Stevens extra point, Honaker held a 7-0 advantage.

However, Scammell, Grundy’s standout senior running back, wasted no time flipping Friday night’s plot.

On Grundy’s first drive, Scammell capped off runs of 8, 18 and 11 yards with a 1-yard push into pay dirt and added punctuation on that scoring drive with a successful two point conversion plunge to put Grundy in front at 8-7 with 6:41 remaining in the first frame.

Scammell was not finished in the first frame as the five-foot-eleven, 200-pound Golden Wave captain scampered into the endzone for the second time in a mirror image of the first drive. With 1:32 remaining in the opening quarter, Scammell once again plunged in from 1-yard out and was successful on his two-point conversion run to push Grundy’s lead to 16-7.

The Grundy rushing attack did not slow down in the second quarter. With 11:20 remaining in the frame, Golden Wave quarterback Logan Lester copied Scammell’s first two rushing touchdowns by darting into the end zone on a 1-yard rush. Scammell’s two-point conversion was once again good to extend Grundy’s lead to 24-7.

“We done great blocking and running the ball,” Lester said after the Golden Wave triumph. “We had some good passes. Our line did amazing. It was a good time tonight.”

Plymal’s plentiful rushing attack struck again by another member from its cast of characters nearly four minutes later to add to the Golden Wave’s domination.

With 7:31 left in the second stanza, Grundy’s senior quarterback, Isiah Boyd, took off on a 14-yard dash to Buchanan County pay dirt to extend the Golden Wave lead to 32-7 after a successful Ethan Roberts two-point conversion.

Scammell was not finished in the first half. The Golden Wave’s senior standout scored his third and final touchdown of the evening on two-yard gallop with 2:23 left in the second quarter to extend Grundy’s lead to 40-7 after another successful two-point conversion from Ethan Roberts.

Honaker would not exit the first half quietly. The Tigers finally found the scoreboard for the second time on Friday night when Peyton Musick found Aidan Lowe on the end of an 18-yard strike to bring the score at the half to 40-14.

The Golden Wave’s rushing clinic did not cease in the second 24 minutes of play. This time it was similar circumstances with a different face taking over.

With 11:34 remaining in the third period of play, Logan Lester shot out of a cannon taking a handoff 58 yards on a house call that would have impressed the doctors at nearby Buchanan General Hospital to push the Grundy lead to 48-14 after another Scammell two point conversion.

The Honaker defense could not stop the bleeding and it was apparent that with the Grundy stable of thoroughbreds, Plymal could just pick his poison.

With 7:18 left in the third quarter, it was Wyatt Bush’s turn to light up the scoreboard when the sophomore tailback sprinted his way to paydirt on the banks of Slate Creek to extend the Grundy massacre to 56-14 after another Scammell two point conversion.

While the Honaker offense and defense struggled, its special teams unit answered the bell in the third quarter when Lowe got his second touchdown of the evening on a 65-yard kickoff return for a score to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 35 with a 56-21 score after Stevens’ third made PAT of the evening.

To no chagrin of the homestanding gold and white, it was Grundy who would make the last noise before the buzzer sounded. With 1:07 remaining in the third quarter, Lester completed his hat trick with his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 15-yard jive to cap off the high powered performance by the Grundy rushing attack with a final score of 62-21.

When the dust settled, the Grundy rushing attack had 518 yards rushing on a night that saw four separate sprinters reach pay dirt in a win that puts the Golden Wave in the driver’s seat in the Black Diamond District race.

“This win does a lot for us,” Lester noted. “We gotta go get this BDD and take out Hurley to get it.”

Plymal echoed his sophomore standout’s thoughts but was not looking past next week’s opponent.

“It is a huge steppingstone for the district because we got some points. We have Tazewell coming in here next week and we know what we are looking at with them. We have us another big week again.”

As for Todd Tiller and the Tigers, they will look to rebound after dropping its second loss of Tiller’s inaugural campaign in Russell County.

“We knew it was going to be physical and if we didn’t match the physicality that it was going to be a long night. They brought it and we knew what was happening, but we did not step up to the challenge tonight,” Tiller stated. “We came out firing and did what we wanted to do offensively on that first drive then we had a couple drives after that with some turnovers and missed passes. It got out of hand. We have to clean that up and respond.”

Honaker;7;7;7;0;—;21

Grundy;16;24;22;0—62

Scoring Summary:

H—Lowe 1 yard run (Stevens kick)

G—Scammell 1 yard run (run good)

G—Scammell 1 yard run (run good)

G—L. Lester 1 yard run (run good)

G—I. Boyd 14 yard run (run good)

G—Scammell 2 yard run (run good)

H—Lowe 18 yard pass from Musick (Stevens kick)

G—L. Lester 58 yard run (run good)

G—Bush 9 yard run (run good)

H—Lowe 65 yard kickoff return (Stevens kick)

G—L. Lester 15 yard run (2 point failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 9, G 17; Rushes-Yards: H 75, G 518; Passing Yards: H 109, G 38 ; Comp.-Att.-Int: H 8-23-1, G 1-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 1-1, G 0-0 ; Penalties-Yards: H 6-55, G 8-50 ; Punts-Average: H 3-32, G 1-31