Grundy run game, defense stops Pioneers

GRUNDY, Va. – Since 2015, Grundy and Lebanon have met on a Football Field six times. Six times the outcome had gone the way of the Golden Wave.

In the first meeting of the two schools in a playoff game, Grundy advanced to the Region 1D finals with a 32-0 victory over the Pioneers on Friday at a muddy Nelson Memorial Field.

Lebanon came in with an offense averaging 32 points a game and hadn’t been shut out all season. Their high-flying offense didn’t materialize against the stout defense of the Golden Wave.

“We were ready for it, we’ve been ready for it,” said Grundy running back/strong safety Ethan Roberts. “Tonight, coming in, we knew Lebanon would be tough, and defensively I think we played our best game all year. We did our job, we stopped them, and they left with a goose egg.”

Grundy (7-4) took the opening kickoff and established their dominance early. It took them 11 plays to score, all on the ground. Isaiah Boyd pounded it in from one yard out for a 6-0 lead a little over five minutes into the game.

Lebanon took the ensuing kickoff and tried to get the passing game started. Standout freshman quarterback Mike Reece dropped back to pass their first two plays and was sacked by defensive tackle Logan Looney and defensive end Wyatt Bush.

After three plays, the Pioneers punted. The Golden Wave again quickly capitalized. They used their relentless rushing attack, and on the fifth play, Logan Lester got free up the middle on a 15-yard TD run. Ian Scammell powered in the two-point conversion, and Grundy was up 14-0 with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

“We thought we would be able to move the ball, but we didn’t think we would be able to stop Lebanon,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “We thought they had the kids, and they did, but it was a cold night.

“Our kids had a great week. We were on three different practice sites this week. We’ve been in the gym and at two different fields, just trying to find a decent place to practice. The kids listened and concentrated all week in some tough conditions.”

The Pioneers slowed the Wave in the second quarter and were still in the game at intermission. Grundy put it in the win column with touchdowns in their first three possessions in the second half. Boyd added a 17-yard TD run. Roberts scored on runs of two and 10 yards.

“Grundy is good up front,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “They have several good running backs, and they played us defensively as well as anyone has all year, as far as taking away some of the things we wanted to do. They’re tough.”

Roberts finished with 120 yards on 11 attempts, and Scammell totaled 118 yards on 20 carries. The Golden Wave churned out 457 yards rushing. They only attempted one pass and completed it for four yards.

“We knew Lebanon would throw the ball around, but it wasn’t what we expected,” Roberts said. “We shut the pass down, the line did great putting pressure on the quarterback, and it was hard for him to get the ball out. Defensively we did awesome.”

Lebanon only had 42 yards of total offense and three first downs.

Grundy advances and will face Patrick Henry in the Region 1D finals next week. In the first game of the year on August 26, the Rebels defeated the Wave 28-20.

“We don’t have school in Buchanan County this week,” Plymal said. “We must gather up a group of kids, get them here, and get them focused. We have to get a plan starting tonight. We have to use our days wisely because we know how good they are upfront and with those two backs. Our plate will be full.”

Lebanon 0 0 0 0—0

Grundy 14 0 18 0—32

Scoring Summary

GRU—Boyd 1 run (run failed)

GRU—Lester 15 run (Scammell run)

GRU—Boyd 17 run (run failed)

GRU—Roberts 2 run (run failed)

GRU—Roberts 10 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: LEB 3, GRU 29; Rushes-Yards: LEB 17-37, GRU 63-457; Passing Yards: LEB 5, GRU 4; Comp-Att-Int: LEB 3-15-2, GRU 1-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: LEB 0-0, GRU 2-0; Penalties-Yards: LEB 0-0, GRU 2-15; Punts-Average: LEB 6-20.5, GRU 1-20.