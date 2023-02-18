SALEM, Va. – Make even more room in the trophy case for the Grundy Golden Wave wrestling team.

In dominant fashion, Grundy earned its eighth straight VHSL Class 1 state title Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at the Salem Civic Center.

“We never take this for granted, and it’s definitely not as easy as it may look,” Grundy coach Travis Fiser. “There are a lot of good kids and teams out there and everybody has to be on top of their game to accomplish this. We have to keep working.”

All 12 state qualifiers advanced to the semifinals for Grundy, which finished with six individual state titlists. Grundy now has 26 state crowns as a team.

“I thought our guys wrestled really well for two days, and day one was unbelievable. That was the first time we’ve ever put everybody into the semifinals during my tenure here,” Fiser said.

“We lost a couple matches in the finals and I feel bad for those guys. That goes to show you how hard this sport is, but we had many more positives.”

Grundy, which had had just four seniors, compiled 277 points. Riverheads (211), Rural Retreat 155 1/2, Mathews (113) and Grayson County (891/2) were next in line.

The Golden Wave also had by far the largest and loudest fan contingent at the Civic Center.

“Our fans left the motel this morning at 6 and they were loud all day,” Fiser said. “They do a great job helping our kids, and they cheer for other wrestlers. I think everybody likes our crowd. We set our expectations high, but our kids are able to work through it.”

A total of 25 athletes from the Bristol Herald Courier coverage area advanced to the finals in Class 1 and 2, including 11 grapplers from Grundy.

The night began on a positive note for Grundy at 113 pounds as sophomore Bryce Looney upset Castlewood’s Adam Gibson by a 6-5 decision.

“You have to go out there with pure confidence,” Looney said. “Everyone talks about being nervous, but when I ran out of that tunnel I was ready. It wasn’t any particular move that helped me win. I just wanted to get it done.”

Gibson pinned Looney in last week’s Region 1D meet.

“(Gibson) stuck me, and that drove me today,” Looney said. “I had to go and take it away from him.”

Gibson was trying to become just the ninth athlete from far Southwest Virginia to win four individual state wrestling titles. All of Gibson’s previous triumphs at Salem came via first period pins.

“I guess (Looney) must have learned some things from that match last week, and then hit on the high points,” Gibson said. “I just have to thank the Lord for the opportunities that have been given to me.”

The list of state champs from Grundy also included junior Carson Griffey (138), sophomore Shaiem Gordon (144), sophomore Carson Deel (157), senior Ian Scammell (175) and sophomore Wyatt Bush at 215 pounds.

Scammell posted a 14-4 decision over Rural Retreat senior Joey Olender, while Griffey executed a backflip on the mat after his second VHSL crown.

“This is an amazing day” Griffey said.

After winning VHSL gold as a freshman, Griffey dropped a triple overtime semifinal match last season in to a three-time state champion

“When I won as a freshman, there were no fans in the building because of COVID. It feels good to compete in this atmosphere, especially in front of our fans,” Griffey said. “Losing last season the way I did last season was tough but it motivated me to get the job done today.”

Rural Retreat senior Parker Stone was able to overcome to the Grundy dominance by taking 7-3 win in the 120 pound final over sophomore Brody Coleman.

“I just had to fight the whole time,” Stone said. “I thank God for giving me the strength to do that.”

Stone, who also won a state title last lost to Coleman in last week’s regional meet.

“(Coleman) caught me in a move and beat me, so I knew that I had to get him back,” Stone said.

Rural Retreat on at 132 pounds when senior Ely Blevins defeated pinned Dominick Ciolli of Grundy in 5:09.

Senior Mason Via added to the fun for Rural Retreat with a 9-4 victory at 150 pounds, while Rural Retreat freshman Caleb Gibson grabbed the 106 pound crown with a pin at 1:04.

In one of the night’s most fascinating matchups, Riverheads football star Cody Cash defeated Grundy junior Ethan Roberts via a 9-2 decision at 165. Both rugged athletes contended with bloody noses late in the match.

Lebanon senior Colton Barton finished second at 126 pounds.

VHSL State Wrestling Meet

Class 1

Team Scores (Top-10)

1. Grundy 277, 2. Riverheads 211, 3. Rural Retreat 155 1/2, 4. Mathews 113, 5. Grayson County 89 1/2, 6. Parry McCluer 87, 7. Castlewood 85, 8. Galax 68, 9. tie, Chilhowie and Buffalo Gap 62.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Caleb Gibson (Rural Retreat) p. Alexis Deagle (Mathews), 1:04; 113: Bryce Looney (Grundy) d. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 6-5.; 120: Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) d. Brody Coleman (Grundy), 7-3l 126: Jake Yowell (Riverheads) p. Colton Barton (Lebanon), 1:43; 132: Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) p. Dominic Ciolli (Grundy), 5:09; 138: Carson Griffey (Grundy) d. Slade Castle (Castlewood), 6-3; 144: Adrian Gordon (Grundy) d. Ethan Eppard (Riverheads), 4-0; 150: Mason Via (Rural Retreat) d. Jax Allebaugh (Riverheads), 9-4; 157: Carson Deel (Grundy) p. Fabian Cardenas (Mathews), 2:32; 165: Cody Cash (Riverheads) d. Ethan Roberts (Grundy), 9-2; 175: Ian Scammell (Grundy) md. Joey Olender (Rural Retreat), 14-4; 190: Luke Bryant (Riverheads) p. Ryan Campbell (Grundy), 3:09; 215: Wyatt Bush (Grundy) p. AJ Ashworth (Galax), 3:45; 285: Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap) d. Logan Looney (Grundy), 3-1.

Third and fourth place

106: Cyler Driscoll (Parry McCluer) p. Terrance Jones (Castlewood), 4:15; 113: Jackson Guinn (Chilhowie) p. Jaxon Ward (George Wythe), 2:47; 120: Nate Widener (Chilhowie) md. Jack Hughes (Fort Chiswell), 10-0; 126: Merrick Kestner (Holston) p. Jacob Shafer (Parry McCluer), 1:17; 132: Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads) p. Cody Deagle (Mathews), :39; 138: D.J. Zeller (Lancaster) d. Evan Annese (Riverheads), 2-0; 144: Jackson Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) p. Hunter Sebra (Lancaster), 1:54; 150: Colton Kline (Eastside) p. Noah Wright (Mathews), 1:56; 157: Cole Dalton (Cumberland) p. Warner Beazley (Essex), 3:17; 165: Chase Poole (Grayson County) p. Logan Ward (George Wythe), 2:18; 175: Markelyn Fenner (Franklin) p. Noah Ross (Riverheads), 4:24; 190: David Espinoza (Galax) d. Bradley Steffey (Castlewood), 7-5; 215: Jamie Dean (Cumberland) p. Conner Hagberg (Riverheads), :47; 285: Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) p. Gavin Burke (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), 2:10;

Fifth and sixth place

106: Bo Anders (Grayson County) d. Mariah Roberts (Riverheads), 8-2; 113: Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County) md. Salvador Cardenas (Mathews), 11-2; 120: Sawyer Stark (Mathews) d. Devyn Simmons (Buffalo Gap), forfeit; 126: Blake Broyles (Grundy) d. Marquis Howell (Fort Chiswell), forfeit; 132: Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads) p. Cody Deagle (Mathews), :39; 138: David Mitchell (Grayson County), d. Dion Pittman (Cumberland), 8-1; 138: Zane Perkins (George Wythe) d. Caleb Yoder (Buffalo Gap), 5-0; 144: Ivan Schaible (Mathews) d. Keyon Mitchell, 2-1; 150: Markell Scott (Essex) d. Cole Lorenz (Grayson County), 8-2; 157: Kalib Simmons (Lebanon) d. Colby Cash (Riverheads), 9-8. 165: Odell Stroupe (Rural Retreat) p. Blake Dunn (Fort Chiswell), 2:13; 175: Jeffrey Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap) d. Jordan Crisanto (Chilhowie), 2-1; 190: Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer) p. Landon King (Grayson County), 4:28; 215: Cameron Byers (Middlesex) p. Gibson Hubbard (Northampton), 2:52; 285: Brendan Mabry (Fort Chiswell) d. Devon Johnson (Northampton), 1:00, inj.