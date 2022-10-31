Grundy (Region 1D), George Wythe (Region 1C) take over top spots in VHSL playoff power points

Region 1D
Record Rating
Grundy 5-3 20.00
Rye Cove 7-1 19.50
Patrick Henry 6-3 19.44
Twin Springs 6-2 18.25
Holston 6-3 18.22
Honaker 6-3 17.44
Hurley 5-4 17.00
Lebanon 5-4 16.22
J.I. Burton 4-5 15.11
Rural Retreat 4-4 15.00
Northwood 3-6 12.66
Thomas Walker 3-6 12.33
Castlewood 1-8 9.88
Eastside 0-9 9.55
Chilhowie 0-9 9.22
Region 1C
Record Rating
George Wythe 6-3 20.66
Galax 6-3 20.62
Grayson County 8-1 19.77
Narrows 7-1 18.62
Giles 3-4 16.14
Bath County 4-5 14.00
Parry McCluer 3-6 13.66
Covington 2-7 13.55
Fort Chiswell 2-7 12.77
Eastern Montgomery 2-6 10.75
Region 2D
Record Rating
Graham 9-0 28.00
Ridgeview 8-1 24.33
Gate City 7-2 22.44
Virginia High 7-2 21.88
Union 6-3 21.77
Lee High 6-3 21.00
Tazewell 6-4 19.60
Richlands 2-7 15.88
Wise Central 3-6 14.88
John Battle 1-8 14.11
Marion 1-8 12.00
Region 2C
Record Rating
Radford 8-1 26.66
Martinsville 8-1 25.11
Glenvar 6-3 22.77
Appomattox 7-3 22.00
Alleghany 6-4 20.40
Floyd County 6-3 20.00
Dan River 5-4 18.66
Gretna 4-5 17.66
Chatham 4-5 16.00
James River 3-6 15.88
Patrick County 2-7 14.22
Nelson County 1-8 10.88
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 8-1 28.22
Bassett 7-2 25.11
Magna Vista 6-3 24.77
Christiansburg 6-3 24.11
Cave Spring 5-4 22.55
Staunton River 5-4 19.33
Abingdon 4-5 18.44
Hidden Valley 3-7 17.90
William Byrd 3-6 17.55
Carroll County 2-7 16.77
Northside 0-9 14.55
Tunstall 0-9 13.11