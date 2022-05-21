Grounded: Vikings stomp Eagles, advance to 3A state tourney

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High baseball program’s return to the state tournament was a 42-year journey, but the last hurdle was cleared in a hurry.

The Vikings took care of Gibbs in four and a half innings on Friday, piling up 15 hits in a 16-3 victory in a Class 3A sectional at Tod Houston Field.

Tennessee High (27-8) lost 2-0 at home in the sectional to eventual state champion Farragut in 2019, and 10th-year head coach Preston Roberts was thankful to have another shot at a trip to Murfreesboro.

“I’ve never been as a player or a coach,” said Roberts, a Dobyns-Bennett alumnus (class of ‘99) who also spent six years as a Vikings assistant. “This is what we’ve talked about ever since we’ve been here. Just unbelievable. Really proud of our guys. Forty-two years, you know, just kind of gives me chillbumps.”

The game was pushed up to 5 p.m. due to Tennessee High’s graduation ceremonies Friday night, and senior Brayden Blevins played like he wasn’t going to be late.

Blevins allowed two earned runs in five innings and went 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs.

“With Brayden, nothing ever really seems to faze him,” Roberts said. “He went out and just did a great job.”

Leadoff batter Brayden Wilhoit was 3-for-4 with three runs, two steals and an RBI. Evan Mutter, No. 2 in the lineup, was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and four runs. And No. 3 batter Andrew Dingus was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and four runs.

Throw in cleanup-hitting Blevins’ night at the plate, and the Vikings’ top four batters in the lineup were 12-for-14 with 12 runs and nine RBIs.

Blevins’ two-run double capped a three-run first for Tennessee High. Six straight batters for the Vikings reached during a two-out rally that led to a four-run second. Mutter had an RBI double off the right-field wall during the frame.

The Vikings had five straight batters reach with two outs in the third, which was another four-run frame.

“We just set the tone early,” Roberts said. “I mean, we put crooked numbers up the whole game on the scoreboard. I’m just super-proud of these guys.”

Gibbs (13-23), the defending Class 2A state champions, was perhaps a year ahead of schedule in returning to the sectional. The Eagles started two seniors.

“We are relatively young,” Gibbs coach Geff Davis said. “It’s a great experience to get here. And I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be playing on Friday. And maybe we didn’t expect to be playing on Friday. But we played well the past two weeks.

“Coach Roberts has got a really good crew. And I don’t wanna jinx ‘em or anything, but man, he’s got a good shot of winning next week. They hit it as good as we did last year. And on the mound, Blevins and Dingus, you know, they’ve got solid pitching and they hit it well and they’re defensively good.”

The last time a sectional game was played at Tod Houston Field, it produced a state champion. Who knows, it could happen again. The ‘19 Vikings, thanks to Gavin Cross, gave Farragut a tougher time than it had in Murfreesboro.

“We knew coming into the year that we had a team that had a chance to do this,” Roberts said. “You know, I told our guys – and no offense to Gibbs – but you know, that Farragut team had seven Division One players in that lineup.”

Mutter, the shortstop, was in the eighth grade when the Vikings lost to Farragut. He lost his freshman season to COVID-19.

“It means a lot (to reach the state tournament),” Mutter said. “We’ve been manifesting it all year. It feels great to finally know we got there.”