GRIMM WATCH: Tough day for VHS grad Grimm

Justin Grimm had a rough go of it on Thursday afternoon for the Oakland A’s.
Grimm allowed two runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning against the Baltimore Orioles as his ERA swelled from 2.25 to 6.23.
The right-hander got a baserunner attempting to steal in the top of the sixth inning.
Things didn’t go as well for the Virginia High graduate in the seventh as he allowed a single to Ryan McKenna, hit Ryan Mountcastle with a pitch, allowed a RBI single to Roughned Odor and yielded a run-scoring single to Austin Hays.