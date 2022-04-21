 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GRIMM WATCH: Tough day for VHS grad Grimm

  • 0
grimm

Justin Grimm will start his ninth major league season on the pitching staff of the Oakland Athletics.

 The Associated Press

Justin Grimm had a rough go of it on Thursday afternoon for the Oakland A’s.

Grimm allowed two runs on three hits in 1/3 of an inning against the Baltimore Orioles as his ERA swelled from 2.25 to 6.23.

The right-hander got a baserunner attempting to steal in the top of the sixth inning.

Things didn’t go as well for the Virginia High graduate in the seventh as he allowed a single to Ryan McKenna, hit Ryan Mountcastle with a pitch, allowed a RBI single to Roughned Odor and yielded a run-scoring single to Austin Hays.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 19

Prep Roundup for April 19

Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…

Prep Roundup for April 16

Prep Roundup for April 16

Braelynn Strouth, Claudia Stanley and Maddie Fleming homered as Ridgeview rolled to a 10-0 win over Belfrey on Saturday in the title game of t…

Castlewood tops Thomas Walker

Castlewood tops Thomas Walker

Rafe Cooper struck out 13 over 5 1/3 innings in picking up the win on the mound and Payton King’s two-hit, four-RBI performance led Castlewood at the plate as the Blue Devils took a 12-6 Cumberland District baseball triumph over Thomas Walker on Friday.

Prep Roundup for April 20

Prep Roundup for April 20

Kaylie Hughes drove in Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts