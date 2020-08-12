You have permission to edit this article.
GRIMM WATCH: Bristol's Grimm struggles for Brewers
GRIMM WATCH: Bristol's Grimm struggles for Brewers

Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee's Justin Grimm throws during a practice session on July 13, 2020 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. 

 Morry Gash/AP

Justin Grimm had a painful night on Wednesday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The former Virginia High star allowed four runs in the fifth inning and left the game with an injury in his team’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Grimm took over for starter Eric Lauer with two outs in the fourth inning and got Miguel Sano on a pop-up.

He began the fifth by retiring Jake Cave on a groundout, before things went awry.

Byron Buxton followed with a home run, Luis Arraez singled, Mitch Garver singled and Jorge Polanco walked before Grimm yielded consecutive bases-loaded walks to Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario.

On his third pitch to Marwin Gonzalez, Grimm appeared to injure his finger and was lifted from the contest. The right-hander has a 17.18 ERA in three relief outings for Milwaukee.

