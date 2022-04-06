Grimm news is positive for former Virginia High star now pitching for A’s

Justin Grimm was summoned to the office of Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay on Sunday in a meeting the veteran pitcher had been anticipating.

Playing for his ninth organization since entering professional baseball in 2011, Grimm had been a part of such important pow-wows many times before.

Promotions, demotions, injury rehabilitation timetables, trades and votes of confidence had been delivered by skippers to the Virginia High graduate in ballparks big and small, near and far.

Sometimes the news is bad.

Sometimes the news is good.

In this case, the message was memorable.

Kotsay informed the 33-year-old Grimm that he’d made Oakland’s opening-day roster and the veteran right-handed pitcher will be in the bullpen on Friday when the A’s begin the 2022 season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I kind of got emotional, but kind of held it in,” Grimm said. “It means so much to me just simply to get back. It isn’t easy to get back on a roster once you’re off of them, so I’m grateful they saw the work I had been putting in and gave me an opportunity.”

Grimm definitely earned his spot as he was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in seven appearances during spring training.

The most impressive outing came on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels when he retired the heart of the team’s order – Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon – in spinning a perfect inning.

In his final tune-up for the season on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, he crafted a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts.

“The biggest key as I get older in this game is to stay on the attack,” Grimm said. “It worked for me this spring. I was moving the fastball around the zone more than I ever have in recent years.”

Grimm spent the duration of the 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and never got a promotion to the bigs despite pitching well.

What did he take from that experience?

“I think the mental game and just practicing gratitude has kept me pushing forward,” Grimm said. “There have been times where thoughts creep into my mind about walking away, but I just fought those emotions by simply showing up to the park realizing I play a kid’s game, so I just went out and had fun last year.

“Development-wise it was just probably more focus on bringing the breaking pitches into the zone instead of giving away at-bats or throwing uncompetitive pitches. It goes back to the stay-on-the-attack mentality.”

Grimm has matured as both player and person.

Away from the ballpark, he is a devoted family man.

He and his wife, Gina, have two young sons: Austin turns 4 next month and Jaxon is 2.

“I also keep pushing forward for them,” Grimm said. “My hope is to make it in this game long enough for them to realize dad played in the big leagues and can have slight memories of dad getting to do that. They are my life and they definitely changed my life for the better. Seeing those guys and feeling the love from them makes this game simply a game. They make me dad and make me who I am away from this game, which I’m more proud of than anything I will ever do in this game.”

Grimm reached the top of the game in 2016 as he won a World Series ring as a valuable member of the Chicago Cubs. He’s 20-23 with four saves and a 5.14 ERA in 310 career regular-season MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers.

Grimm is the oldest pitcher on Oakland’s roster, which includes Adam Oller, who pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2016.

“The more I play this game the more appreciative I become,” Grimm said. “I think it’s a natural feeling and having awareness of what’s around me. Time is always against you in this game, but you just find different ways to add value and maybe to stand out over that young guy throwing 98 [miles-per-hour] who feels great every day.”

Grimm was feeling great after that meeting on Sunday.

Straight A’s

The following is a look at some locals in the pros who have suited up for the Athletics in a regular-season MLB game during the franchise’s time in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Oakland:

Philadelphia Athletics

Scotty Barr (1908-1909): The Bristol, Tennessee, native hit .112 (12-for-107) during his 41-game big-league career with the A’s.

Clarence “Tilley” Walker (1918-1923): The slugger from Telford, Tennessee, hit 100 of his 118 career home runs for the Athletics and tied Boston’s Babe Ruth for the American League lead in longballs in 1918 with 11.

Fred “Lefty” Archer (1936-37): A Johnson City, Tennessee, native, Archer won two career big-league games. The first one came in his first outing with the Athletics and required 10 innings as he outdueled Joe Cascarella of the Washington Senators in a 4-3 victory.

Lew “Lefty” Flick (1943-44): A minor league legend due to his exploits in the Appalachian League, the Bristol, Tennessee, native hit .175 in 20 games in a Philly uniform.

Kansas City Athletics

Rance Pless (1956): The pride of Greeneville, Tennessee’s MLB career was comprised of 48 games with the A’s.

Jim Archer (1961-62): The left-handed pitcher from Wythe County, Virginia, was 9-16 with five saves and a 3.94 ERA in 57 games with Kansas City.

Oakland Athletics

Willie Horton (1978): Born in the Wise County, Virginia, community of Arno, Horton was a legend for the Detroit Tigers and even has his own statue outside of Comerica Park. Some folks might forget he hit .314 in a 32-game stint in Oakland.

Jerry Blevins (2007-2013): The left-handed reliever was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and moved to Ohio when he was 4-years-old. He pitched seven seasons in Oakland made 281 appearances.